The best baseball helmet

Safety gear is an important aspect of playing any sport, including baseball. Perhaps the most important piece of gear for baseball players is the helmet.

A batter wears the hard, plastic baseball helmet to protect against errant pitches. If the batter doesn't have time to move out of the way of a high pitch, the helmet can protect against a serious head or brain injury.

But there's more features to a baseball helmet than safety: They have seen numerous advances in recent years in terms of style and airflow. Our guide will help you choose just the right helmet. We've also made several recommendations at the end, including our top pick, the Easton Junior Z5 Batters Helmet.

Considerations when choosing baseball helmets

For a baseball helmet to provide the proper level of protection, it needs to fit properly. A helmet that is too loose may slide off the head as the batter tries to duck out of the way of a pitch, leaving the helmet unable to provide the desired protection.

As a general rule, helmets have five sizes available. However, the brand you are considering may only offer two or three sizes. Here is a rough estimate of the way the sizes match up to the circumference of the player's head.

20 inches: Extra small

21 inches: Small

22 inches: Medium

23 inches: Large

24 inches: Extra large



Some manufacturers use a small/medium or medium/large size, meaning these helmets fit a wider range of head sizes. These helmets typically use a more compressible padding to accommodate the wider range of sizes, but the fit may not be as precise as a helmet listed as only medium.

Features

Once you find the proper size baseball helmet, you then can focus on some of the extra features. Kids will be more interested in these features than in the size, so always start with the size before allowing the child to pick his or her favorite color or style.

Color

Dark colored helmets represent popular choices, especially in lower-priced helmets. Dark blue and black are the most common colors.

If you're willing to spend a bit more, though, you can find helmets in almost any color, including colors that may match your team uniforms. Some helmets have stripes in a contrasting color as well.

Air vents

Baseball helmets can feel hot for the batter when they're worn during a long inning, as batters wear the helmets when they're running the bases, too.

Many helmets will have vents across the top, which allows a little bit of airflow, making the helmet more comfortable to wear versus a helmet with no vents. These vents do not affect the integrity or safety profile of the helmet.

Ear hole sizes also play a role in the airflow.

Add-on items

Depending on your league rules or the preference of the player, you may need to add a face mask to the helmet. Some helmets will have face masks built into them at the time they're sold, or you can add a face mask later.

Some players will want to add a plastic piece that attaches to the helmet near the ear flap, extending downward to protect the jaw.

Price

Basic baseball helmets will cost $10 to $25, but they may not have a perfect fit or good airflow. For a precise fit or for a model with a face mask attached already, expect to pay $25 to $100.

FAQ

Q. What is the proper safety standard for baseball helmets?

A. The majority of leagues will work with the NOCSAE safety standard certification for helmets. However, check with your league for any specific rules.

Q. Do batting helmets last a long time?

A. You should receive several years of use out of a baseball helmet, as long as it doesn't develop cracks, or the padding falls out of it.

Baseball helmets we recommend

Best of the best: Easton Junior Z5 Batters Helmet

Our take: Excellent build quality throughout the helmet, including the foam in the ear flaps, generating a comfortable, but tight, fit.

What we like: Uses high-quality ABS plastic to ensure maximum protection. Four different color selections.

What we dislike: Glossy finish is almost too bright. Pricey.

Best bang for your buck: Rawlings Coolflo T-Ball Helmet

Our take: For really young T-ball players, having a helmet with plenty of cooling vents is especially important.

What we like: Low price point, which is nice for beginners. Still meets all NOCSAE standards for safety.

What we dislike: Attaching a face mask to this style of helmet can be tricky.

Choice 3: DeMarini Paradox Protege Batting Helmet

Our take: Ear hole design in this helmet is different than others, allowing more airflow without sacrificing protection.

What we like: Multiple color choices available. Padding is especially good around the ears and near the jawline.

What we dislike: Multiple sizes available, but sizing measurements are a little different from other helmet brands, which can be confusing.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.