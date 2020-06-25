The best baseball cleat

When you think of all the gear you need to play baseball, a glove and bat are probably the first things that come to mind. But for the quick footwork necessary to play well defensively and run the bases, you also need a pair of high-quality baseball cleats to give you the stability and power you need to generate speed or dive for a ball. Baseball cleats may all look pretty similar, but there are actually some key differences among the options that can make one pair a better fit for your game than another.

Unsure how to choose? Our buying guide offers up all the tips you need to find the best baseball cleats for your next game. We've even included some specific product recommendations at the end, such as our top pick from New Balance, which are available in four color options to match your uniform and feature Fresh Foam midsole cushioning for maximum comfort.

Considerations when choosing baseball cleats

Cleat type

Unlike football and soccer cleats that are designed solely for grass, baseball cleats are meant for use on both grass and dirt. You can find four main types of baseball cleats:

Metal cleats: These are highly durable and feature long, thin spikes that allow for excellent traction on grass and dirt. They're not always the most comfortable option, though, and some leagues, particularly those for youth players, don't allow metal cleats because they can cause injuries to other players. They're also pricier than other types of cleats.

Molded cleats: Made of rubber or plastic that's molded to the bottom of the shoe, they offer more durability than metal cleats and are usually more comfortable, but they don't provide the same traction on firm ground. Molded cleats are generally safer than metal cleats, though.

Removable cleats: As the name suggests, they attach to the bottom of your shoes with screws. They can be a good option if you want to alternate between metal and molded cleats, but they're typically bulkier and less comfortable.

Turf shoes: This style feature small nubs on the bottom of the shoes that help grip whatever surface you're on rather than penetrating it like traditional spikes. They work extremely well for artificial turf fields because their smaller nubs are less likely to get caught in the turf and cause trips and falls.

Player position

It's essential to consider the defensive position you play when choosing baseball cleats because some styles are better for one position than another.

Infielders play most of the game on dirt, so they usually do best with metal cleats. If your field has softer dirt, though, molded cleats can be a good option.

Outfielders play most of the game on grass, so metal or molded cleats are a good option. Plastic molded cleats are usually the best if you live in an area that gets frequent rain.

Pitchers need to generate power to push off the pitching rubber, so they do best with metal cleats.

Keep in mind that there aren't any hard-and-fast rules about what cleats to wear for each position. You should wear the cleats that feel most comfortable for you, so you can move confidently on the field. In fact, some baseball players like to have a few different types of cleats for different occasions.

Features

Height

Baseball cleats are available in two different heights. Low-cut cleats have a top that hits just below the ankle, so you have a greater range of motion. Mid/high-cut cleats, on the other hand, have a top that extends past the ankles, providing greater stability. Your range of motion may be affected by high-cut cleats, though.

Color

Baseball cleats are available in a wide variety of colors. If you want to match your shoes to your uniform, you can do it fairly easily. Some players prefer to have a contrasting color, so their cleats stand out. If you're not sure what color to choose, basic neutral shades like black, gray, or navy are good options.

Price

You can typically expect to spend between $15 and $100 for baseball cleats. A basic pair of molded cleats usually goes for $15 to $30, while higher-quality molded or metal cleats generally cost between $30 and $50. For high-quality metal cleats or removable cleats, you'll usually pay between $50 and $100.

FAQ

Q. How should I care for my baseball cleats?

A. To keep the spikes in good shape, don't walk on paved surfaces like concrete or asphalt in your cleats. Those hard surfaces can damage the cleats, so they wear out more quickly. If dirt or mud collects on the bottom of your cleats, use a brush to remove it rather than trying to use your bat to knock it loose. It's also important to let your cleats dry thoroughly after a game or practice. If you leave them inside your bag when they're damp, they can develop mold and odor.

Q. Are metal baseball cleats safe for use in youth leagues?

A. Most youth leagues don't allow the kids to wear metal spikes because there's a high risk of injury with children who are just learning to play the game. Middle school and high school players may be able to wear metal cleats, but you should check the guidelines before purchasing them.

Baseball cleats we recommend

Best of the best: New Balance's Men's 3000 V4 TPU Molded Baseball Shoe

Our take: With plenty of cushioning and support, these are some of the most comfortable, functional cleats on the market.

What we like: Lightweight bootie construction offers a custom-like fit. Offer a foam midsole for plenty of cushioning. Cleats are molded and made of durable, comfortable TPU.

What we dislike: Some reports of cracking along the bottom with just a few months of wear.

Best bang for your buck: Under Armour's Kids' Leadoff Low Rm Jr. Baseball Shoe

Our take: Affordable, long-wearing cleats that are an ideal option for most kids just getting started with baseball.

What we like: Boast a lightweight construction that's comfortable and durable. Heel and collar are padded for added comfort. Fit both boys and girls. Provide top-notch traction.

What we dislike: Don't fit wide feet well.

Choice 3: Nike's Kids' Hyperdiamond 2.5 Keystone Baseball Cleats

Our take: Highly durable cleats that combine comfort and style in a sleek design.

What we like: Offers a thick, molded toe for protection. Made with breathable materials to keep feet cool. Feature supportive foam cushioning.

What we dislike: Only available in two colors.

