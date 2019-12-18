The best barometer

Barometers are devices that measure atmospheric pressure (also known as "air pressure" or "barometric pressure"). You can use these readings to predict the weather. For instance, high pressure generally means dry, fine weather is imminent, whereas low pressure can be indicative of a coming storm.

If you're interested in weather patterns, you may choose to use a barometer to make your own predictions, though some people just like the way they look. Our number one barometer is the Tohsssik Weather Station, a digital option that provides you with much more than just air pressure readings.

Considerations when choosing barometers

Barometer types

Perhaps the first thing to decide before buying is what kind of barometer you want. We've listed the main varieties below to help you with your search:

Liquid barometers: The first barometer used water alone and was invented by Evangelista Torricelli, a student of Galileo, in the 1600s. You can still buy water-based barometers. They aren't the most accurate but they're interesting for history buffs and also make a great piece for your home décor. There are also liquid barometers that use mercury, though these have fallen out of favor due to the risks of mercury poisoning.

Aneroid barometers: These barometers contain a flexible metal box called an aneroid cell, which expands or collapses in response to barometric pressure. In turn, this causes the hand on the barometer to move, displaying the current pressure. Some models are attractive enough to be decorative as well as functional.

Digital barometers: Digital pressure sensors give you a reading on a digital barometer. It's unusual to find digital options that only act as barometers; most are larger digital weather centers that have a barometric pressure function.

Portability

The majority of barometers are fairly large, designed to be either mounted on the wall like a clock or freestanding on a mantlepiece or side table. However, you can also find some compact, portable barometers. These are ideal for predicting weather on the go, such as when hiking or camping in areas that can have extreme weather.

Features

Other readings

Many barometers can also take other weather-related measurements, such as temperature and humidity. You can use a combination of these readings to make your own weather predictions.

Waterproofing

If you want to use your barometer outdoors, you'll need to choose one that's adequately waterproof. Some digital barometers are designed to be kept indoors but can be paired with outdoor sensors to give indoor and outdoor readings.

Power source

Liquid and aneroid barometers don't require any type of power source, but digital options either run on batteries or must be plugged into a power outlet.

Price

The majority of barometers cost between $10 for basic digital models to $50 for large dial-type barometers. However, some ornate options can cost $200 or more.

FAQ

Q. How can I tell if my barometer is accurate?

A. It can be tricky to tell if your barometer is accurate with no frame of reference. The best way to gauge its accuracy is to compare its reading to the current barometric pressure measurement from your local weather station. Ideally, you should check it against a local professional barometric pressure reading every few months to make sure it's maintaining its accuracy. If your barometer isn't accurate, you should be able to recalibrate it, but if you keep getting inaccurate readings, it may be best to request a refund.

Q. How exactly do I read a barometer?

A. This varies depending on the type, make, and model of barometer you choose. As such, the best thing you can do is carefully read the manual or instruction sheet that your barometer came with to learn how to take readings.

Barometers we recommend

Best of the best: Tohsssik's Weather Station

Our take: In addition to taking other weather-based readings, this weather station measures barometric pressure.

What we like: A great tool for people interested in weather predictions. Clear color display. Compatible with outdoor sensors as well as taking indoor readings.

What we dislike: Not as aesthetically pleasing as analog barometers.

Best bang for your buck: AMTAST's Dial-Type Barometer

Our take: This simple aneroid dial barometer is affordably priced and also includes a thermometer and a hygrometer.

What we like: Large, easy-to-read display. Can be mounted anywhere indoors. Simple to calibrate to get correct readings.

What we dislike: Unsuitable for outdoor use.

Choice 3: AcuRite's Galileo Thermometer with Glass Globe Barometer

Our take: It might not be the easiest to read, but it's great fun for science-loving kids or anyone interested in the history of weather measurements.

What we like: Includes a cylindrical thermometer as well as a globe barometer. Makes an interesting decorative piece in addition to being functional.

What we dislike: Can be tricky to ready correctly.

