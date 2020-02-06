If you're looking for a musical instrument that is bigger than a trumpet, but smaller than a tuba, yet still packs a powerful punch, the baritone horn might be for you. The broad emotional range of the baritone horn makes it a highly adaptable instrument that can add something special to a wide variety of music.

The best baritone horn for you depends on whether you will be performing in a concert band or a marching band. We love Mendini's Lacquer Brass Bb Euphonium. Although it is technically a euphonium, not a baritone, it has the same range and produces a warmer, more mellow tone. If you'd like to learn more about this instrument or what qualities to look for in other top baritone horns, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing baritone horns

Concert vs. marching

When shopping for a baritone horn, your primary consideration is to decide whether you need a concert or a marching baritone horn.

Concert: A concert baritone horn has a bell that is facing up. It is played while being held close to your body or in your lap. The design of this type of baritone horn more closely resembles that of a small tuba.

Marching: A marching baritone has a bell that faces forward. It is held in the same manner you would hold a trumpet, and it is designed to be played while the musician is standing, making it ideal for a marching band



Weight

If you are purchasing a concert baritone horn, the weight is still a factor, but it is not as crucial as it is for a marching baritone horn. For the latter, you will want the lightest model possible (which still produces a quality tone). A model that weighs around 6 pounds, for instance, is best.

Mouthpiece

In most instances, you will not get the best mouthpiece with your baritone horn. As you begin to excel, you will likely want to look for a mouthpiece with a rounded rim and a wider, deeper cup. These characteristics will give you a warmer tone with greater flexibility. However, each player's ideal mouthpiece is a matter of personal preference. If you need the instrument to stand out instead of blending in, you may want a mouthpiece that has a flatter rim with a smaller cup.

Accessories

Some sellers offer bundle deals that may include everything from a lesson book and a music stand to valve oil and a tuner/metronome. Look for a bundle that includes the items you desire most.

Case

Whether you purchase a hardshell case or a soft case, you want one that is well built and durable, as this is what will keep your instrument safe when you are not using it.

Price

At the entry-level end, you can find baritone horns for less than $400. A more serious student will want a slightly higher-quality model, something around $500 or $600. Baritone horns above $700 or $800 are best reserved for the more advanced student who is planning on sticking with the instrument for a number of years.

FAQ

Q. Isn't a baritone horn just another name for a euphonium?

A. It's close, but it isn't the same. The crucial difference is a baritone horn has what is called a cylindrical bore, meaning the inner hole (where the air travels) is a consistent size throughout the majority of the instrument's tubing. A euphonium, on the other hand, has a conical bore, meaning the inner hole gradually gets wider throughout the majority of the instrument. Sound-wise, this makes the baritone horn a brighter instrument than the more mellow euphonium.

Q. My baritone horn makes a gurgling sound whenever I play. Is it broken?

A. Probably not. That gurgling sound is just moisture that has built up inside the instrument. This can be easily removed by depressing the water key and blowing gently.

Baritone horns we recommend

Best of the best: Mendini's Lacquer Brass Bb Euphonium

Our take: An attractive, reasonably priced euphonium that is bundled with a few extra items.

What we like: This lacquered yellow brass euphonium has a lightweight design and it features four stainless steel pistons. Included with the purchase is a case, a chromatic tuner/metronome, gloves, and a polishing cloth.

What we dislike: This instrument is not a baritone horn, if you want a brighter sound, one of the other instruments in our shortlist would be a better option for you.

Best bang for your buck: Mendini's Intermediate Brass Bb Baritone

Our take: An affordably priced intermediate concert baritone that is packaged with an attractive bundle of accessories.

What we like: This is a concert baritone with a bell that points upward. It features three stainless steel pistons and comes with a silver-plated mouthpiece. Additionally, you get gloves, a polishing cloth, a case, and a chromatic tuner/metronome.

What we dislike: To get the most out of this instrument, it's best to upgrade the mouthpiece.

Choice 3: Moz' Advanced Monel Piston Marching Baritone

Our take: A sharp-looking gold lacquer marching baritone that is reasonably priced.

What we like: Designed for use in a marching band and features a 9.96-inch bell along with a 0.5-inch bore size. Comes with a mouthpiece and a case.

What we dislike: The valves are not as durable as the rest of the instrument and may need to be replaced for optimum performance.

