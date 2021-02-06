The best bareMinerals concealer

If you’re looking for a clean-beauty concealer to cover up blemishes or under-eye circles, bareMinerals concealers take the cake. The brand offers liquid, powder, cream, and stick concealers that seamlessly blend into your skin while offering the coverage you need.

The brand has led the way in clean beauty with their mineral-based makeup. BareMinerals’ formulas are free of unwanted additives that are harmful to your health and the environment. For more on their concealers, read this buying guide, which includes a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, bareMinerals Barepro Concealer Light, comes in 15 different shades and has antioxidants to protect your skin.

Considerations when choosing bareMinerals concealers

Concealer types

BareMinerals offers four different types of concealers, which offer a range of coverage:

Powder: BareMinerals made a name for themselves with their loose mineral foundations. The brand also offers a similar loose concealer powder, which is a more concentrated formula than their powder foundations. Powdered concealers are best for sensitive and oily skin types. They’re lightweight but offer more coverage than a foundation. Powder concealers are ideal to cover up acne and redness.

Liquid: Liquid or serum concealers come in a tube with an easy-to-use doe foot applicator. They offer buildable coverage for virtually any skin type. Liquid concealers are popular for under-eye coverage as well as spot coverage for blemishes and dark spots. They’re also convenient to use on the go and for touch-ups throughout the day.

Cream: For heavier coverage, cream concealers have a thicker formula and feature emollients to keep the skin hydrated. Because of this, creams usually leave a dewy or satiny finish that works well with dry, normal, and mature skin types. They can be used on the under-eye area or to conceal acne. Cream concealers may be too heavy for oily skin types.

Stick: BareMinerals stick concealers are cream-based in an easy-to-apply stick form, similar to lipstick. Sticks allow you to apply the concealer directly to the skin without needing to use an applicator, finger, or brush. Stick concealers are hyperpigmented and can be used for dark under-eye circles, blemishes, and color-correcting hyperpigmented or sallow skin. They’re perfect for on the go.

Shade

It’s important to find the right shade of concealer to match your skin’s undertone for natural-looking coverage. BareMinerals concealers offer neutral, cool, and warm undertones as well as five to 15 different shades, depending on the concealer type. For the darker under-eye area, we recommend using a concealer one shade lighter than your skin for a brightening effect.

Features

SPF

Most of bareMinerals’ concealers offer broad-spectrum SPF 20 to protect your skin from sun damage. Their formulas never use chemical sunscreens, but rather mineral-based titanium dioxide which offers UV protection.

Longwear

Select bareMinerals concealers offer long-lasting wear for up to 16 hours. These concealers are smudge-, crease-, and transfer-resistant. They’re often waterproof and stay put in moisture from humidity, sweat, or a splash in the pool.

Acne-fighting

Mineral makeup is friendly to acne-prone skin. Some bareMinerals concealers take it a step further by adding blemish-fighting ingredients to their formulas like salicylic acid, kaolin clay, zinc, and sulfur to treat acne and purify pores.

Price

Due to their high-quality ingredients, bareMinerals concealers cost between $22 and $45.

FAQ

Q. What makes bareMinerals concealers “clean beauty”?

A. The brand’s line of makeup is free of common chemical and synthetic additives like parabens, artificial fragrances, phthalates, formaldehyde, chemical sunscreen, propylene glycol, triclosan, triclocarban, and more. Check the list of ingredients if you have very sensitive skin.

Q. Are bareMinerals concealers vegan?

A. Yes, all bareMinerals skin care products are vegan. Many are also gluten-free. Further, bareMinerals is a cruelty-free brand, which means they never test on animals.

BareMinerals concealers we recommend

Best of the best: bareMinerals Barepro Concealer Light

Our take: A longwear cream concealer that comes in a stick form and 15 shades.

What we like: Waterproof and crease-proof wear. Highly pigmented for thick coverage yet looks natural on the skin. Contains antioxidants to protect the skin. Convenient stick.

What we dislike: Difficult to blend because it dries quickly.

Best bang for your buck: bareMinerals BARESKIN Complete Coverage Serum Concealer

Our take: A serum concealer for silky coverage at the lower end of the price spectrum.

What we like: Brightens skin under the eye. Doe foot applicator allows you to dot concealer for better control. Ideal for dry and mature skin.

What we dislike: Thinner consistency isn’t that opaque if you need heavy coverage.

Choice 3: bareMinerals Correcting Broad Spectrum Concealer

Our take: A versatile powder concealer with a silky, barely-there finish.

What we like: This popular powder conceals better for many than a liquid. Targets under-eye circles, acne, and more. Can be used as an eyeshadow base. SPF 20.

What we dislike: Powder may settle into fine lines.

