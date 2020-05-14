The best bar stool

If it's time to upgrade the seating for your kitchen island or bar area, consider bar stools. Gone are the days of plain, uncomfortable bar stools. The range of available designs feature supportive cushions, unique seat backs, and even footrests. There are also plenty of wood finishes or metal designs to match your décor.

Wondering which bar stools are best for your guests? Give our buying guide a read to narrow your options. We're also including our top recommendations, including our favorite, the Boraam Augusta Swivel Stool Two-Pack. This sleek, sophisticated pair have a 360-degree swivel stool on ball bearings to provide maximum mobility.

Considerations when choosing bar stools

Tables and counters

While many bar stools are 29 inches high, it's not necessarily a standard size. As a result, you need to measure from the floor to the bottom of the countertop. When comparing bar stools, make sure the height of the seat to the counter allows ample room for guests to comfortably fit their legs.

Décor

Bar stools are often one of the last furnishings purchased for a room, so chances are it needs to match the rest of the décor. If your color palette or finishes are too unique to find a perfect match, aim for metal stools whose finish matches hardware in the room. If you fall in love with a set of wooden stools but the finish doesn't match, it's worth considering staining them.

Seat shape

Classic bar stools are round, but plenty are oval, rectangular, and square. Oval stools are attractive and modern but aren't always comfortable due to their tapered edges. Rectangular stools fit well beneath counters, as do square stools, but their corners are sometimes too pointy and can dig into your legs.

Features

Cushioning

Bar stools often have cushioned seats and seat backs for added comfort. They're unusually firm so they don't end up collapsing or compressing from regular use. More often than not, they're filled with polyester, though some have memory gel or foam layers.

Legs

The majority of bar stools have three or four legs that are stabilized by horizontal wood or metal pieces called stretchers. Modern bar stools, including those inspired by barbershops, feature a single leg attached to a disc-like base.

Back

While you can invest in a classic backless bar stool, there are many with low, mid, or high seat backs. While the seat backs add comfort by allowing occupants to lean back, these designs have much larger footprints than their backless counterparts. As a result, they're not appropriate for every space.

Swivel

Swivel bar stools cost quite a bit more than stationary ones, though it remains a popular feature. Since they allow multidirectional movement, it's easy for guests to engage in conversation all around themselves. Certain designs also come with adjustable height features for even more customization.

Price

Basic wood or metal bar stools run $50 and below, but they're not always comfortable. For more durable designs and quality cushioning, you may spend up to $125 per stool. High-end bar stools with pneumatic controls or elegant embellishments can cost up to $1,000 for a set of three to six stools.

FAQ

Q. How many bar stools should I buy?

A. Most people buy bar stools in pairs, at the very least. If you're furnishing an island or bar for the first time, it's recommended to purchase between four and six at a time. It's also a good idea to invest in extras in the event you require additional seating for larger parties.

Q. Do bar stools arrive at my home fully assembled?

A. It's hit or miss when it comes to assembly, so look it up so you don't find out the hard way upon delivery. If assembly is required, most bar stools can be put together with basic hand or power tools in a couple hours, or you can hire a pro to do it in no time.

Bar stools we recommend

Best of the best: Boraam's Augusta Swivel Stool Two-Pack

Our take: Contemporary spin on a classic design that exudes luxury.

What we like: Well-centered design with an attractive cappuccino color and firm, comfortable padding.

What we dislike: Assembly can be challenging due to the directions.

Best bang for your buck: Angel Line's Cambridge Padded Saddle Bar Stools

Our take: Affordable low-profile design whose contoured seat is comfortable for hours of sitting.

What we like: Fresh design featuring a white frame and gray upholstery. Set tucks away nicely beneath bar counters.

What we dislike: Cushions may sag after prolonged use.

Choice 3: Powell Company's Big and Tall Stamped Back Bar Stool

Our take: Striking balance of elegant and rugged in a high-back design.

What we like: Wrought iron detail makes this stool stand out. Supportive seat cushion and contoured seat back.

What we dislike: Somewhat bulky design not suited for smaller spaces.

