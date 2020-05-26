The best bar soap for the body

Are you happy with your bar soap? If you've been using the same old formula for years, it might be time for an upgrade. After all, for a product you use at least once a day, you might as well find one that meets your expectations.

Bar soaps aren't just soapy bricks in your shower anymore. Now, they're specially formulated to suit your skin type, skin concerns, and even your scent preferences. Whether you'd like a rich, luxurious lather or prefer a bar soap gentle enough for sensitive skin, there's a formula out there designed just for you.

Not sure where to begin? Give our buying guide to bar soaps for the body a read. We're including recommendations at the end, such as our top choice, Marlowe.'s No. 102 Men's Body Scrub Soap. This bar made with naturally derived materials leaves skin smoother after each use.

Considerations when choosing bar soaps for the body

Skin sensitivity

Bar soaps of the past have been known to overly dry skin to the point of irritation and flaking. This is due to sulfates in their formulas, which is what causes the soap to lather.

Those with sensitive skin may have shied away from bar soap in the past. However, there are many gentle, sulfate-free formulas now on the market. They're often made free of fragrances, dyes, and other harsh chemicals known to irritate skin.

Scent

If you prefer scented bar soaps, you'll have quite the variety from which to choose. Some bar soaps have naturally derived scents, whereas others rely on essential oils or synthetic fragrances.

Keep in mind that scent strength varies considerably among bar soaps. With some, the fragrance lingers on your skin long after the shower. With others, it simply rinses off without leaving so much as a trace.

Buying in bulk

If you'd like to save money in the long run, it's worth buying bar soap in bulk. Most bar soaps remain potent for up to two years, sometimes less if their formulas contain essential oils. Some bar soaps are also marked with expiration dates, after which time it's a good idea to toss them since they can dry up and crack -- and harbor bacteria in the crevices.

Natural ingredients

Many bar soaps are now made with natural ingredients such as shea butter, aloe vera, activated charcoal, or coconut oil. Formulas typically leave out harsh chemicals like sulfates, parabens, phthalates, triclosans, and other harsh chemicals. It comes as no surprise that there's considerable overlap between all-natural formulas as well as those made for sensitive skin.

Vegan soap

While animal fat has long been the base of bar soaps, there are now vegan and cruelty-formulas available. In lieu of animal byproducts, vegan bar soaps utilize plant-based and naturally derived ingredients, many of which are organic. They're often part of ethical, sustainable supply chains as well.

Price

Budget-friendly bar soaps cost less than $10 for a value pack, though single bars with speciality formulas can cost up to $10 apiece. If you buy in bulk, you'll spend between $10 to $20 for up to a dozen bars. Bar soaps by luxury beauty brands, on the other hand, can cost up to $20 or more per package of two or three bars.

FAQ

Q. How long do bar soaps last?

A. Bar soaps last anywhere from three to six weeks with daily use, though keep in mind there are plenty of variables that affect that time frame. Oversized bar soaps may last longer than smaller ones, and those that create a rich later tend to be used up more quickly.

Q. Should I use a glycerin bar soap?

A. Glycerine soap is popular among those with sensitive or dry skin, as its pH is generally lower than that of other bar soaps. The lower pH aids in overall moisture retention. Glycerine soap can have mixed results for those with oily or acne-prone skin.

Bar soaps for the body we recommend

Best of the best: Marlowe.'s No. 102 Men's Body Scrub Soap

Our take: Plant-based exfoliating bar that is cruelty-free and made in the USA.

What we like: Chemical-free formula with a neutral musk scent. Made with green tea and willow bark extracts.

What we dislike: Main goal is to exfoliate, so it's not ideal if you're looking for softening or have sensitive skin.

Best bang for your buck: Dove's Bar Soaps

Our take: Refreshing, gentle soap blend that is part cleanser and part moisturizer.

What we like: Wide variety of formulas to suit many skin types and conditions. Luxurious, residue-free lather.

What we dislike: Scents can be hit or miss among users.

Choice 3: Shea Moisture's Raw Shea Butter Soap

Our take: A hydrating bar made with pleasing extracts of frankincense and myrrh.

What we like: Light, clean fragrance. Bar is long-lasting and contains fair-trade and organic ingredients. No sulfates, phthalates, or parabens. Not tested on animals.

What we dislike: Some found that the bar's large size can be difficult to hold onto.

