Too often, the cocktails you mix up at home just don’t taste as good as those you get at your favorite restaurant or bar. Whether your drink of choice is something simple like a vodka soda or more complicated like a Ramos gin fizz, you have more success with at-home mixology if you invest in a quality bar set. You may also want a bar set if you regularly entertain, so you can easily whip up any drinks your friends and family request.

Our buying guide provides what you need to find the best bar set for your home. We’ve included several specific product recommendations at the end, including our top choice from Buddy, which is an excellent starter set made of heavy-gauge stainless steel.

Considerations when choosing bar sets

Preferred beverages

The best bar sets have a good mix of tools and accessories so you can create various drinks. The specific tools you need vary based on the beverages you usually enjoy or serve. When shopping for a bar set, ask yourself what types of beverages and cocktails you drink most often to get an idea of which tools you need.

If you drink mainly wine or beer, a simple set with a bottle opener and corkscrew may be sufficient. For preparing simple drinks like vodka soda, you don’t need many tools beyond a shaker, a jigger, and a bar spoon.

If you like to experiment with your mixology skills and make more complicated cocktails, you want the most complete bar set you can find to ensure you have all the tools you need.

Material

Most home mixologists are fans of stainless steel bar sets because stainless steel doesn’t affect the taste or color of the beverages you’re mixing. Stainless steel tools can also help you get the right temperature for your cocktails because steel cools quickly and returns to room temperature fast.

Some bar sets include a stand or carousel that allows you to store and display the tools. Many display stands are made of bamboo, but you can find some made with modern-looking composite materials.

Features

Number of pieces

Some bar sets are relatively small and only contain five or fewer pieces, though most sets are larger, with some offering as many as 15 pieces. If you’re not sure what tools you need or want, start with a smaller set. You can add other tools as you go along and better understand what items you need. A basic bar set should contain a shaker, bottle opener, corkscrew, and a jigger.

Contents

If you’re new to home mixology, it helps to understand the various tools and accessories a bar set may contain.

Here are the most common tools included in bar sets:

A corkscrew is essential for opening wine bottles. Some corkscrews come as a combination corkscrew/bottle opener tool.

is essential for opening wine bottles. Some corkscrews come as a combination corkscrew/bottle opener tool. A bottle opener is another key bar set item and is a must-have for beer drinkers.

is another key bar set item and is a must-have for beer drinkers. A shaker is a necessary tool for mixing up various cocktails. A Boston shaker is a two-piece metal shaker for mixing ice and liquid ingredients together so the mixture stays cold. A Cobbler shaker is a three-piece metal shaker that features a built-in strainer and a cap that works as a jigger. A French shaker is like a Cobbler shaker, but it doesn’t have a built-in strainer or jigger.

is a necessary tool for mixing up various cocktails. A is a two-piece metal shaker for mixing ice and liquid ingredients together so the mixture stays cold. A is a three-piece metal shaker that features a built-in strainer and a cap that works as a jigger. A is like a Cobbler shaker, but it doesn’t have a built-in strainer or jigger. A cocktail strainer is placed over a glass to allow you to evenly transfer a beverage into a glass for slow, controlled pouring. It also helps remove any solid materials like pulp or ice. A Hawthorne strainer is the most common strainer included in bar sets. A julep strainer has a concave design for pint glasses, while a fine strainer is used to remove the smallest bits of pulp and other solid materials.

is placed over a glass to allow you to evenly transfer a beverage into a glass for slow, controlled pouring. It also helps remove any solid materials like pulp or ice. A is the most common strainer included in bar sets. A has a concave design for pint glasses, while a is used to remove the smallest bits of pulp and other solid materials. A bar spoon has a long handle that makes it easy to mix and layer cocktails, even in tall glasses.

has a long handle that makes it easy to mix and layer cocktails, even in tall glasses. A jigger or double jigger is a small container used to measure precise amounts for cocktails.

is a small container used to measure precise amounts for cocktails. A mixing glass is a thick, straight glass with a heavy base, so it can mix liquids and ice.

is a thick, straight glass with a heavy base, so it can mix liquids and ice. A muddler is used for crushing fruit, herbs, and other ingredients for cocktails. Some muddlers are made of metal, while others are wooden.

is used for crushing fruit, herbs, and other ingredients for cocktails. Some muddlers are made of metal, while others are wooden. A juicer is used to quickly juice lemons, limes, and other citrus fruits.

Price

Expect to spend between $16 and $94 for a bar set. Smaller sets or those made with lower-quality materials typically cost between $16 and $33, but you can find larger, higher-quality sets for $34 to $59. Premium bar sets can go for $60 to $94.

FAQ

Q. What basic spirits and mixers should I have on hand to use with my bar set?

A. When it comes to spirits, you want to have vodka, rum, gin, tequila, whiskey, and vermouth if you like to make a variety of cocktails. Tonic water, club soda, cola, and ginger ale are good mixers, as are bottled fruit juices if you don’t want to use fresh juice.

Q. Is stainless steel the best material for a bar set?

A. Yes, stainless steel bar sets are usually the most durable, because stainless doesn’t rust or dent easily. Stainless steel sets also tend to look better on your bar cart.

Bar sets we recommend

Best of the best: Buddy 16-Piece Wine and Cocktail Mixing Bar Set

Our take: A top-notch bar set that’s ideal for those taking bartending classes and home mixologists.

What we like: Has a sleek appearance thanks to the heavy-gauge stainless steel construction. Includes a muddler, double-sided jigger, and strainer. Works well as a practice mixology set.

What we dislike: Wine bucket is on the small side.

Best bang for your buck: Cresimo Home Cocktail Bar Set

Our take: A top-notch bar set that features heavy, well-balanced tools but still comes at an affordable price point.

What we like: Tools are all sturdy and durable. Comes with a recipe book. Includes a storage stand that can sit against the wall.

What we dislike: Shaker can sometimes leak because the parts don’t fit as tightly as they should.

Choice 3: Tiger Chef 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cocktail Bar Tool Set

Our take: Presented in an attractive gift box, this is a good basic set that works well for housewarming and showers.

What we like: Shaker and muddler are extremely high quality. Strainer can catch even tiny particles. Comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

What we dislike: Doesn’t include a standard jigger.

