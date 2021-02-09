The best banker's lamp

There's a reason banker's lamps have been around for more than a century. They feature a simple design that’s easy to operate and maintain while being remarkably reliable. Over the years, that simple design has evolved, and while you can still get a classic model, there are many more options available.

There are other factors besides design that have a bearing on which banker's lamp is best for you. For instance, we love Warehouse of Tiffany’s Stained-Glass Desk Lamp not merely for its ornate look, but because it holds two light bulbs, making it an exceptional light source for a variety of tasks. For more information on banker's lamps, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing banker's lamps

Banker's lamp shades

Color: Originally, you could only purchase a banker's lamp with a green-glass shade. Today, you can find anything from a green shade to a frosted shade. Alternatively, you can purchase an ornate Tiffany-style banker's lamp with a stained-glass design. Beyond look, the type of shade you decide on is important because it dictates how much light flows into the room.

Shape: A classic banker's lamp has a rounded half-barrel shade with no corners or flat sides. It tilts up and down to supply more or less light to the work area. While that’s still mostly the case, there are some shades that look more like the top of a chest and have corners along with flat sides, and some ornate models feature scalloped edges. The shade must be securely attached to the base (usually on both ends) so when it’s positioned, the user feels confident it’ll stay in place.

Banker's lamp bases

Materials: While original banker's lamps were manufactured using brass, today's bases are made with a wider range of materials. Some may still be a polished brass (or brass finish) while others may be a distressed bronze, which provides an antique look. The base should be sturdy so the lamp is stable and doesn't fall over when it’s turned on or off by pulling the chain.

Height: For maximum comfort, the bottom of the banker's lamp shade should be at eye level, giving you the most light and the least glare. Depending on how tall you are, this could be anywhere from 12 to 20 inches, with the average being between 14 and 16 inches high.

Price

A basic banker's lamp with a classic design may cost as little as $35 to $40. However, a more ornate model with a Tiffany-style shade likely costs closer to $80. If you’re a collector, it’s possible to spend over $1,000 on a vintage banker's lamp.

FAQ

Q. What’s the difference between an Emeralite lamp and a banker's lamp?

A. There’s no difference — an Emeralite is a banker's lamp. The first patent for a banker's lamp was filed in May of 1909. The product was sold under the brand name Emeralite. Emeralite was a mash-up of the words "emerald" and "light." The lamp featured a green glass shade with a brass stand and it was turned on and off by pulling a chain.

Q. Why are banker's lamp shades traditionally green?

A. Allegedly, the color green is supposed to evoke positive emotions and energy. However, possibly a better explanation is that early light bulbs could be rather harsh, and the green shade provided better protection for an individual's eyes. Nowadays, banker's lamps can sport any number of shades.

Banker's lamps we recommend

Best of the best: Warehouse of Tiffany Stained-Glass Desk Lamp

Our take: A gorgeous Tiffany-style banker's lamp that features an ornate shade design.

What we like: This stained glass banker's lamp uses two 60-watt type-A bulbs (not included) for maximum brightness. The elegant style makes it stand out from other options.

What we dislike: While many users enjoy the design, some find the bar beneath the lamp to be awkward.

Best bang for your buck: LightAccents The Original Banker's Lamp

Our take: Precisely what you imagine when you think "banker's lamp."

What we like: This is the classic banker's lamp, featuring a base with a polished brass finish and a thick, green, adjustable shade. It’s affordably priced, easy to assemble, and operates via pull chain.

What we dislike: This model doesn’t have the attention to detail that higher-priced options may offer.

Choice 3: Lite Source Banker's Lamp

Our take: This striking dark bronze banker's lamp can serve as a conversation piece in any room.

What we like: Sturdy and bright with a small footprint, this lamp works equally well as either a bedside light or a desk lamp. The chain pulls smoothly and the frosted glass shade allows for a decent amount of illumination.

What we dislike: Rarely, a model arrives that was damaged in some way during shipping (dented, chipped, or cracked).

