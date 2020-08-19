The best bamboo steamer

Steaming is one of the healthiest ways to prepare food. It's a simple method of cooking vegetables, meat, and dumplings, and it doesn't require any additional butter or oil. Bamboo steamers are some of the easiest-to-use and most inexpensive steamers available, and they make a great addition to any kitchen.

If you're ready to learn more about bamboo steamers, keep reading our guide, which includes reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top choice from Mister Kitchenware is a two-tiered model that comes with all the accessories you need to get started.

Considerations when choosing bamboo steamers

Size

Choose a bamboo steamer that's the right size for your cooking needs. Most steamers measure 10 inches in diameter. If you tend to cook for a crowd, you can shop for a larger model. Compact options are also available for those cooking for one or two people.

Tiers

The majority of steamers also feature multiple tiers -- typically two or three. This kind of stacked design allows you to cook several types of foods at once. A two-tier steamer is usually perfect for solo cooks or couples. Families may prefer the roomier design of a steamer with three levels.

Durability

If durability is a concern, opt for a steamer with metal bands. They help limit splitting that occurs with repeated use and prevent burning when using the steamer with a wok or pan. Be careful when handling a model with metal bands, they get very hot!

Features

Liners

Some bamboo steamers come with liners made of materials such as parchment or wax paper. Use the liners to protect the bottom of each steamer basket and prevent the transfer of food odors.

Extras

Some bamboo steamers come with additional accessories such as paddles, chopsticks, recipe books, and more. A steamer ring is another standard accessory that allows cooks to use a bamboo steamer in conjunction with a Dutch oven or stockpot.

Using your bamboo steamer

To use your new bamboo steamer, fill a wok or pot with about two inches of water and heat to a simmer or boil. Add liners to your baskets, place food inside in a single layer, and put the steamer atop your cooking vessel. Steam until done. Steaming time varies depending on what you're cooking.

It's a good idea to use the bottom tier for cooking meat. The bottom tier foods are closer to the heat source (steam), which will help meat cook faster.

Don't forget to continually check the water level in your pot or wok.

Price

Unlike some other types of steamers, ones made of bamboo are very affordable. Compact, two-tier steamers often cost less than $20. The priciest ones cost a little over $40 and usually include extra accessories.

FAQ

Q. Why choose a bamboo steamer over a metal one?

A. Metal steamers tend to cook food quicker than bamboo models. They're also more durable and usually dishwasher safe. The advantage of a bamboo steamer is that you're less likely to overcook food. The material is also more eco-friendly and does not leave an aftertaste like metal sometimes does. Some people also prefer the aesthetic of a bamboo steamer -- not to mention, they're very inexpensive.

Q. How do I clean my bamboo steamer?

A. Rinse the bamboo steamer with warm water and always leave it to dry before storing it. If there is any stuck-on food, use a damp cloth to wipe away debris. Use soapy water sparingly, and never put your steamer in the dishwasher. You can also use liners to prevent sticky messes while cooking.

Bamboo steamers we recommend

Best of the best: Mister Kitchenware's 10-inch Handmade Bamboo Steamer

Our take: A fairly durable, two-tiered, 100% bamboo steamer model that's our top pick for prepping a tasty dim sum dinner.

What we like: Steam circulates freely thanks to slatted layers. Includes liners, sauce dishes, and chopsticks.

What we dislike: Because it's 100% bamboo, there's a higher risk of splintering with prolonged use.

Best bang for your buck: Trademark Innovations' 3-Piece Bamboo Steamer

Our take: A low-cost bamboo steamer for preparing a variety of foods.

What we like: We really love the affordable price tag of this unit and like that it's 100% bamboo.

What we dislike: It won't last forever like a metal steamer, but that's the nature of a 100% bamboo unit.

Choice 3: Zoie + Chloe's 100% Natural Bamboo Steamer Basket

Our take: Another budget-friendly steamer that includes handy extras.

What we like: It's made of 100% bamboo and comes with reusable liners, so you can cook with it right away.

What we dislike: Some reports of the bamboo having a strong odor, which leaches into food.

