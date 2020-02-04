If there's a universal symbol for denoting fun, it's gotta be balloons. No party is complete without them, and the more balloons you have, the more festive the celebration becomes. Although a balloon arch kit may take a little time to assemble, it's remarkably affordable, which makes it the ultimate must-have for any party.

You want a balloon arch kit that's properly sized for your needs and has enough balloons to enhance the celebratory décor. If you'd like to learn more about what to look for when shopping for the best balloon arch kit, keep reading. Our favorite is Party Zealot's Adjustable Table Balloon Arch Kit, an easy-to-assemble arch kit that includes everything you need (except the balloons).

Considerations when choosing balloon arch kits

Indoor vs. outdoor party

While all balloon arches can be used indoors, if your celebration is taking place outdoors, the wind may be a daunting adversary. An outdoor balloon arch kit needs to be built a little more ruggedly and specifically designated as suitable for outdoor usage.

Balloon arch support

More affordable balloon arch kits contain a strip where the balloons are inserted. This strip forms an arch on its own if hydrogen balloons are used -- otherwise, it requires some fastening ingenuity to achieve the desired effect. Clamps are used to fasten a smaller balloon arch directly to a table, while stands can be placed on either the floor or a table. No matter how you support your arch, care must be taken to ensure that it's stable (whether tied or weighed down) so it stays in one place for the duration of the celebration.

Features

Size

Be sure to purchase a balloon arch kit large enough (or small enough) to fit in the space you have available. If you want one that's tall enough to walk through, for instance, a tabletop kit will not do the trick.

Number of balloons

The more balloons your arch can accommodate, the more festive it looks, but the longer it takes to install. If you're willing to do the extra work, fuller balloon arches look much more impressive.

Extras

There are a number of extras which can make assembly easier that may or may not be included in your balloon arch kit. A hand pump, a balloon tying device, and glue or double-sided tape are the most common items.

Price

If budget is your priority, a one-time use balloon arch kit including strips is available for under $10. At the other end of the price scale, over $30, reusable kits include stands and everything else you need (except the balloons) to elevate your celebration.

FAQ

Q. How long does it take to set up a balloon arch?

A. Each balloon has to be inflated and tied before assembling. If you're a novice, this process could take several hours, even if you have a helper. After you've become skilled, you may be able to construct a decent sized arch in under an hour.

Q. How far in advance of an event can I assemble my balloon arch?

A. That depends on the type of balloons you're using and if you have sufficient storage space available. If you're using untreated helium filled balloons, they might only last 12 hours. Air-filled balloons, on the other hand, can easily last a week if properly taken care of.

Balloon arch kits we recommend

Best of the best: Party Zealot's Adjustable Table Balloon Arch Kit

Our take: A reasonably priced, adjustable balloon arch kit designed to be fastened to a table.

What we like: This reusable balloon arch kit is easy to assemble and disassemble. The arch can fit most tables with a 1.5-inch thickness. The durable kit includes a hand pump, two table clips, poles, and 50 balloon clips.

What we dislike: The rigidity of the parts can make it a little difficult to assemble and shape.

Best bang for your buck: Coogam's Balloon Decorating Strip Kit for Arch Garland

Our take: A highly affordable balloon decorating strip kit to fit any budget.

What we like: This kit features two 16-foot balloon strips with 110 holes. The holes are slotted to help facilitate assembly and the kit also includes two tie tools to help save wear and tear on your fingers.

What we dislike: The holes in the strips are not pre-punched, so allow for a little extra assembly time.

Choice 3: DeElf's Quick and Easy Balloon Arch Kit

Our take: A higher-end indoor balloon arch kit that fits in an 8 x 11-foot opening.

What we like: This comprehensive kit includes 50 balloon rings, two air pumps, a balloon sizer, poles, and two stands. Assembly and disassembly (not including adding balloons) can usually be accomplished in under five minutes.

What we dislike: This unit is lightweight and it can easily be destroyed by wind, so only indoor use is recommended.

