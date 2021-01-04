The best ballet shoe

Whether you’re a professional ballerina or just dancing ballet for fun, you need a proper ballet shoe to protect your feet. Also called ballet slippers, classic ballet shoes are flexible and feature completely flat soles, allowing for a full range of movement and comfort while you dance.

Ballet shoes are designed for ballet only. Before you hit the studio, there are a few considerations before purchasing. We’ve got you covered in this buying guide, which includes our top recommendations, like the Bloch Women’s Synchrony Split-Sole Canvas Ballet Slipper, which features crisscross straps for a secure fit.

Considerations when choosing ballet shoes

Material

Ballet shoes are typically made of leather or canvas. You can also find them in mesh material. Leather is the most durable material of the three. For beginners, a leather slipper helps strengthen your foot. Canvas is a lightweight material that’s more breathable than leather, and also vegan. Unlike leather, you can toss canvas ballet slippers in the washing machine, and they don’t take as long to break in. Mesh is the most breathable material of the three but isn’t a popular choice, nor is it offered by most brands.

Full vs. split sole

The flexible soles of basic ballet shoes are typically constructed from suede or faux suede. In full-sole ballet slippers, the suede sole runs uninterrupted the full length of the shoe. In split-sole shoes, the suede sole is split into two parts: a part that covers the ball and a part that covers the heel. This allows for more advanced dancers to arch and point their feet easily. Full-sole ballet shoes are better for beginners or children.

Standard vs. pointe shoes

Basic or standard ballet shoes have rounded toes and flexible soles. They are not designed for the dancer to dance on their toes, or en pointe. Pointe shoes have boxy toes with structural support and a stiff midsole. Pointe shoes allow for the dancer to stand on the tips of their toes for an extended period of time. They are typically made of satin.

Features

Elastic fastening

To help keep your ballet shoes on your feet, many styles feature an elastic strap at the arch. However, adult dancers may prefer a crisscross of double elastic straps to keep the shoe from slipping off. For children, a single elastic fastening should suffice. Some ballet slippers provide elastics for you to sew on to your preference.

Ribbon fastening

Pointe shoes deploy ribbons in addition to elastic to secure the shoe to the foot. Before buying pointe shoes, know that you have to sew ribbons and elastics on yourself. Check to see if the ribbons and elastics come with the shoes or if you have to buy them separately.

Color

Ballet slippers classically come in pink, nude, white, or black. Some brands manufacture ballet shoes in several shades of nude to match a more inclusive spectrum of skin tones. Standout colors like red ballet shoes are also available from select brands.

Price

Canvas ballet shoes are the most affordable, ranging between $6 and $20 for a basic pair. Leather and split-sole ballet shoes start at $20 and can cost up to $70. Satin pointe shoes start at $70.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean ballet shoes?

A. Leather ballet slippers can be wiped clean with a damp rag. Do not put them into the wash. Canvas ballet shoes can be put in the wash, but we recommend washing them in a lingerie bag on a delicate cycle. Do not put canvas slippers in the dryer; air dry them only.

Q. How should ballet shoes fit?

A. Basic ballet shoes, whether leather or canvas, should fit like a sock with no extra wiggle room for your toes. However, they shouldn’t pinch your toes. If you’re buying ballet shoes for a child, you may want to size up a bit bigger than their regular shoe size since kids’ feet grow fast.

Ballet shoes we recommend

Best of the best: Bloch Women’s Synchrony Split-Sole Canvas Ballet Slipper

Our take: A split-sole ballet shoe in a stylish canvas cut from a reputable brand.

What we like: Easy to pull on and off, and crisscross elastic keeps these slippers securely fastened to the foot. Split sole and canvas material are super flexible.

What we dislike: Slippers run small. Sizing chart is not necessarily accurate.

Best bang for your buck: Sansha Pro 1 Canvas Ballet Slipper

Our take: A durable, canvas ballet slipper that offers a snug fit.

What we like: Reasonably priced. Style is elegant and comes in six color choices. Conforms well to the foot.

What we dislike: Minor reports of stitching coming loose.

Choice 3: Capezio Women’s Daisy Ballet Shoe

Our take: A classic leather ballet slipper that outlasts the competition.

What we like: A durable shoe that for some dancers lasts years. High marks for comfort and fit. Classic, simple style with single elastic fastening. Comes in three colors.

What we dislike: Fit is wide for some narrower feet.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.