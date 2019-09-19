There's nothing like a batch of delicious homemade cookies fresh from the oven. If your sweet tooth always seems to call out for chocolate chip or sugar cookies, you definitely need a good baking sheet set to cook them on. Baking sheets aren't just for cookies and other sweet treats, though. You can use them to roast vegetables or cook frozen snack foods like french fries, mozzarella sticks, and pizza rolls in the oven. A high-quality baking sheet set is made from a durable easy-to-clean material and often features sheets in a couple of sizes for increased versatility.

With our buying guide, you'll have all the information you need to find the best baking sheet set for your kitchen. We've also included several specific product recommendations, including our top choice, the USA Pan's Half-Sheet Pan Set, which includes two half-sheet pans made of heavy-duty aluminized steel and features a nonstick silicone coating to make cleaning a breeze.

Considerations when choosing baking sheet sets

Material

Baking sheets can be made from several different materials, which vary in terms of price, ease of cleaning, and performance. The most common material options for baking sheets are:

Stainless steel doesn't conduct heat well. It can be cleaned in the dishwasher and doesn't corrode as easily as other materials.

Aluminum is inexpensive, conducts heat well, and is rust-resistant. It has a light color, which doesn't brown food as well as other materials. Stainless steel baking sheets can also react with acidic foods, changing their flavor. They're lightweight, too, so they're prone to warping.

Anodized aluminum is stronger and less likely to scratch or warp than regular aluminum. It heats and cools quickly, too. Though cookies and other sweet treats can become too brown because it's dark in color. These baking sheets are usually better for roasting than baking.

Carbon steel is dark in color but not too dark, so foods become just brown enough. It can be used in the oven at higher temperatures than other materials and conducts heat effectively, too. These baking sheets are more difficult to clean because they can't be soaked or cleaned in the dishwasher.

Aluminized steel distributes heat evenly for more consistent baking. It doesn't corrode easily either. It can discolor when acidic foods are cooked on it, and must be washed by hand.

Sizes

Baking sheets are available in a few different sizes. Some sets include sheets that are all the same size, while others provide two or more size options for greater versatility. Here are the main sizes you may see:

Full sheets measure 26" x 18" and are typically too large for home ovens.

Half sheets measure 18" x 13" and are usually the largest baking sheets used in home kitchens. They are ideal for roasting vegetables, sheet pan dinner recipes, and large batches of cookies.

Quarter sheets measure 13" x 9" and work well for smaller batch recipes. Most toaster ovens can fit a quarter-sheet pan.

Features

Rim

Not all baking sheets have a rim around the edge. A rimless design is ideal if you're baking cookies because air can circulate around them more effectively for faster baking. When you're preparing items that might release moisture or are coated in oil, though, you need a rim to keep the mess out of your oven. Choose a set with rolled reinforced rims to prevent warping and bending.

Insulation

Some baking sheet sets feature insulated sheets, which have air pockets inside that help distribute heat more evenly to prevent thin food from becoming too brown. You may notice that foods cook more slowly with an insulated baking sheet, though.

Surface treatments

Some baking sheet sets feature special surface treatments designed to boost baking performance, limit sticking, or resist corrosion. You can find some sheets with a textured baking surface that helps distribute heat more effectively and improves airflow, so foods cook more quickly. Some baking sheets are treated with a layer of oil or coated with a nonstick finish to prevent food from sticking and to make cleaning easier.

Price

Baking sheet sets usually range from $15 to more than $30. You'll typically pay $15 to $20 for a basic stainless steel or aluminum set, $20 to $30 for rimmed baking sheet sets, and more than $30 for thick sets made of carbon steel, anodized aluminum, or aluminized steel with nonstick properties.

FAQ

Q. How many baking sheets do I need?

A. It depends on how much baking you do. In most cases, two half-sheet pans and one quarter-sheet pan should have you covered for a wide range of recipes.

Q. Are baking pans and cookie sheets the same thing?

A. Cookie sheets are what many people call rimless baking sheets. Baking pans usually refer to baking sheets that have a rolled rim.

Baking sheet sets we recommend

Best of the best: USA Pan's Half-Sheet Pan Set, Two-Pack

Our take: Two durable well-constructed half-sheet pans that are suitable for cookies and a variety of other foods with an easy-release nonstick finish.

What we like: Made of heavy-gauge aluminized steel. Features corrugated texture across the baking surface to keep food from sticking and to promote more even baking. Offers a nonstick silicone coating that doesn't contain any BPA, PTFE, or PFOA.

What we dislike: Can sometimes warp.

Best bang for your buck: Nordic Ware's Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half-Sheet, Two-Pack

Our take: A set of durable aluminum sheets that feature reinforced rims and won't warp or bend when heated.

What we like: Made of pure commercial-grade aluminum. Resists rust. Conducts heat extremely well for more even baking. Rims are made with reinforced encapsulated steel to avoid warping. Broiler-safe. Works well for sheet cakes.

What we dislike: Must be handwashed.

Choice 3: Rachael Ray's Oven Lovin' Three-Piece Nonstick Pan Set

Our take: A set of three nonstick baking sheets that clean easily and don't take up much space on a cabinet shelf.

What we like: Made of sturdy carbon steel that holds up well to regular use. Doesn't warp, and offers a nonstick surface. Includes sheets in three different sizes for improved versatility. Can handle temperatures up to 450°F. Boasts comfortable wide handles. Sheets nest inside one another for easy storage.

What we dislike: Water can leak inside the silicone handles and cause rusting. Can't be used with cooking spray.

