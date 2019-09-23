Whether it's a batch of delicious chocolate chip cookies or your favorite cheesy casserole, so many of the best recipes are baked in the oven. That's why you definitely need a high-quality bakeware set in your kitchen. From baked goods like cookies, cakes, and pies to savory items like lasagna, macaroni and cheese, and quiche, you need pans, dishes, and trays with the right dimensions and design to pull off so many of the tastiest dishes. Bakeware has to be able to withstand the high heat of the oven, too, which means it can't have any plastic or wooden components.

In our buying guide, you'll find all the information you need to choose the best bakeware set for your needs. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, such as our top pick, the Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set, which has 10 pieces that are made of durable nonstick carbon steel and feature comfortable silicone handles.

Considerations when choosing bakeware sets

Included pieces

Bakeware sets vary in terms of what baking pans or dishes they contain, so you want to shop for a set that includes the pieces you'll use most often. Some standard options that may be in a bakeware set include:

Cake pans are usually round and used to make layer cakes. Many sets feature two cake pans in the same size. Though some also feature a loaf pan, which is a rectangular pan used for pound cake and other loaf cakes.

Muffin pans are used for making muffins and cupcakes. Most pans feature 12 cups. You can find some that make six large muffins or cupcakes or 24 mini muffins or cupcakes.

Pie pans are typically nine or 10 inches in diameter and used to bake pies and quiches.

Baking dishes are typically square or rectangular and have deep sides, so they are used for baking and roasting. Smaller dishes are suitable for brownies. Larger options can be used for casseroles, lasagna, and roasted dishes. You can find some sets that include oval baking dishes.

Ramekins are small round baking dishes that are used for individual servings of desserts and other baked dishes.

Baking trays are shallow rectangular dishes with a slight rim around the edge and are used for baking a variety of recipes, including cookies and frozen snacks like french fries or pizza rolls.

Baking sheets similar to baking trays but don't feature a rim. They are ideal for baking cookies.

Material

Bakeware sets can be made with a variety of oven-safe materials, so choose an option that suits your needs and budget:

Aluminum is lightweight and budget-friendly. It conducts heat well. It can warp over time, though, and may not be as durable as other materials.

Carbon steel is extremely durable and naturally nonstick. It doesn't conduct heat as effectively as other options and can be pricey.

Cast iron is one of the most durable materials for bakeware, and offers excellent heat-retention properties. It's heavy, though, so it can be difficult to handle.

Ceramic offers the most attractive appearance for serving and can cook food well. However, baking sheets, trays, and cake pans won't come with a ceramic set.

Glass is usually dishwasher-safe, and it allows you to keep an eye on food from all angles to prevent burning. It isn't as effective at conducting heat as metal, though.

Features

Number of pieces

A bakeware set can include anywhere from two to 16 pieces. In most cases, the more pieces that a set includes, the more expensive it will be. However, larger sets often offer the best price per piece.

Lids

Many bakeware sets come with lids for the baking dishes. Some are oven-safe lids, so you can put them on the dishes when they're in the oven to keep the top of your food from becoming too brown. Others are meant to make taking food to a friend or storing it in the refrigerator easier, but they aren't oven-safe.

Price

Bakeware sets usually range from $15 to $300. Aluminum sets are usually the most affordable, costing between $15 and $80. A carbon steel set typically costs between $20 and $100. You'll usually pay about $100 for a decent-sized glass or ceramic set.

FAQ

Q. What pieces should a good basic bakeware set have?

A. For most basic home cooks, two baking sheets or trays, two cake pans, and a mid-size baking dish is a good start to a bakeware collection.

Q. What bakeware material is easiest to clean?

A. Aluminum and glass bakeware sets are often dishwasher-safe, which makes cleaning a breeze.

Bakeware sets we recommend

Best of the best: Rachael Ray's 10-Piece Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

Our take: Offers a variety of high-quality long-lasting pieces, which makes this a standout among other options we considered.

What we like: Made of nonstick carbon steel that holds up well to regular use. Features comfortable silicone handles that make handling the bakeware easier. Its latte color gives it an attractive appearance. Easy to clean, too.

What we dislike: A pricier set; though a large number of pieces are included.

Best bang for your buck: CorningWare's 10-Piece Bakeware Set

Our take: A truly attractive bakeware set that's fit for the table but doesn't offer all the pan options some might need.

What we like: Has a pleasing appearance that's suitable for serving out of. Comes with glass lids for the oven and plastic lids for storage in the fridge. Microwave- and freezer-safe. Includes ramekins for individual servings.

What we dislike: Doesn't include baking trays, cake pans, or muffin pans. Fairly heavy and can break easily.

Choice 3: Calphalon's 10-Piece Bakeware Set

Our take: Offers the same quality as many of the features of our top pick. A durable versatile set.

What we like: Features a steel core that distributes heat well for consistent baking. Food releases easily thanks to nonstick surface. Can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Ideal for home bakers thanks to the muffin pan, baking sheet, loaf pan, cookie sheet, brownie pan, and cake pans.

What we dislike: Surface can scratch easily.

