The best baker’s rack

If you’re looking for an attractive way to maximize storage space in your kitchen, consider buying a baker’s rack.

While these functional furniture pieces now store everything from microwaves to wine bottles, they originally provided a sprawling cooling surface for freshly baked goods. For that reason, baker’s racks continue to embrace a signature feature — wire shelves. Many baker’s racks also feature wood or marble surfaces for food preparation.

Our buying guide covers everything you need to know about baker’s racks, and we’re sharing a few of our favorite designs at the end. Our top choice, Seville Classics Baker’s Rack, is a commercial-strength design with a total weight capacity of 350 pounds.

Considerations when choosing baker’s racks

Popular designs

There are three main designs of baker’s racks: traditional, corner, and cabinet. Traditional baker’s racks feature a series of wire or metal shelves with a wooden or marble tabletop surface. Corner baker’s racks tend to have smaller footprints and are limited to no more than three to five small- to medium-sized shelves. Cabinet baker’s racks forego the open shelving design and instead adopt cupboards, but they still usually have a solid tabletop surface.

Popular materials

Classic baker’s racks are made of heavyweight metal that conducts heat well and allows baked goods to cool relatively quickly. Chrome is a cost-effective alternative to metal that also facilitates quick cooling. It’s lightweight and easy to move; however, it’s nowhere as durable as metal.

There are a few baker’s racks with wood or marble components for their frames or tabletops. Well-made baker’s racks in this category are generally expensive. Some designs are made with engineered wood products, like MDF, to make them more affordable.

Finding the right size

Finding the right size boils down to measurements. Space is a hot commodity in kitchens, so you need to find a baker’s rack that fits in a very specific space. It’s important to measure the intended area, including the maximum depth and clearance, and cross-reference it with the dimensions of the baker’s rack.

Style

Traditional baker’s racks are quite diverse — some have an industrial look, while others feature ornate scrollwork. Modern baker’s racks have shiny finishes as well as contemporary glass, marble, or wood accents. Country-style baker’s racks have rustic wood finishes that may be stained, engraved, or hand-painted.

Comparing storage options

When comparing the amount of storage offered by baker’s racks, take a quick inventory of the items you intend to place on it. If you’re going to use the rack to cool baked goods, make sure shelves are deep enough for big-batch baking. If you’d like to place heavier objects on it, such as a microwave or pots and pans, opt for a design whose shelves have higher weight capacities.

Price

Lightweight baker’s racks cost $70 and below, though they’re usually fairly flimsy. Better-quality designs cost closer to $150 and typically contain at least three shelves and a solid tabletop. High-end baker’s racks with premium features like wine racks or drawers run as high as $500.

FAQ

Q. Should I store pots and pans on a baker’s rack?

A. Baker’s racks are a convenient way to store pots and pans for quick and easy access. However, some people feel that pots and pans left on shelves are susceptible to dust and grease stains.

Q. Do I need any tools to assemble a baker’s rack?

A. Many baker’s racks are packaged with tools like Allen keys for assembly. Others with more involved designs may require the basics, such as a screwdriver or wrench. Either way, all baker’s racks come with their own nuts, bolts, and washers.

Baker’s racks we recommend

Best of the best: Seville Classics Baker’s Rack

Our take: A classic baker’s rack whose wood and metal construction have a clean, professional style.

What we like: Incredibly easy assembly with no tools required. Wooden shelf can be used as a cutting board. Rack has overall durable construction and can support a total of 350 pounds evenly distributed.

What we dislike: Occasional reports of missing parts and damage upon arrival.

Best bang for your buck: Honey-Can-Do Microwave Baker’s Rack

Our take: A contemporary spin on the classic baker’s rack with a modest footprint.

What we like: Affordable. Center shelf slides out to retrieve items more easily. Shelves can be configured in more than one way to suit your needs. Cutting surface is made of solid maple.

What we dislike: While assembly is easy, instructions aren’t very clear.

Choice 3: SEI Furniture Dome Baker’s Rack

Our take: An elegant baker’s rack with rustic details whose versatility complements any kitchen.

What we like: Equipped with two fixed shelves, two nesting baskets, a five-bottle wine rack, and a removable spice rack. Ornate design makes the baker’s rack an attractive yet functional storage solution.

What we dislike: Assembly often requires an extra pair of helping hands.

