The best baitcasting reel

Baitcaster reels offer tremendous versatility. You can use a wide variety of baits and lures and cast them farther than with a spinning reel. With a little practice you'll develop better accuracy, which is important in challenging conditions. Given the huge variety available, we've been looking at the factors you need to consider before choosing a reel. We've also made several recommendations that showcase the best options. Our top catch, the Lews Fishing Tournament Baitcasting Reel offers the keen angler all the features they need in a high-quality precision-engineered package.

Considerations when choosing baitcasting reels

There are two styles of baitcasting reels: round and low-profile. The former is the classic model and has simplicity on its side. It can also carry more line. Low-profile models are lighter, provide smoother casting, and most find them easier to become comfortable with. As a result, they are much more popular.

Gear ratio (or crank ratio) is the number of rotations the spool makes for each time you wind the handle. Baitcasters range from 5-to-1 to about 7-to-1 (it might also be given as inches of line wound -- 28 inches, for example). A low ratio is easier to handle, but higher ratios give faster retrieve. Higher ratios are beneficial as you cast farther. The gears themselves are often brass, which prevents corrosion. Never buy a reel with plastic gears -- they're just too fragile.

Braking is important to prevent "backlash," which causes big tangles when loose line wraps around the spool. It happens because a free-running spool can let line off faster than the bait or lure is traveling -- so the excess backs up. The brakes can be set to slow the spool, preventing this problem. There are two types: centrifugal and magnetic. The big advantage magnetic ones have is that they are fast and easy to adjust.

Drag comes into play when you have hooked your fish. The drag allows some line to be pulled out during the fight, rather than the line just coming to a dead stop. Properly set drag -- and your own skill -- can allow you to catch a fish considerably larger than the poundage of the line suggests. The drag system is comprised of several friction plates, carbon being preferred. Drag rating is usually between 12 and 18 pounds, the higher number giving greater flexibility.

Bearings make the reel run smoothly. Usually, they're shielded stainless steel. On cheap baitcasting reels, you can have as few as four. The best have 10 or more.

Spool capacity is usually given using 12-pound line as a basis: 120/12, for example, means 120 yards of 12-pound line. This is usually calculated using monofilament. You'll receive as much as four times the amount of braided line on the same spool. However, you'll seldom cast more than 30 or 40 yards, so it's not really an issue.

Construction will have an impact on weight and durability. A lighter reel is easier to handle for long periods, and aluminum is often used. Carbon fiber and graphite are sometimes incorporated, and high-end baitcasting reels may be made of magnesium alloy. The strongest frames are cast in a single piece.

Baitcasting reel prices

There are some cheap baitcasting reels around, but we'd be cautious of anything less than $40. There's no need to take risks when from $40 to $70 you'll find plenty of good-quality entry-level models from recognized brands. Enthusiastic anglers have enormous choice between $100 and $250; most will find what they need in this bracket. If you're looking for the ultimate baitcasting reel you could spend as much as $500.

FAQ

Q. Do I need a baitcasting rod to go with my reel or will any rod do?

A. Although physically you could mount your reel on a spinning rod, you'll likely be disappointed by the experience. The best combination is always a baitcasting reel on a baitcasting rod. They are designed to work together.

Q. I'm left-handed. Do I need a specific baitcasting reel?

A. You do. Spinning reels can often be switched from one to the other, but because of the construction of a baitcaster this isn't possible. It's not a problem. All quality manufacturers offer left-hand models.

Baitcasting reels we recommend

Best of the best: Lews Fishing Tournament MB Baitcaster Reel

Our take: Top-quality feature-packed low-profile reel for the angler that demands the best.

What we like: Die-cast aluminum frame for strength with low weight. Ten stainless steel bearing system provides silky-smooth action for excellent casting. Geared for rapid retrieve. Highly wear-resistant zirconia line guide.

What we dislike: A few find the handle small. There's minimal gear noise.

Best bang for the buck: Piscifun Torrent Baitcasting Reel

Our take: Well-designed and versatile low-cost reel for the novice angler.

What we like: Nice low-profile reel with fast seven-to-one ratio. Heavy-duty gears for durability. Ten-position magnetic brake to minimize backlash. Great value for money.

What we dislike: May need lubrication before first use. Variable quality control. Some squeak and rattle a bit.

Choice 3: Abu Garcia Ambassadeur Baitcaster Reel

Our take: Traditionally-styled round reel has proven all-round performance and durability.

What we like: Designed to tackle freshwater predators fish, but it will also handle lightweight sea fishing. Superb engineering but low maintenance requirements. Fast even wind. Smooth carbon-matrix drag.

What we dislike: Not cheap, but it is a premium-quality reel. A bit heavy.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.