Best backyard water toys and games

Summertime is here, which means kids (and parents) are spending even more time outdoors soaking up the sun.

Temperatures will be scorching on some days, even pushing triple-digits -- which means you're probably looking for water toys to keep kids cool and entertained.

To help you find the best options this season, we compiled this roundup of toys and game ideas that are sure to make a splash.

From floating treasure chests to inflatable unicorns, these backyard water toys and pool games are sure to bring joy all summer long.

Dive toys

Blue Panda Dive Ring Set: $9.99 at Amazon

Divers of all ages will have fun retrieving this 12-ring set, especially when they rack up the points printed on the fishtails. Rings are easy for little hands to hold, and they have large enough holes to loop around the arm.

Game idea: Challenge kids to dive for rings and have them flex their mental math skills by adding up the points themselves.

Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Treasure Chest: $13 at Amazon (was $16.99)

It's never been more fun to dive for buried treasure, like the coins and jewels in this set. Each piece features UV-resistant plastic to ensure colors won't fade, even when exposed to chlorine or sunlight.

Game idea: Drop buried treasure at the deep end of the pool and invite kids to race to deposit their collected booty at the shallow end.

SwimWays Finding Dory Dive and Catch Game: $14.99 at Amazon (was $18.99)

Kids who love the "Finding Nemo" story will have a blast scooping up characters in Mr. Ray's net. To add to the fun, each character sinks at a different speed, so kids have a blast racing to catch each one before they sink to the bottom.

Game idea: Host an impromptu spelling bee: toss Dory and the crew all around the pool and challenge kids to spell out vocabulary words from the movies, like "starfish" or "reef."

Inflatables

Intex Floating Hoops Basketball Game: $15.53 at Amazon

Slam dunk all summer-long with this fun inflatable basketball hoop. It's made of ultra-strong PVC to hold up through several seasons of heavy use. Best of all, the set comes with an inflatable ball.

Game idea: Break off into various teams and try their luck shooting hoops from different distances. Take shots inside the pool, or try a long shot from the patio or yard.

Intex Water Blaster Plane Inflatable: $17.97 at Amazon

Look no further for an entertaining and interactive inflatable. Not only can kids ride around on this plane, they'll have loads of fun using the water blaster. Since the blaster is attached to the plane and has an unlimited feed to pool water, be prepared to get soaked.

Game idea: Play a fun game of water tag, in which the player who is "it" has to blast other players around the pool to tag them.

Jasonwell Inflatable Unicorn Sprinkler: $38.99 at Amazon

While this inflatable isn't for the pool, it provides hours of enjoyment in your backyard -- and measures over six feet in height. Simply blow up the unicorn and connect it to the hose to enjoy a magical mist of water on hot days.

Game idea: Incorporate this inflatable into an obstacle course, in which players have to pass the unicorn and dodge its sprinkling to advance to the next stage of the game -- or start over again.

Water games and pool toys

Watermelon Ball Jr. for Kids: $19.99 at Amazon

The junior version of this popular pool ball for adults has countless applications, and it's plenty of fun exploring each one of them. Fill it up with water with the hose attachment so you and the kids can kick, toss, dribble, or wrestle for the ball.

Game idea: If your kids are budding soccer players, teach the kids ball handling and control underwater, including passing, shooting, and even tricks.

Melissa & Doug Dolphin Kickboard: $6.99 at Amazon

Help little swimmers get their bearings around the pool with this supportive, encouraging kickboard. With a friendly dolphin face and easy-to-grip design, kids can kick away to develop their swim skills.

Game idea: Buy a few kickboards so kids can race one another to the end of the pool. Younger kids can swim between shorter sides of the pool, while older kids can swim the full length of it.

SwimWays Gobble Gobble Guppies Toy: $15.33 at Amazon

This educational toy helps little swimmers develop their fine motor and observational skills. The easy-to-squeeze trigger opens and closes the whale's mouth to swallow the brightly-colored guppies.

Game idea: Turn guppy-gobbling into an identification game for your preschooler by asking them to count guppies and recite their colors.

Joyfun Amphibious RC Car: $56.99 at Amazon

If your kid has a need for speed, let them try racing around the pool with this RC car. Its tough, water-resistant design works in water, on land, and can traverse uneven ground. It's definitely one of those toys that adults will dig, too.

Game idea: Let little racers dive into action as they shoot for their best lap times around the pool. Add floating obstacles around the pool to increase the difficulty level for navigation and maneuvering.

Backyard water toys

Atlasonix Water Blaster Soaker Noodles: $18.99 at Amazon

This four-pack of foam water blasters is bound to make a splash with all members of your family. Not only are the blasters lightweight and easy to operate, they're made from high-quality, non-toxic ABS plastic for safe fun.

Game idea: Break off into teams and try to tag each other with the water blasters. Players who get tagged have to join the opposite team, so they'll learn how to dive to dodge the blasts of water.

Sable Splash Pad Sprinkler: $24.64 at Amazon (was $28.99)

No pool? No problem -- kids can stay cool when they hang out on this fun splash pad with dozens of tiny water jets. The pad is BPA- and phthalate-free, and it has a non-slip texture to increase grip and safety.

Game idea: Grab a beach ball and bop it back and forth with your kid as they stand on the splash pad. The player who drops the ball has to stand on the pad for the next round, so make sure you're wearing your swimsuit for this one.

ZURU Self Sealing Water Balloons: $12.99 at Amazon (was $14.98)

You get a whopping 100 self-sealing balloons in this kit. Each balloon fills up in less than 60 seconds, and it's easy to tie them off with an extended tail.

Game idea: Play a water-themed version of capture the flag, in which players have to guard their water balloon collections. Players can tag out opponents with stolen water balloons -- so be prepared for fierce competition among kids and adults alike.

