The best backyard ninja obstacle course

At some point in their childhood, nearly every kid wants to be a ninja. With a backyard ninja obstacle course, your child can train just like the heroes they see on TV. These versatile obstacle courses help build strength and coordination, making them a great development tool.

The best backyard ninja obstacle kit features a variety of obstacles. Our favorite, Slackers' NinjaLine Intro Kit, includes two gym rings, three monkey fist knots, and two monkey bars that can be positioned anywhere on the course. To learn more about this and other quality backyard ninja obstacle courses, read our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing backyard ninja obstacle courses

Length and obstacles

Length: A backyard ninja course is basically a line under a great deal of tension that's positioned between two trees or posts. The length of that line determines how long your course can be. The typical range is from 30 to 60 feet.

Obstacles: The number and variety of obstacles that come with your backyard ninja obstacle course are what make it interesting. Most kits have three basic obstacles: monkey fist knots, monkey bars, and rings. However, you can find kits with spinning wheels, climbing ropes, cargo nets, and more. Additionally, you want a course that allows you to customize which obstacles can go where so you can keep mixing up the challenge. Having an obstacle line that can double as a slackline makes your course even more versatile.

Features

Weight limit

Even though it's for your kids, you may want to give the backyard ninja obstacle course a try. Be sure to purchase a set that can support the full weight of an adult.

Ladder

A ninja obstacle course should be about a foot higher than your tallest kid. Because of this, purchasing a set that includes a ladder is a great option, so the kids have no trouble mounting the course themselves.

Travel bag

If you intend on taking your backyard ninja obstacle course with you on your travels or you just want a convenient place for storage, a travel bag is a necessity.

Price

You can get a slackline without obstacles for as little as $30. Full backyard ninja obstacle courses around 30 feet long start at $60. Extensive courses that are 65 feet long and feature many obstacles can cost as much as $180.

FAQ

Q. At what age can my child use a backyard ninja obstacle course?

A. Different backyard ninja obstacle courses are designed for different ages -- some are designed for three and up, while others are for much older kids. Make sure the one that you're considering is age-appropriate for your child.

Q. What else do I need to be aware of before letting my child play on a backyard ninja obstacle course?

A. There is a maximum weight limit per obstacle course, so adults should monitor playtime to be sure that too many children do not climb on the course at once. Also, you want to be certain the area beneath the obstacle course is free from branches, rocks, and other hazards.

Backyard ninja obstacle courses we recommend

Best of the best: Slackers' NinjaLine Intro Kit

Our take: A great introduction to obstacle course play that features three different types of obstacles and a 30-foot line.

What we like: This durable set is built tough enough to support up to 250 pounds, so even an adult can attempt the course. It features a travel bag and is endorsed by Ninja Warriors worldwide.

What we dislike: Like many sets, if a ladder is desired, it must be purchased separately.

Best bang for your buck: Sonyabecca's Ninja Obstacle Course Kit

Our take: An affordably priced ninja course that comes with a 40-foot slackline and seven obstacles.

What we like: This course features a maximum upper weight limit of 300 pounds and it is fully customizable, allowing you to position the obstacles (two gym rings, two monkey bars, and three monkey fist knots) at any location you desire.

What we dislike: As with other obstacle courses, setting it up can be a little challenging the first few times you try.

Choice 3: Fofana's Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course For Kids

Our take: A higher-priced, comprehensive ninja obstacle course with features not found in other models.

What we like: The unique attaching method allows you to adjust the distance between obstacles. The set also features a 65-foot line, a ladder, and a challenging spinning wheel.

What we dislike: Changing the position of the obstacles requires a bit more work than it does in other sets.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

