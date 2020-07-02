Keeping little ones entertained at home can be a parenting challenge. In warm weather, it's always good to encourage them to get outdoors -- and with the right swing set in your yard, kids of all ages can have plenty of fun. Backyard Discovery is a brand known for its excellent backyard leisure products, and its swing sets are some of the most durable, entertaining options on the market. Whether you need a simple set for younger kids or high-activity set for older children, Backyard Discovery has a model that can keep your family entertained for hours.

Use our buying guide for the tips you need to choose the best Backyard Discovery swing set for your yard. We also offer up some product recommendations, including our top pick, Atlantis Swing Set, which is made of high-quality cedar and offers play features for both young and older kids.

Considerations when choosing Backyard Discovery swing sets

Location

Before you consider which Backyard Discovery swing set you'd like, you have to know where you're going to place it in your yard. This way, you can figure out if you have the necessary space and if the space is safe enough for the swing set you want.

Choose a spot that features level ground, so rainwater is unlikely to collect. To prevent injuries, there shouldn't be too many rocks, roots, or underground pipes in the area, either. Ideally, the ground where the swing set is housed should feature a covering that absorbs impact, such as rubber tiles or shredded tires. Placing it on cement or concrete can be very dangerous.

Set up the swing set in a spot where there is at least six feet of space between it and other items in the yard -- you shouldn't place it too close to your house, garage, shed, or other structure.

Age range

Take your kids' ages into account when choosing a Backyard Discovery swing set. They can be a serious investment, so it's a good idea to find a set that can grow with your children to ensure you get plenty of years of use from it.

Under 5 years old: Stick to swing sets with a lower profile. The activities shouldn't require too much strength and coordination. However, if you opt for a small, simple swing set without some challenging activities, your kids will likely outgrow it quickly.

5 to 10 years old: Kids in this age range are usually stronger and more coordinated, so a swing set can offer more challenging activities. Options with climbing walls and/or ladders are excellent.

11 years old and up: Older kids require stimuli to keep them entertained, so look for a taller Backyard Discovery swing set with more challenging climbing walls and higher play towers.

Capacity

For safety reasons, you never want to have more kids on a swing set than it's able to handle. Determine how many children may be playing on the swing set at any given time to figure out what capacity Backyard Discovery swing set you need.

Take weight into account as well. If you want to be able to get on the swing set with your kids, make sure the model you choose can handle the weight of at least one adult, too.

Features

Material

Most Backyard Discovery swing sets are made of wood, so they're sturdy and durable. In particular, the brand uses cedar for many of its products, which means the swing sets are naturally resistant to water and insect damage.

Wooden swing sets are usually more expensive, so you may prefer a metal Backyard Discovery swing set if you're on a budget. These aren't as sturdy as wood and generally can't support the same amount of weight. Metal doesn't tend to be as durable, either.

Play features

Backyard Discovery swing sets all feature traditional swings, but you can choose from models with a variety of other play features. Some options to consider include:

Swings, including traditional, trapeze, and glider styles

Slides

Climbing ladder

Climbing wall

Monkey bars

Playhouse or tower

Sandbox

Picnic table and benches

Price

Backyard Discovery swing sets generally cost between $500 and $2,000. Metal sets or small wooden swing sets cost between $500 and $1,000, but you can expect to spend $1,000 to $2,000 for a large wooden set with multiple play areas. For $2,000 and up, you can get a wooden swing set with the most play features and accessories.

FAQ

Q. Does Backyard Discovery offer warranties for its swing sets?

A. Backyard Discovery provides warranty protection for all of its swing sets, but the exact conditions vary between models. Most offer a 1-year warranty on parts and a 5-year warranty for rot or decay on wooden components.

Q. How should I prepare my Backyard Discovery swing set for winter?

A. Take off any plastic pieces like swings or trapeze bars and store them indoors. Make sure the wood is sealed before winter to prevent any damage from snow and other moisture. Try to keep your swing set clean through the winter by removing leaves and other debris as soon as you spot them.

Backyard Discovery swing sets we recommend

Best of the best: Backyard Discovery Atlantis Swing Set

Our take: One of the most popular Backyard Discovery swing sets with plenty of features to keep kids busy.

What we like: Features sturdy, durable cedar construction. Offers belt swings to keep little ones safe. Provides an elevated playhouse and climbing wall for older kids.

What we dislike: Assembly is complicated and can take days to complete.

Best bang for your buck: Backyard Discovery Weston All Cedar Swing Set

Our take: A colorful swing set with enough variety to keep kids entertained for hours.

What we like: Comes with two swings and a swinging trapeze bar. Kids love the built-in snack counter and bench for restaurant games. Features wooden sand box, 8-foot slide, and rock-climbing wall ladder.

What we dislike: Assembly can take some time.

Choice 3: Backyard Discovery Buckley Hill All Cedar Swing Set

Our take: A fun little swing set for younger kids that can fit most budgets and smaller yards.

What we like: Pre-drilled and pre-cut wood allows for quicker assembly. Open clubhouse is shaded to keep little ones cool and protected. Rock wall offers safety handles to make climbing easier for younger kids.

What we dislike: Smaller swing set isn't ideal for older kids.

