The best backpacking water filter

Any backpacker knows how heavy water can be when you're carrying supplies for several days on your back. A water filter can give you a bit of relief while providing you with fresh water on the trail, all while impressing your trailmates. Water filters vary in their type, size, weight, and longevity, so finding the right filter for your needs is crucial. Our top pick, Katadyn Water Filter, is good for 13,000 gallons, making it a great heavy-duty option. To learn more about backpacking water filters, take a look at our shopping guide for a breakdown on the basics of water filters.

Considerations when choosing backpacking water filters

Types

Backpacking filters come in several varieties, each of which vary in their usage, effectiveness, and lifespan:

Straw filters are used much like a regular straw. They allow you to fill your vessel with unclean water and use the straw to clean it as you drink. These filters are convenient and easy to carry, but they do not last long.

Squeeze filters are another convenient option. By attaching to the mouth of a soft vessel, you can either drink directly from the filter or squeeze the cleaned water into another container.

Bottle filters work similarly to squeeze filters, with a filter attached to a bottle. These may have additional cleaning features like UV or chemical purification.

Gravity filters are designed to clean a large amount of water. By filling the reservoir with water, you can allow gravity to do the rest of the work as you fill your vessel with clean drinkable water.

Pump-action filters use a flexible hose to draw water from the source and direct the filtered water to a vessel. While these are generally heavy and bulky, they allow you to filter water from almost any source easily.

Features

Not all backpacking water filters have the same capability of purifying.

Pre-filters: For filtering water that contains excess debris, a pre-filter can be a useful feature. This collects larger particles and prevents your filter from becoming damaged.

Purifiers: A water filter with a purifier is capable of removing not only bacteria but also viruses. Not all water filters are purifiers. If you know that viruses are common in the area you're hiking through, you may need a water purifier.

Activated carbon: Water filters with activated carbon can remove chemicals from the water to further improve its taste.

Water filter prices

Basic water filters designed for one or two people generally cost from $20 to $50, and they may be straw filters or small pump filters. Water filters with purifying features like UV purification and activated carbon may cost from $50 to $250, and they can generally handle a larger volume of water.

FAQ

Q. Are all water purifiers also water filters?

A. Yes, but not the other way around. A water purifier is almost always the safer option because it can remove bacteria and viruses from your water.

Q. How long does a water filter last?

A. This depends on the type of filter. Most manufacturers list the expected lifespan (in gallons of water) of their filters, and the filter may be replaceable. Many water-filter cartridges have a limited shelf life, which may require you to buy a new filter at the beginning of the season.

Backpacking water filters we recommend

Best of the best: Katadyn Water Filter

Our take: This compact pump filter is capable of providing as much as 13,000 gallons of drinkable water.

What we like: The sturdy construction and ceramic filter make this one of the most robust options available.

What we dislike: The metal parts make this filter somewhat heavy. This filter doesn't purify water.

Best bang for your buck: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Our take: This customer favorite is simple and effective.

What we like: Using this filter is as straightforward as putting one end in the water source and drinking from the other. The 264-gallon lifespan may not match more expensive options, but the low price makes up for it.

What we dislike: Some people find it tiring to suck water through this straw.

Choice 3: MSR MiniWorks EX Microfilter Water Filter

Our take: Despite its low price, this filter is capable of producing clean and safe water at a rapid rate.

What we like: With a 528-gallon lifespan and a rate of 0.25 gallons per minute, this filter is quick-working and effective. The resulting water is free of 99.9% of bacteria and protozoa.

What we dislike: This filter does not purify water.

Peter McPherson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

