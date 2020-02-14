The best backpack diaper bag

For such tiny humans, babies require lots of gear for every trip out of the house -- so much, in fact, that you might feel more like a packhorse than a parent. A backpack diaper bag can make the ordeal far less stressful, as you can fit everything you need inside, sling it on your back, and hit the road.

But which backpack diaper bag will organize your bottles, changing pads, and diapers the best? To learn more, keep reading our guide, which includes a few of our top recommendations at the end. Our favorite is the HaloVa Diaper Bag; it's both stylish and functional with a range of great features that parents and caregivers love.

Considerations when choosing backpack diaper bags

Size

Choosing the correct size backpack diaper bag is a balancing act. It must be large enough to fit everything you need to bring with you, but not so large that it's overwhelmingly bulky when full. Some manufacturers list the volume of the bag to give you an idea of how much fits inside, but more often than not you only have dimensions to work with.

Weight

When full, your diaper bag is going to be quite heavy, but you can lessen your load by starting off with a lightweight bag. Materials such as leather or canvas might be durable, but they're heavy, too, so are best avoided. Synthetics such as nylon and polyester are both strong and lightweight.

Pockets and compartments

The last thing you want from a backpack diaper bag is just one large compartment for all your belongings to get lost in -- it's better to have several mid-sized compartments plus a range of smaller pockets for items you're likely to need quick access to.

Features

Color

You can find backpack diaper bags in a wide range of colors, though neutrals are fairly popular. We recommend choosing a color that both parents would be happy to wear, whether that's black, hot pink, or any other hue.

Changing mat

Some diaper backpacks include compact travel changing mats so you always have a suitable surface on which to change diapers.

Price

You can find some basic backpack diaper bags for $25 to $30, while high-end options can cost well over $100.

FAQ

Q. What if I can't decide between a backpack diaper bag and a tote or messenger option?

A. It can be difficult to decide between a diaper backpack and a shoulder bag -- backpacks are easier to carry, but sometimes carrying a bag on your shoulder is more practical. Having multiple diaper bags, however, is a recipe for disaster, as you're bound to leave something important in the one you're not using. Luckily, you can find convertible backpack diaper bags that come with straps so you can also use them as messenger bags and/or tote bags.

Q. What features make it easier to access the contents of the bag while changing a baby?

A. Firstly, consider a freestanding bag that won't topple over if you place it on the floor or another flat surface. It's also easier to access the main compartment if the zipper only opens at the top, exposing the contents of the compartment without flapping right open and letting everything fall out. Convenient easy-access pockets can also be lifesavers.

Backpack diaper bags we recommend

Best of the best: HaloVa's Diaper Bag

Our take: A stylish, spacious, and highly convenient diaper bag that's available in a wide range of colors.

What we like: Features one large main compartment, plus an insulated bottle pocket, a waterproof wet-clothes pocket, an anti-theft phone pocket, and more.

What we dislike: Seams can wear over time.

Best bang for your buck: KeaBabies' Diaper Bag Backpack

Our take: We love this affordable yet functional diaper backpack that's made from a high-quality Oxford fabric.

What we like: Top handles make it easy to sling on the back of a stroller. Includes a changing mat that has an easy-to-clean waterproof design. Convenient insulated bottle pocket and easy-access tissue pocket.

What we dislike: Some complaints of subpar zippers.

Choice 3: CoolBELL's Baby Diaper Backpack

Our take: An excellent diaper bag that's available in a range of colors and patterns including floral and geometric prints.

What we like: Comes with a bonus insulated bottle sleeve and changing mat. Handy stroller straps and towel compartment. Front opens right up for easy access. Zippered pocket for your keys.

What we dislike: Could be shorter and wider, as tall design can make it hard to get to items in the bottom of the main compartment.

