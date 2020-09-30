The best backless bar stool

Is it time to upgrade your bar seating? Backless bar stools are an ideal choice, especially if you're aiming for a contemporary look with curb appeal. They aren't just for bars, either; they're often used around kitchen islands, too.

Many consumers gravitate toward classic backless bar stools, which consist of simple round cushions. They're versatile and complement most décor. For a bolder look, there are designs that now feature unique footrests, embellishments, and even seats with square, oval, or rectangular shapes.

No matter what your taste is, there's now a backless bar stool out there to suit your needs. To help narrow your choices, take a look at this buying guide. We're covering essential details to compare, and we're sharing a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite design, the Boraam Backless Counter Height Stool, is available in four attractive finishes.

Considerations when choosing backless bar stools

Height

Finding the right backless bar stool begins with choosing one that is the right height, and there are three main sizes you'll come across.

Dining chairs measure 17 to 18 inches tall, making them ideal for regular dining tables. Counter stools are 24 to 26 inches tall, so they're recommended for kitchen islands or countertops. Bar stools are a bit taller at 28 to 30 inches and are recommended for home bars.

Use

It's important to assess how and when you intend to use backless bar stools in order to choose ones that suit your needs. For those used on a daily basis, it's worth spending a little more on designs with better stability and supportive cushions. Backless bar stools used only for entertaining might not require the same quality or comfort, especially when guests frequently mingle on their feet.

Features

Frame materials

Backless bar stools are made of wood or metal, or sometimes, a combination of both. Classic bar stools are made of wood and feature either four legs or a single pillar-style leg. Depending on their designs, metal bar stools can take on a variety of styles, such as rustic, country, or contemporary.

Upholstery

If comfort is a top concern, it's worth investing in upholstered backless bar stools. These designs feature cushioned seats filled with cotton, foam, memory foam, or polyester stuffing. Shell materials are typically leather or vinyl, though some high-end backless barstools are covered in tapestry or suede

Adjustability

Certain backless bar stools are equipped with levers or pedals that raise or lower the seat. They're versatile enough to accommodate guests of varying heights. Other stools have swivel seats, which turn effortlessly and make it simple to get on or off the stool.

Footrest

Most backless bar stools have a horizontal bar across the bottom that helps stabilize its legs. This is commonly referred to as a footrest; however, many manufacturers advise against using it as a footrest because they aren't designed to support much weight. On the other hand, some backless bar stools have pronounced, well-designed footrests that are capable of supporting feet.

Price

Basic backless bar stools cost $100 and below, but they're not very durable or sturdy. More stable, well-made designs featuring premium materials cost closer to $200. High-end backless bar stools, many of which are made by designer brands, can run as high as $250 to $300.

FAQ

Q. How wide are backless bar stools?

A. Backless bar stools measure between 15 and 21 inches wide. Larger stools provide ample space for occupants, but their footprint could mean fewer seats fit around the table or bar. Smaller stools are space-savvy; however, they're rarely wide enough for occupants to sit comfortably for long periods.

Q. How many bar stools should I buy?

A. It's recommended to buy enough stools for your counter, table, or bar in multiples of two. If possible, invest in another backless bar stool to have as a backup, either for additional seating, or in the event a stool breaks.

Backless bar stools we recommend

Best of the best: Boraam's Backless Counter Height Stool

Our take: A classic design that works well with both casual and upscale tables or bars.

What we like: Equipped with comfort features including a supportive cushion and swivel top. Well-made and well-balanced.

What we dislike: Some reports of stool defects upon arrival, including dents and scratches.

Best bang for your buck: Linon Home Décor's Claridge Cushioned Counter Stool

Our take: Given its solid construction and upscale accents, it's hard to tell this bar stool is a budget pick.

What we like: Easy to assemble. Height is ideal for kitchen islands and bars. Consumers love the stud detail.

What we dislike: Cushion ends up compressing or getting lumpy after prolonged use.

Choice 3: Flash Furniture's Backless Indoor/Outdoor Metal Stool

Our take: Best option if you're in the market for modern-minimalist décor.

What we like: Available in over a dozen bright colors. Feet have rubber coverings to protect floors. Easy to move.

What we dislike: Paint finish can vary between styles, or even between bar stools of the same color.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.