The best backdrop stand

Every photographer knows the value of a good backdrop stand -- they help to change the scene of any photo session at the drop of a hat. However, it's important to know if you need a heavy-duty studio model or a lightweight portable stand. Because there's so much variety between different backdrop stands, it's not always easy to know which one will work best for your needs.

If you're ready to get a backdrop stand, read our helpful buying guide for expert advice and reviews. Our pick for best of the best, LimoStudio's Heavy-Duty Backdrop, is one of the sturdiest models on the market.

Considerations when choosing backdrop stands

Photographic style

Backdrop stands are most common in portrait studios, where a background canvas adds another dimension to the photos. While outdoor photography sometimes incorporates backdrop stands, they're less common than they are in studio work. Just about any backdrop stand works for most indoor shoots. Since backdrops in studios remain relatively static, heavy stands work fine for this environment.

On the other hand, if you plan to use your backdrop stand for location shoots, opt for a more lightweight, portable model. Many lightweight stands utilize a single stand rather than the more common dual-frame design.

Frame design

The primary design of the frame determines how much weight it can hold, as well as how stable the stand is overall. The majority of stands have either a three-legged or four-legged base for sitting on a flat surface.

Outer frames incorporate either a single-stand or dual-stand design. While single-stand models are more portable, dual-stand frames are more stable, which is why they're favored by traditional photography studios. The two stands connect via a length of extra tubing, which supports the canvas.

Single-stand models are T-shaped and have a horizontal bar along the top of the frame. This design is good for quick setup and easy transport. Uneven surfaces prove to be challenging for single-stand frames, as they're not as steady as their dual-stand counterparts.

Backdrop

The type of stand you require is mostly dictated by the type of backdrop you plan on using. Light fabric backgrounds such as cotton, canvas, and muslin work well on almost any type of backdrop stand. Paper works well on most stands, too.

If you plan to use a heavier material such as vinyl, or even a larger size of a lightweight material, get a heavy-duty stand that can handle the added weight. Many heavy-duty stands include a wider base to handle the extra weight.

Frame material

Backdrop stands usually utilize tubing made from a few different materials to attempt a balance between portability and stability. The biggest factor when choosing a frame material is its weight.

Heavy backdrop stands are usually made from steel. Steel is solid and stable, and most often used in a studio environment. Most professional stands are made from steel.

Light stands are typically made from PVC, aluminum, or composite tubes. These materials are most common in portable stands, as they're easy to carry and stow. They can be put up and taken down in a hurry.

Features

Adjustability

While most backdrop stands come with some level of adjustability, how you plan to use yours determines how adjustable it should be. Most stands can be adjusted via sliding tubes which can expand or contract based on your needs. This applies to both width and height. If you plan to make regular adjustments to your stand, assess which models have the easiest process for adjustments.

Carrying bag

Many backdrop stands come with a carrying bag included. While this is more common for lightweight portable models, it's also available on some heavy-duty stands. Bags are usually quite durable and made from either canvas or nylon.

Price

Most backdrop stands cost between $50 and $100. For $50, backdrop stands are basic lightweight portable models, most often with a single-stand frame design. For a bit more, you should be able to find both lightweight and heavy-duty models with moderately thick adjustable tubing. However, if you spend $100, you can get an extremely sturdy professional-grade backdrop stand. These stands have wide bases and dual-stand frames.

FAQ

Q. Will I need to do a lot of assembling before using my backdrop stand?

A. Most stands require minimal assembly in order to be functional. While portable stands are usually quicker to assemble, heavy-duty models can usually be set up in just a few minutes.

Q. Can any backdrop go on my backdrop stand?

A. Just about any canvas you want to use will work for a backdrop stand. The only limits are the size capabilities of your stand and its weight capacity.

Backdrop stands we recommend

Best of the best: LimoStudio's Heavy-Duty Backdrop

Our take: A sturdy workhorse that you can depend on in your studio.

What we like: Can handle more weight than most standard stands. Tripod stands are stable and durable. Comes with a rugged carrying bag.

What we dislike: Metal crossbars don't lock in place, allowing for some rotation.

Best bang for your buck: Emart's Adjustable Stand

Our take: A stable option for those shopping on a budget.

What we like: Wide-capacity frame is stable. Crossbars slide and lock securely in place. Easy assembly.

What we dislike: Adjustments may require more than one person.

Choice 3: Linco's Portable T-Shape Stand

Our take: A pint-sized powerhouse for photographers on the go.

What we like: One of the most portable stands available. T-design is easy to use. Quick setup and breakdown.

What we dislike: Not as stable as more heavy-duty models.

