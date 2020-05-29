The best back seat car organizer

Driving with kids in tow can be a challenge, which is why you might be searching for ways to help little passengers remain occupied while you concentrate on the road. Add a back seat car organizer to give kids easy access to essentials.

Back seat car organizers are capable of holding everything you can think of: tablets, bottles, toys, tissues, or wet wipes. Installation is a breeze -- they simply snap into place via buckle systems or seat belt clips, and that's it. In fact, many of them are designed for easy portability between vehicles.

If you're wondering which back seat car organizer is best for you, keep reading. Our buying guide shares tips and includes our top recommendations. Our favorite, DMoose Backseat Car Organizer, boasts an ultra-durable design with 600D polyester and reinforced stitching.

Considerations when choosing back seat car organizers

Hanging vs. freestanding organizers

Hanging styles are the more popular choice of organizers, especially in vehicles with kids in car seats. They have low-profile designs that don't take away any leg room. Freestanding organizers, such as those placed on seats, are secured with seat belts. These box-style designs hold a wealth of items but aren't practical if it's a tight squeeze in the back seat.

Size and fit

While many back seat car organizers are universal in fit, it's recommended to measure the dimensions of your seats before buying. If you have smaller bucket seats, you might find it challenging to attach hanging organizers. Some manufacturers have taken varying sizes of car seats into account and produce organizers in multiple sizes, and they offer a compatibility chart.

Compartments and pockets

The more you spend on a back seat car organizer, the more compartments and pockets you have. Premium designs feature more specialized pockets to hold tablets, tissues, wet wipes, or specific types of bottles. Inexpensive organizers can be limited to two or three oversized pockets, which don't offer much in the way of item organization.

Features

Tablet window

Media-ready back seat car organizers come with a tablet window as well as cutouts for the USB power cord. If possible, invest in an anti-glare window, so kids can watch media in sunny conditions.

Cup and bottle holders

Back seat car organizers either have cup holders or mesh compartments to hold bottles. Certain designs accommodate more than one bottle at a time. Others include bottle pockets of varying sizes, which can hold juice boxes to 16-ounce water bottles.

Trays

Only some premium back seat car organizers come with flip-down trays. It's a useful feature if having an eating or coloring surface is a high priority. If it's not one your kids will use, save yourself the money, as these organizers cost significantly more than the rest.

Kick mats

Little feet always seem to find their way to the seats in front of them, which is why many back seat car organizers are equipped with kick mats. The lightly padded areas soften the drumming of occasional kicks and may prevent scuffs or dirt transfer from shoes.

Price

Inexpensive back seat car organizers cost $10 and below but aren't necessarily durable. The $10 to $20 range includes better quality designs and more storage options. Those with trays or insulated cup holders cost the most at $30 and above.

FAQ

Q. How do I find the right back seat car organizer for my kid?

A. Choose one based on their favorite car activities. If they like to color, consider getting one with a flip-down tray. If they prefer playing with action figure sets, choose ones with oversized pockets or compartments to hold these odd-shaped items.

Q. Is there any way to repair the straps on a back seat car organizer?

A. Unfortunately, no, but with most manufacturers, you can contact them regarding defects or product issues. Many back their organizers with lifetime quality guarantees, and may replace it at no cost.

Back seat car organizers we recommend

Best of the best: DMoose's Back Seat Car Organizer

Our take: A full-service organizer for kids with its unique pocket variety.

What we like: Features two beverage pockets for bottles and holds 11-inch tablets. Stays put with top and bottom fasteners.

What we dislike: May arrive with a chemical smell, but it eventually dissipates.

Best bang for your buck: Oasser's Back Seat Kick Mats/Organizers

Our take: Budget-conscious option that holds the essentials. Set of two.

What we like: Bottom of the organizer protects seats from little feet. Easy-to-clean waterproof material.

What we dislike: Straps are noticeable to front passengers, but not too uncomfortable.

Choice 3: Lusso Gear's Car Seat Organizer

Our take: Spacious seat-based organizer that gives easy access to toys and snacks.

What we like: Can be used in the front or back seat. Secures to the seat with a seat belt clip mechanism.

What we dislike: Some challenges with installation.

