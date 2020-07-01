The best back massager

One of the most requested services massage experts receive is a thorough back massage. Regardless of the type of physical activity we engage in, the back, neck, and shoulder muscles often bear the brunt of it. While a professional back massage or chiropractic adjustment can do wonders for a sore back, it is possible to duplicate much of that experience at home with a personal back massager. Modern back massagers can deliver a great percussive, kneading (shiatsu), or vibrating massage, often with the addition of infrared heat.

Many personal back massagers are handheld wands with powerful attachments that pinpoint specific muscle groups in the back, neck, and shoulders. Others can be strapped securely to a chair or positioned on the floor for a more hands-free treatment. The better models also offer some customization, along with a wider selection of accessories.

If you are seeking relief from back, neck, or shoulder pain, read our guide which provides useful information when shopping for the back massager that's right for you. We have compiled a list of worthwhile contenders, topped by the Mighty Bliss Deep Tissue Back and Body Massager, a professional-grade device with a powerful motor, four massage-head options, and an impressive battery life for cordless use.

Considerations when choosing back massagers

Design

Back massagers are available in a number of different styles, so you will need to consider your particular preferences and capabilities when shopping for one. One of the most common and affordable models is a handheld electric wand. A powerful internal motor provides percussion, rotation or vibration to a compact massage head at the end of the wand. The user can usually customize the motor speed, intensity level and heating option. These handheld devices can deliver a pinpoint massage to almost every part of the body, but they can also create some fatigue over time.

A more passive option is a pillow massager. This cushioned model can be attached to the user's body with a strap or positioned on a floor or chair. Although some pillow massagers offer vibratory massage, you are most likely to find one with a kneading shiatsu-like module beneath the cushion. This is a good option for those who seek a more relaxing hands-free massage, but frequent repositioning is a drawback.

A seat or chair massager extends the idea of a pillow massager to the entire back and neck. The seat-shaped massaging unit is positioned in a chair, and the user receives a vibratory, percussive, or kneading massage over the entire back or in targeted areas. These seat massagers can be more expensive up front, but they offer a passive hands-free massage for less than the cost of a commercial body-massage chair.

There are also manual back massagers that are relatively inexpensive but depend on the user to provide the intensity. An arched bridge with multiple rollers is one popular design for a manual back massager. Another style incorporates hard nodules into a strap the user can draw across the back, neck, or legs for an invigorating massage.

Power source

Electric motors intended for use in back and body massagers need to be small but powerful. Some models can generate 3,700 rpms at their highest settings. Some back massagers use standard 110v power sources to generate this level of performance. The advantage of a corded back massager is that it will not run out of power mid-massage. However, the unit must be positioned within distance of a household outlet.

There is also a cordless option available, and these models still offer the same massage options as corded ones. Many experts recommend limiting massage sessions to 30 minutes or less, so cordless back and body massagers should have enough power to get through an average session. Some cordless models have charge times of two full hours.

Massage styles

When it comes to a back massage, some people seek out a mild vibratory option that stimulates blood flow or encourages relaxation. Others may want to duplicate the muscle-kneading action of a professional shiatsu masseuse. For a therapeutic deep tissue massage, there is also a percussive option that delivers a more intense and targeted blow to tight muscles. Some back massagers offer several of these massage options, while others specialize in one particular style. Infrared heat is also an option to consider, along with customizable speed and intensity controls.

Price

Manual, non-motorized back-massaging straps or rollers can cost as little as $10 to $40, but the quality of the massage is variable. Electric wands or pillow models with decent performance retail between $50 and $120, while professional-grade units for therapeutic use can cost as much as $300.

FAQ

Q. My wife is recovering from surgery. Is it safe for her to use a back massager?

A. You'll want to consult with a medical professional before adding any form of massage to her recovery routine. A back massager or other device could interfere with the healing process immediately following surgery, so allow several weeks before using any type of heating or massaging unit.

Q. My back massager doesn't put as much pressure on my back and neck as I'd like. How can I improve its performance?

A. It depends on the model's construction, but you might be able to place a back massager on a solid surface (such as a floor or wall) to increase the massaging power. Placing too much weight on a shiatsu massager, however, can cause damage to the motor. The nodes must be able to rotate freely.

Back massagers we recommend

Best of the best: Mighty Bliss' Deep Tissue Back and Body Massager

Our take: This powerful handheld back massager includes four attachments for deep tissue work but is surprisingly lightweight.

What we like: Variable-speed motor provides up to 3,700 rpms. Long extension handle for hard-to-reach areas. Up to two hours of service per charge.

What we dislike: On the expensive side. No heating option included.

Best bang for your buck: Zyllion's Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Our take: For those who prefer a kneading shiatsu massage to vibratory or percussive models, this back and neck massager delivers pinpoint relief.

What we like: Four nodes deliver strong shiatsu-style massage. Includes heating element. Can be attached to chair or other support for focused attention.

What we dislike: No cordless operation. Massage action may be too strong for some users.

Choice 3: InvoSpa's Shiatsu Back, Shoulder, and Neck Massager with Heat

Our take: If portability is a consideration, this body massager from InvoSpa offers several different power sources and is easy to pack for a trip.

What we like: Positioning straps provide full-body access. Infrared heating option. Eight massage nodules for intense shiatsu massage action.

What we dislike: Control placement is not intuitive. Limited heat options.

