The best baby wipe

As cute as babies are, they can also make quite the mess. From diaper changes to spit-up incidents, you have to do a lot of cleaning with a little one around -- which is why baby wipes come in so handy. These wet wipes are gentle enough to be used on baby's sensitive skin, so you can use it to wipe a bottom when you're changing a diaper or clean mashed carrots from the hands and face.

Baby wipes, of course, aren't just for babies. You can use baby wipes to clean other messes around the house and to wipe up your child even as she grows beyond the baby stage. The only trick with baby wipes is making sure to choose a quality brand that won't irritate your child's skin.

With our buying guide, you'll be armed with all the information you need to find the best baby wipes for your little one. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, such as our top pick from the Honest Company, which are made with extra durable, thick plant-based materials to limit irritation.

Considerations when choosing baby wipes

Flushable

Many baby wipes are labeled as flushable, which may seem more convenient -- and better for your plumbing -- than regular wipes. The problem is that while flushable wipes are biodegradable, they don't break down right away. That means they can still clog your pipes despite their packaging claims.

You may still want to keep an eye out for wipes that are labeled as biodegradable, but you should throw out even flushable baby wipes in the trash rather than the toilet to avoid any possible issues.

Container size

Baby wipe containers range in size from large bulk options to travel-size packs. In most cases, the more wipes that a container offers, the better value you'll get per wipe.

The problem with large tubs of wipes, though, is that the weight of all the moisture inside can make the wipes stick together, so you have a more difficult time peeling apart the wipes at the bottom of the container.

Larger baby wipe containers are also more difficult to take on the go because they're bulky. If you're looking for a package to keep in your diaper bag, you may want to opt for a travel-size pack or simply transfer wipes from your large container to a ziplock bag.

Thickness

Baby wipes can vary in terms of thickness. It's best to avoid thin wipes because they tear easily, so you may need more than one wipe to protect your hands from whatever mess you're cleaning up. You'll go through a package much more quickly if you have to use multiple wipes each time.

While thicker wipes offer a more sanitary experience, they can be difficult to remove from the container because they're more likely to stick together. Overall, though, thicker baby wipes are usually the better option.

Sensitive skin

A baby's skin is much more delicate than adult skin, so it's more likely to be irritated. It's best to choose a baby wipe formula that contains as few chemicals as possible. In particular, look for a pH-balanced, alcohol-free formula. The higher the water concentration, the more gentle the wipes will be on your baby's skin. Those that use distilled or purified water are typically the best options.

Some wipes are labeled as "hypoallergenic," but the FDA doesn't have any universal standard that a product must meet to be labeled as such. That's why it's important to scan the ingredients list. Many water-based products contain MI (methylisothiazolinone), which can produce a poison ivy-like rash if your child has an allergy to it.

Features

Biodegradable material

Some baby wipes are made of biodegradable cotton material, but many wipes are labeled as biodegradable even though they take thousands of years to break down. If you want wipes that won't wind up in a landfill, choose cotton-based wipes.

Scented vs. unscented

You can find both unscented and scented baby wipes. You might prefer scented options with a mild fragrance, but there's a chance the chemicals used to scent the wipe may irritate your baby's skin. Do a patch test with scented wipes to see how your baby's skin reacts before using them all over.

Liquid ingredients

Baby wipes are saturated with liquid ingredients that help clean and sanitize the skin. Even relatively chemical-free formulas can contain potentially irritating ingredients. Avoid formulas that contain:

MI (methylisothiazolinone)

Parabens

3-diol

Fossil fuel-based propylene glycol

Tocopheryl acetate

These ingredients may cause an allergic reaction in your child.

Size

The majority of baby wipes measure 8 x 7 inches. Wipes should be large enough to keep your hands protected from any mess that you're cleaning.

Strength

Baby wipes are made of loosely pressed together fibers that aren't as strong as woven fabrics. There's some variation among wipes in terms of how strong they are, though. All wipes are put through a tear-strength test, but each manufacturer has its own standards.

Price

You can expect to pay between $0.02 and $0.06 per baby wipe. Lower-end wipes that may contain irritating ingredients usually go for $0.02 to $0.04 per wipe. For higher-end wipes that are water-based and feature cotton-based materials, though, you'll usually pay $0.04 to $0.06 per wipe.

FAQ

Q. What should I look for in baby wipes if my child has extremely sensitive skin?

A. For newborns and other children with highly sensitive skin, opt for wipes that are as close to 100% water-based as possible.

Q. What else can I use baby wipes for?

A. While most parents rely on baby wipes for cleaning up a baby for a diaper change, you can also use them to clean up any mess on your child's skin, including food or spit-up. Baby wipes also work well to clean up your baby's high chair, smudged fingerprints on the fridge, and other messes on surfaces around the house.

Baby wipes we recommend

Best of the best: Honest Company's Hypoallergenic Baby Wipes

Our take: Strong, hypoallergenic baby wipes that are mild enough for even the most sensitive skin.

What we like: Wipes are extremely thick and durable for more effective cleaning. Features plant-based materials and a formula that's 99.9% water. Doesn't contain any harsh chemicals or artificial fragrance.

What we dislike: Some users say the wipes frequently stick together, making it tough to pull out just one wipe at a time.

Best bang for your buck: Water Wipes' Unscented Baby Wipes

Our take: Wipes that feature almost completely pure water for a formula that's particularly gentle on sensitive baby skin.

What we like: Can be used anywhere on a baby's body. Feature 99.9% water and 0.1% fruit extract. Don't contain any alcohol, dyes, parabens, or fragrances. Feel soft and gentle on the skin.

What we dislike: Wipes may be oversaturated.

Choice 3: Babyganics' Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes

Our take: Baby wipes that feel good on the skin and feature non-allergenic plant-based ingredients.

What we like: Feature 100% plant-based materials. Formula contains gentle ingredients like aloe, avocado oil, and calendula. Free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, dyes, and fragrances.

What we dislike: Some users are not fans of the natural scent.

