The best baby snow boots

When little ones suit up for winter weather, they need snow boots to keep their feet warm and dry. A quality pair keeps snow and moisture out while providing comfort for all-day play.

Baby snow boots take the best design elements from adult styles and simply package them in a smaller pair. They're outfitted with insulation, easy-access closures, and, of course, attractive designs. Best of all, they're designed as mid- and high-rise styles to keep shins warm. As expected, they're complementary to the rest of your kid's winter wardrobe.

Pick out a new pair of baby snow boots in time to build a snowman with a little help from our buying guide. Our favorite pair is the Sorel Snow Commander Snow Boot. Its Velcro buckle band offers a secure customized fit.

Considerations when choosing baby snow boots

Sizing

Depending on the brand, baby snow boots are available in infant sizes that fit kids up to 12 months, and toddler sizes that fit kids up to age four. Little-kid sizes fit ages four through eight.

To find the best-fitting boots for your child, try not to get "oversized" boots for them to grow into. Poorly-fitting shoes can cause pain, blisters, or at worst, podiatric issues. It's also important to note that sizing can vary across brands, so trying on more than one size is always recommended.

Easy on, easy off

Baby snow boots are usually equipped with closures that are simple to open and close. This means you can get your squirming little one suited up or disrobed more quickly -- or if they are excited to be a "big kid," they can easily try it themselves.

Velcro closures are popular, as are hook-and-loop systems, which tighten for a customized fit. Boots with zippers are easy for tiny fingers to use, but make sure the zipper doesn't catch the material behind it. It's less common to see boots with laces, as it takes more time to tie and retie them.

Materials

Boots are usually made with synthetic materials. The shell material is usually nylon, though some boots feature suede or leather detail. Boots feature warm linings to keep tiny toes warm, which can be plush, faux or real shearling, Thinsulate, or flannel.

Features

Weatherproof styles

Some baby snow boots use water-resistant materials such as nylon, though it's still recommended to treat them with waterproofing spray. The only truly weatherproof and waterproof detail of boots are rubber treads, as they're dense and not porous.

Treads

Styles for younger babies (especially those who don't walk) usually have suede or anti-slip soles. These boots aren't intended for direct contact with the ground, so they more closely resemble cozy slippers.

Boots designed for outdoor play have well-defined treads for proper traction. They tend to have a bit of a platform to prevent kids from sinking into the snow as well.

Designs

Like most kids' clothes and footwear, baby snow boots are available in a wide variety of colors, designs, and patterns. Solid colors are the most common, although many styles include Nordic patterns, stripes, or even polka dots. There are also some boots that feature licensed characters from popular animated shows or movies.

Price

Slipper-style baby snow boots cost $10 or below but don't have treads for walking. Mid-range pairs that are warm with quality traction soles run closer to $40. For kids who love playing in the snow, expect to spend $50 and above for a warm, long-lasting pair.

FAQ

Q. Will my kid's feet get too warm when they wear snow boots for an extended period of time?

A. It's possible for your child's feet to feel overheated wearing baby snow boots indoors, so it's best to remove them. As for outdoor wear, boots keep their toes toasty without being too warm. Even so, it's not unusual to end up with sweaty feet from wearing boots outdoors.

Q. Does my baby need snow boots if we're just carrying them between stores?

A. It's definitely necessary to make sure little feet have weather-appropriate footwear, even if they're only outdoors for a few seconds. Once your feet are cold, the rest of your body cools down. If nothing else, dress your baby in snow boots so the rest of their body doesn't get cold.

Baby snow boots we recommend

Best of the best: Sorel's Snow Commander Snow Boot

Our take: Super-warm boot from a leading footwear manufacturer. Slips on and stays put.

What we like: Solid rubber outsole and comfortable plush lining with insulation. Good traction with treads.

What we dislike: Expensive. Sizing can run small.

Best bang for your buck: Livebox's Prewalker Toddler Snow Boots

Our take: Affordable and cute style inspired by popular suede boots for adults. For babies who don't walk yet.

What we like: Slipper-like construction and fit. Anti-slip sole. Available in several colors.

What we dislike: Finding the right size according to the chart can be tricky.

Choice 3: Northside's Icicle Snow Boot

Our take: Performance mid-rise boot. Popular for kids who like to play outside in the snow. Easy-access front zipper and countless color options. Traction sole is safe for walking outdoors on slick or snowy sidewalks.

What we dislike: Arch can be a bit high for some kids.

