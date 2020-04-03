The best baby rattle

If your little one has reached the phase of holding and manipulating their own toys, it's time to consider a baby rattle. Babies are fascinated by the sensory experience of shaking a rattle. Not only do they produce exciting sounds from beads bouncing around inside them, rattles also aid in improving motor control and hand-eye coordination. Some rattles are even contoured or textured to do double-duty as soothing teething toys.

With so many baby rattles on the market, we've assembled this buying guide to help you find the right one for your baby. Our top choice is the Lamaze Rainbow Glow Rattle. This illuminated toy stands upright and captures your baby's attention with soft flashing rainbows.

Considerations when choosing baby rattles

Understanding the sound maker

The rattle has been around for thousands of years, and its original design featured seeds knocking about inside a hollow gourd. All things considered, not too much has changed in the design. The major difference now are the sound makers in rattles, which can be plastic beads, pellets, bells, or even nuts.

Interactive features

Rattles are inherently interactive as sound-producing toys, but certain models have flashing lights or music if the rattle is given a shake or squeeze. These feature songs and light shows, or make fun sounds like whistles or animal noises. Interactive rattles require batteries, but they can still be plenty enjoyable turned off or silenced, much to the delight of parents.

Safety features

Rattles are unique in design and frequently end up in babies' mouths, which is why they've earned a dedicated category by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Before you finalize your purchase, check the packaging and the manufacturer's website to confirm the rattle has been tested.

To meet high safety standards, rattles must remain in one piece under profound stress and handling. Rattles must also be designed in such a way that it's virtually impossible to obstruct breathing or block air passages. Lastly, rattles must have soft, rounded edges so as not to harm tiny, sensitive gums.

Size

Rattles are strategically sized. Not only are they small and slender enough for little hands to hold, they're also large enough to minimize safety hazards. Most rattles weigh a few ounces at most and measure between 5 and 14 inches in length.

Baby rattles by material

Plastic: Plastic baby rattles are made with food-grade plastic, so they hold up to considerable handling and nibbling. Some higher-quality designs in this category are BPA-free, latex-free, and stick to safe, food-grade dyes. While easy to clean, some parents don't like how hard plastic rattles are.

Silicone: Teething babies often enjoy the flexibility and softness of food-grade silicone rattles. They're just as easy to clean as plastic rattles and can even be refrigerated to soothe sensitive gums. They can be a bit more expensive than other options, especially those from premium baby brands.

Natural: There are eco-friendly baby rattles made from natural or reclaimed wood. They're often in the shape of maracas or interlocking rings, and make softer, more natural sounds. The only downside to these rattles is that they are susceptible to permanent bite marks.

Price

Baby rattles with minimal detail and basic designs cost $6 and below. If you're looking for a multisensory rattle for more stimulation, expect to spend up to $20 for one. Premium baby rattles with flashing lights and some bells and whistles occasionally run $30 or more.

FAQ

Q. Is it common for babies to enjoy more than one rattle?

A. Yes, especially since some babies gravitate toward toys with similar characteristics. You can buy rattles with slight variations, such as lights, mirrors, or different sounds. Each rattle stimulates your baby in a different way, and they can learn to engage with features differently as they grow.

Q. Is there a reason baby rattles have transparent windows to show their rattle beads?

A. This common feature in rattles aims to engage your baby on the visual level. Not only will your baby hear the rattle, they're able to associate the noise with movement as the beads bump into each other. While incredibly simple in their design, these rattles actually create a multisensory play experience.

Baby rattles we recommend

Best of the best: Lamaze's Rainbow Glow Rattle

Our take: Charming crab that's easy for little hands to hold and shake.

What we like: A soft, safe design whose rattle volume pleases babies and adults alike. Bright colors and friendly face.

What we dislike: Requires batteries and is best for younger babies.

Best bang for your buck: Bright Starts' Rattle and Shake Barbell

Our take: Engaging symmetrical design with lots of entertaining details.

What we like: Affordable yet high-quality contoured design. Mirrors and beads reflect light.

What we dislike: Design may not be well-suited for gnawing.

Choice 3: The World of Eric Carle Very Hungry Caterpillar Ring Rattle

Our take: Unique mixed-textile rattle with a plush critter and teething rattle ring.

What we like: Easy to clean. True to the book's colors and details. Soothing and snuggle-friendly.

What we dislike: Ring rattle design can be hit or miss with babies.

