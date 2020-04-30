Keeping your baby free of diaper rash and chafing often seems like a losing battle. But if you arm yourself with a high-quality baby power, your chances of keeping your baby happy are much better. Baby powder absorbs excess moisture to keep the diaper area dry and free of irritation. It's not just for your baby, either -- it can help prevent excessive perspiration and odor for adults, too.

With our buying guide, you'll learn all you need to choose the best baby powder for your family. At the end, you'll find a few of our recommendations, such as our top pick from Burt's Bees, which is highly absorbent and completely talc-free.

Considerations when choosing baby powders

Talc-free

For years, talc, a clay mineral effective for absorbing moisture and odor, was the main ingredient in all baby powders. More recently, concerns have been raised because some studies suggest there may be a link between the use of talc and the development of cancer. While no definitive relationship has been established, many parents prefer to use talc-free baby powder. Many baby powders are talc-free these days, so you have plenty of options to consider.

Scented vs. unscented

Baby powder is available in both scented and unscented varieties. While scented formulas have a pleasant fragrance, they typically include chemicals. Synthetic fragrances can irritate a baby's sensitive skin, so it's always a good idea to do a small patch test to see how your baby responds. If there's no reaction, it's safe to use the powder.

If you don't want to take the risk, opt for unscented baby powder.

Features

Absorbency

All baby powder is absorbent and cuts down on odor, but some formulas are more absorbent than others. Talc-based powders are usually highly absorbent because talc encourages body tissue to constrict, so sweat isn't released.

Talc-free baby powder formulas, on the other hand, usually contain cornstarch or tapioca starch. They can absorb moisture, but they aren't able to prevent the skin from sweating.

Ingredients

The main ingredient in any baby powder is an absorbent material like talc, cornstarch, or tapioca starch, but there are other ingredients to help soothe irritated skin. Some common ingredients in baby powder include:

Aloe vera: This natural ingredient is commonly used to treat rashes, scrapes, burns, cuts, and other skin irritations -- it's particularly effective for treating diaper rash.

Vitamin E: Naturally found in fruits and veggies and rich in antioxidants, it protects the skin from UV rays and environmental pollutants and promotes overall skin health.

Chamomile: A natural ingredient known for its soothing properties, it works well to calm irritated skin.

Zinc or zinc oxide: A mineral often used as a sunscreen, it's also used to treat wounds and burns and can help soothe diaper rash, chafing, and other irritations.

Price

You usually pay between $0.30 and $8 per ounce for baby powder. Talc-based formulas are typically the most affordable, ranging from $0.30 to $1 an ounce. Higher-end formulas made with organic ingredients often go for $1 to $8 per ounce.

FAQ

Q. Can I use baby powder on my newborn?

A. Most baby powders are suitable for use on newborns. As there is legitimate concern that babies can inhale the powder while you're shaking it onto them, it's a good idea to instead shake a small amount into your own hand and then gently apply it.

Q. What other uses are there for baby powder?

A. Adults can use baby powder to absorb excess sweat and odor on the body -- some people even use it in place of deodorant. You can also use baby powder if you run out of dry shampoo by combing some through your roots to absorb excess oil. If you wear latex gloves for work or hobbies, dusting some baby powder inside them can make it easier to put the gloves on. Powder can even be used to prevent stairs and floorboards from squeaking.

Baby powders we recommend

Best of the best: Burt's Bees Baby 100% Natural Dusting Powder

Our take: Talc-free baby powder to keep your child dry without any chafing or irritation.

What we like: Contains no talc. Has a mild fragrance. Absorbs well to keep a baby's skin dry and smooth.

What we dislike: Pricier than other baby powders.

Best bang for your buck: Johnson's Baby Powder with Pure Cornstarch, Aloe Vera & Vitamin E

Our take: A quality talc-free powder that's ideal for anyone on a budget.

What we like: Free of talc. Contains skin-soothing aloe and vitamin E. Cools the skin and effectively absorbs moisture. Lightly scented with lavender.

What we dislike: Bottles aren't as large as some users would like.

Choice 3: California Baby's Calming Organic Powder

Our take: A more expensive choice, but it features an all-natural formula excellent for sensitive skin.

What we like: Doesn't contain talc. Features organic ingredients. Has a light, pleasant scent. A bottle lasts a long time.

What we dislike: Price may not fit all budgets. Packaging can leak.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.