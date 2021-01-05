The best baby Moses basket

Your newborn needs a safe and comfortable place to sleep, but since she’ll move on to a crib in just a handful of months, you probably don't want to spend too much. Baby Moses baskets are ideal — they're affordable, come with suitable firm mattress pads, and are lightweight enough to carry into other rooms so your baby can nap close to you.

Read on for our guide to baby Moses baskets, containing all the relevant information to make your purchase easier. At the end, we've featured our three favorites, including our top choice, the SUNVENO Baby Bed and Baby Lounger Moses Basket, which features a playful design and is simple to take on the go.

Considerations when choosing baby Moses baskets

Materials

Traditionally, Moses baskets are made from woven wicker, which is natural and sustainable, though it can creak a little when babies wriggle around. You can find options made from other similar natural materials, such as palm leaves or rattan. Some offerings are made to look like a woven basket but are actually made from molded plastic with a woven effect. Then you have contemporary Moses baskets that are made from fabric. These have more in common with bassinets than classic baby Moses baskets, but they're often slightly smaller in size.

Size

There's no single standard size for a Moses basket, which can make it trickier to find the right mattresses and sheets if they aren't sold with the basket. The majority measure between 27 and 33 inches long and between 12 and 16 inches wide. The internal dimensions are slightly smaller, so find out the correct mattress size, if applicable. An ill-fitting mattress is a suffocation risk, so this is vital.

Features

Handles

Although Moses baskets have handles, they aren't designed for carrying your baby, unless specifically stated. What you can use the handles for is to more easily carry the Moses basket, without your baby inside, from one room to another. Since you can carry the basket one-handed, the other is free to hold your baby.

Stand

While you can simply place a baby Moses basket on the floor, it's easier to lift your baby out and set them back down if the basket is on a safe and appropriate stand. Some baskets come with a stand included, but you can also buy them separately. Just make sure your chosen stand is of the correct size for your Moses basket.

Price

You can find some inexpensive Moses baskets starting at less than $50, but most cost somewhere between $80 and $130.

FAQ

Q. Do Moses baskets come with bedding included?

A. The majority of traditional Moses baskets come at least with a mattress pad and a thin, breathable liner that stops the slightly rough finish of the wicker or similar material from scratching your baby. Many offerings also include a fitted sheet, though you should be able to find spares in an appropriate size. Occasionally, other bedding, such as blankets, are included, but it isn't recommended you cover babies with blankets while they sleep — either put on an extra layer of clothing to keep them warm, swaddle them securely, or use a baby sleeping bag.

Q. When will my baby grow out of their Moses basket?

A. Check the specifications of your chosen Moses basket to confirm, but most accommodate babies until they're roughly three to four months old or 15 pounds, whichever comes first. Once babies can roll over independently, Moses baskets are no longer secure enough for them. At this stage, you should move your baby to a full-size crib, as they would only have a month or two left in a bassinet.

Baby Moses baskets we recommend

Best of the best: SUNVENO Baby Bed and Baby Lounger Moses Basket

Our take: A contemporary take on the traditional Moses basket. It folds up, making it a great option for travel.

What we like: Made from organic cotton with a polyester filling. Three color options, all with an adorable dino design. Also suitable for use as a carry cot.

What we dislike: Sides aren't breathable so unsafe once your baby can roll over.

Best bang for your buck: Badger Basket Woven Baby Moses Basket

Our take: This affordable Moses basket is made from simple yet durable paper wicker.

What we like: Comes with liner, mattress pad, and fitted sheet. Metal frame increases durability. Machine washable bedding.

What we dislike: The metal frame makes it a little heavier than similar options.

Choice 3: Tadpoles Deluxe Cable Knit Moses Basket and Bedding Set

Our take: An attractive Moses basket made from woven palm leaf with a modern spin from the cable knit liner.

What we like: Greenguard certified for low chemical emissions. Bedding and liner made in the USA. Available in a range of color choices.

What we dislike: Feels a little flimsy.

