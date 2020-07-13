The best baby monitor of 2020

Using a baby monitor can give you peace of mind and allow you a modicum of freedom while your child sleeps.

Rather than feeling like you must stay within a few feet of your baby's crib while she naps, you can take a moment to get a coffee, eat something with both hands, and catch up on your favorite show, all while being able to hear your baby, and even see her, in the case of video monitors.

We've chosen to revisit baby monitors, looking at all the latest innovations to bring you the best of the year.

Best baby monitors of 2020

Here is our shortlist of favorite baby monitors. If you head to the bottom of this article, you can see more information on our top three.

1. Infant Optics' DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor

Despite being a returning-favorite model, this video baby monitor still stands out among the latest technology. The camera lets you zoom, pan, and tilt, with a compact yet sturdy video monitor.

2. VTech's DM221-2 Audio Baby Monitor

If you want an affordable choice and don't mind forgoing video monitoring, this basic yet reliable monitor is ideal. We love its features, such as dual-parent units and two-way communication, so much that we've kept it in one of our top spots.

3. Motorola's Connect40 Wireless Security Camera

This monitor is a new favorite with some excellent updated features, such as a temperature probe, app compatibility, and exceptional night vision, so you can see your baby more clearly in the dark.

What you need to know before buying a baby monitor

Most of the best baby monitors of 2020 utilize both video and audio so you can keep a better eye on your baby. That said, some parents prefer to do without video, in which case, you can still find some excellent audio-only options on the market.

If you choose a video baby monitor, it should have decent night vision so you can see your baby properly in a dark room. An adjustable camera that you can pan, tilt, and zoom is another welcome touch.

It's natural to be concerned as a parent, so you may also want a model that includes features such as breathing and movement sensors, or temperature probes, so you'll be alerted right away if there's a serious issue with your baby.

Two-way communication lets you talk to your child through the monitor on their end, which can sometimes be enough to settle your baby, or at least lets them know that you're on your way to come and soothe them back to sleep or pick them up from their nap.

Depending on the features you want from a baby monitor, it can cost anywhere from $20 to $250.

FAQ

Q. Can I view my baby on my phone as well as on the included monitor?

A. If you choose a baby monitor with video, it will come with a compact monitor to view your baby. Some models also give you the option of downloading an app so you can view your baby on your phone. This is useful for a second parent or caregiver, or if your monitor breaks.

Q. How long do the batteries last in a baby monitor?

A. Baby monitors can have battery lives anywhere between 6 and 12 hours for video models and even longer for audio-only models. That said, plugging it in with a power cord while you sleep at night provides peace of mind you won't miss hearing your little one.

In-depth recommendations for best baby monitors

Best of the best: Infant Optics' DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor

What we like: Stands out for its interchangeable lenses with standard, wide angle and zoom options. Temperature sensor and two-way communication are nice to have.

What we dislike: Night vision leaves something to be desired.

Best bang for your buck: VTech's DM221-2 Audio Baby Monitor

What we like: Affordable audio-only unit comes with two-parent monitors. Vibrating sound alert makes it difficult to miss when your baby starts crying or stirring.

What we dislike: Not the most high-tech choice with no video option.

Choice 3: Motorola's Connect40 Wireless Security Camera

What we like: Includes a display monitor but you can also download an app to view your baby on your phone. Two-way communication. Camera can tilt, pan, and zoom.

What we dislike: On the pricey side and the temperature probe isn't always accurate.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.