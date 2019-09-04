The best baby mobile

Baby mobiles are so much more than just cute objects hanging from the ceiling or crib. Not only can they help soothe and calm your baby, but they are also a terrific way to give your baby's brain a boost. Sensory interaction is important for newborns and infants, and that's what's so great about baby mobiles. They're your child's first learning tool. As such, it's important that you choose the right model.

If you're looking for the perfect mobile for your little bundle of joy, then you've come to the right place. We've written this helpful buying guide with tips on how to choose the right baby mobile. Our top pick, the Tiny Love Meadow Days Soothe and Groove Mobile, features 18 different melodies to ensure your little one will never be bored.

Considerations when choosing baby mobiles

Sleep vs. stimulation

Contrary to popular belief, baby mobiles are not intended to help babies sleep. The primary purpose is to stimulate brain function and aid in neural development. If you're using a mobile and your baby is having difficulty falling asleep, you might want to turn off or even remove the mobile.

Object orientation

Pay attention to what direction the hanging objects face on your mobile. If your baby can't see them, then they aren't really serving a purpose. It's preferable for the hanging objects to face downward toward the baby when possible.

Moveable vs. attached

Some baby mobiles are easier to remove from a crib than others. If you want a model that is easy to take on and off in a hurry, then pay attention to how it attaches to the crib. While some incorporate a basic tension clip, which is moveable, others employ a vice-style mount that takes more time and effort to remove.

Color vs. monochrome

Because infants don't see very well, it's not quite as important as some may think to have bright colorful mobiles for stimulation. Some suggest that black-and-white mobile objects are actually better for newborns because they are more adept at seeing high-contrast images than complex shaded images.

Manual vs. motorized

While some baby mobiles don't have any movement mechanism, most are designed to spin or move in some way. Motors are usually either battery-powered or use a wind-up feature to spin or vibrate.

Material

Cloth mobile characters are soft, but they can be more difficult to keep clean because the fibers collect dust and other grime easily.

Plastic characters are the most durable of any option, and they are easy to clean with a wet rag.

Wooden mobile objects are less durable than plastic but easier to clean than cloth. It's a good compromise between the two.

Features

Music

Music can be a nice addition to your mobile for soothing your baby. Music, just like movement, is usually either battery-operated or wind-up. While battery-operated models will require you to change the batteries on occasion, they can play music for longer periods than a wind-up model.

Lights

Lights on a baby mobile add another layer of visual stimulation for your infant's development. Some premium mobiles can also project light or images onto the ceiling or walls, which can be fun and interesting for your baby.

Remote control

One of the most convenient features to have on a baby mobile is a remote control. It allows you to control the movement, music, or lights of your mobile from across the room. Anything that makes daily life with an infant easier is worth a few extra dollars.

Price

Most baby mobiles cost between $10 and $50. Baby mobiles for $10 are usually static; though they may include a wind-up music box. For $20, you can find a mobile made of high-quality materials, such as wood. A $50 baby mobile usually has lights and sound as well as a remote control.

FAQ

Q. Can I reuse my mobile if I have another baby?

A. Of course you can. Baby mobiles are designed to last a long time, so you can use it well beyond your first child. As long as the mobile is still in its original condition and safe to use, feel free to wear it out.

Q. When will my baby stop using his/her mobile?

A. While every baby is different, most won't have much use for a mobile beyond about six months. If they're still enjoying it past that point, by all means continue to use it.

Baby mobiles we recommend

Best of the best: Tiny Love Meadow Days Soothe and Groove Mobile

Our take: A playful mobile that grows with your baby.

What we like: Six different music categories and large colorful buttons that allow older babies to control the mobile themselves.

What we dislike: Some users complained of unwanted clicking sounds.

Best bang for your buck: Tiny Love Animal Friends Take-Along Musical Mobile

Our take: Nothing beats portable and affordable.

What we like: Quick and easy to attach and remove to cribs, car seats, and strollers.

What we dislike: It doesn't have a volume control.

Choice 3: Carter's Sea Collection Musical Mobile

Our take: Perfect option for a sea-themed nursery.

What we like: Easy to assemble and install.

What we dislike: Extremely basic functionality for a somewhat pricey model.

