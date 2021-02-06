The best baby legging for girls

If there’s one piece of clothing that belongs in your baby girl’s wardrobe, it’s leggings. They’re comfortable, durable, and versatile enough to match most outfits.

Baby leggings for girls are a favorite for their flexibility and softness. Unlike other baby clothes, they allow full range of motion from napping to crawling and everything in between. They’re one of the few articles of clothing that can keep up with your baby’s active days.

Take a look at our buying guide to discover all the different styles of leggings on the market. We’re also sharing a few of our favorites at the end, including Simply Joys by Carter’s Baby Girls’ Leggings (4-Pack), whose soft, flexible construction makes them a top choice among parents.

Considerations when choosing baby leggings for girls

Sizing

Baby girls’ clothes, including leggings, are usually sized in three-month increments. The smallest size is preemie, which is followed by newborn (NB) and 0 to 3 months. Sizes after those include 3 to 6 months, 6 to 9 months, and 9 to 12 months.

The next size range includes 12 months, 18 months, and 24 months. However, some baby brands used “ranged” sizing, in which case you find 12 to 18 months and 18 to 24 months.

Seasons

Many parents plan and shop ahead when it comes to baby clothes. It’s smart to buy leggings from birth through toddler years in one fell swoop, and it’s helpful to plan your purchase ahead to make sure the leggings you buy are suitable for the weather. If you plan a 24-month calendar, it’s easy to project which sizes you’ll need for each season.

Quantity

Baby leggings for girls are either sold individually or in multipacks. Leggings purchased individually may cost more, but sometimes, it’s the only way to get season- or occasion-appropriate styles. Those purchased in multipacks cost less per legging and offer plenty of variety. However, the quantity sometimes means that quality is compromised.

Material

Cotton reigns supreme as the preferred material for baby clothes, including leggings. It’s soft and breathable, though it’s prone to shrinking and fading. Cotton and polyester blends, however, won’t fade and are less likely to shrink. There are some bamboo leggings on the market, whose antibacterial and hypoallergenic properties are an ideal choice for baby girls with sensitive skin.

Features

Hems

Most baby leggings for girls have ankle-length hems. Fitted straight-leg styles, which are by far the most popular, tend to have narrow openings. Unfortunately, this can make putting on and removing leggings somewhat challenging. Ribbed hems, on the other hand, offer plenty of flexibility to make the dressing process quicker since they expand to slip easily over feet.

Waistband

You can tell the quality of baby leggings based on the waistband style. Lower-quality waistbands aren’t covered; instead, the exposed elastic chafes against skin and may cause rashes. Better-quality waistbands are covered in soft, smooth materials that are non-irritating.

Price

There are plenty of affordable cotton baby leggings for girls for $15 and below. Mid-range packages with three or more pairs cost between $18 and $30. The most expensive baby leggings, priced around $30 per package, are often made by designers or are made with organic materials.

FAQ

Q. What features should I look for in cold-weather baby leggings for girls?

A. Cold weather leggings are typically made with medium-weight or heavyweight materials. As a result, they’re thicker and have tiger weaves to keep out cold air. Some cold weather leggings have fleece linings, which help retain body heat to keep babies warm.

Q. My baby girl has sensitive skin. Which leggings are best for her?

A. One option is to choose organic cotton or bamboo leggings that are produced without synthetic dyes or chemical treatments. Tagless and flatlock seam leggings are also better because they dramatically reduce chafing and subsequent skin irritations.

Baby leggings for girls we recommend

Best of the best: Simple Joys by Carter's Baby Girls’ Leggings, 4-Pack

Our take: The high-quality construction of these leggings means they’ll last until your baby outgrows them.

What we like: Given their soft, lightweight feel, they’re perfect for warm weather wear. Made with a flexible blend of cotton and polyester. Earns bonus points for being available in preemie sizes.

What we dislike: Runs big and has a tendency to become overstretched by the end of the day.

Best bang for your buck: Hudson Baby Girls’ Cotton Leggings, 3-Pack

Our take: An affordable option for neutral leggings to match virtually every outfit.

What we like: Medium-weight, 100% cotton design is flexible yet durable. Colors are fairly colorfast. Waistband is covered to eliminate chafing. Has a sweet, feminine touch with bows at the ankles.

What we dislike: Because they’re 100% cotton, these leggings are prone to shrinking.

Choice 3: Hanes Ultimate Baby Girls’ Flexy Adjustable Knit Jogger, 3-Pack

Our take: Comfortable option for relaxed leggings that leave plenty of room for diapers.

What we like: Wide waistband gives baby plenty of room to move comfortably. Ribbed cuffs help keep leggings in place. Made with a cotton, polyester, and Spandex blend for flexibility. Cozy and soft.

What we dislike: Not as soft as they appear, and material gets stretched out of shape easily.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.