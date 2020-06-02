The best baby laundry detergent

If you're a new parent stocking your home with baby-safe products, make sure baby laundry detergent is at the top of your list. Unlike regular detergents, those formulated for babies are gentler on soft, delicate skin. They forego harsh cleaning agents and chemical additives for safe, irritation-free ingredients. As gentle as they are, don't think baby laundry detergent isn't tough on stains. In fact, you'll be impressed with how pure a formula can be -- natural, organic, or plant-derived -- while still being plenty effective.

If you're ready to find a baby laundry detergent for your home, give our buying guide a read to learn more about their unique formulas. We're sharing our top recommendations at the end, including our favorite, Mrs. Meyer's Laundry Detergent in Baby Blossom Scent. It's made with plant-derived ingredients and is safe to use in high-efficiency or conventional washing machines.

Considerations when choosing baby laundry detergents

Detergent types

Liquid: Liquid formulas remain the most popular, especially since they can be used to pretreat stains. They tend to mix faster and more effectively in washing machines as well. Unfortunately, liquid formulas aren't great for treating greasy stains, and they're significantly more expensive than powder formulas.

Powder: Powder formulas are cost-effective and have much longer shelf life than liquid formulas. Their packaging is usually eco-friendly and recyclable. One thing to keep in mind with powder mixes is that they take longer to mix in with water and sometimes leave streaks or residue on clothing.

Pods or packs: Pods or packs of detergent are conveniently pre-measured, so you can just toss and wash. Given their design, it comes as no surprise that they're the most expensive formula.

Features

Machine compatibility

Before you buy a baby laundry detergent, make sure its formula can be tolerated by your washing machine. While conventional washing machines can run with virtually any detergent, high-efficiency (HE) washing machines require a special formula to prevent clogging and malfunction. Luckily, most baby laundry detergents specify on their packaging which machines they're compatible with.

Hypoallergenic

Hypoallergenic detergents leave out harsh, irritating chemicals that can exacerbate dermatological issues like eczema. Instead, these formulas utilize naturally derived ingredients that have been subjected to rigorous testing and are considered safe to use for babies and kids.

Fragrances

Many baby laundry detergents are free of fragrances, as they're known to irritate sensitive skin. When it comes to fragrances, keep in mind that "fragrance-free" doesn't mean the same thing as "unscented." Fragrance-free detergents are free of synthetic fragrances, whereas unscented detergents have chemicals that mask or neutralize odors.

Eco-friendly

Many baby laundry detergents are eco-friendly, both in terms of formula and packaging. Formulas in this category contain simple, plant-based ingredients that are biodegradable. Packaging is often biodegradable or recyclable. Some manufacturers use recycled plastics for bottles or use reclaimed wood and paper for cardboard packaging.

Price

Basic baby laundry detergents in powder form typically cost between $3 and $13. These may contain some chemicals, so if you're looking for a plant-based or organic formula, be prepared to spend up to $25. All-natural formulas, including those packaged large containers, can cost as much as $30 to $50.

FAQ

Q. Can I use baby laundry detergent to wash other items?

A. You can wash most baby items with baby laundry detergent, including bedding and some plush toys. Many people use baby laundry detergent to hand wash undergarments, especially bras, whose delicate materials stay intact with these gentle formulas.

Q. Which baby laundry detergents are best to clean heavily soiled items?

A. For heavily soiled garments, bedding, and diapers, stick to oil-free detergents. These are effective at fighting stains but aren't overly harsh to the point where they damage or discolor materials.

Baby laundry detergents we recommend

Best of the best: Mrs. Meyer's Laundry Detergent in Baby Blossom Scent

Our take: Gentle formula with a pleasant scent well-suited for washing baby and adult garments alike.

What we like: Sensitive skin formula with plant-derived surfactants. Compatible with HE and standard washing machines.

What we dislike: High-priced option but remains popular given how gentle and effective it is.

Best bang for your buck: Mama Bear's Gentle Baby Laundry Detergent

Our take: Affordable enzyme-based formula free of fragrances and harsh chemicals.

What we like: Made with 95% USDA certified biobased ingredients. Free of phthalates and dyes.

What we dislike: Since it's fragrance-free, clothes don't have a "clean" scent to them.

Choice 3: Dreft's Stage 2: Active Baby Hypoallergenic Baby Laundry Detergent

Our take: Reputable hypoallergenic formula known for its stain-fighting action.

What we like: Safe for use on cloth diapers. Works with HE and standard washing machines.

What we dislike: Some reports that the formula isn't as gentle as Dreft's Stage 1 detergent for newborns.

