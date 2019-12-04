Some days, it can be tough to keep your baby entertained if you also have to wash the dishes or take care of other household work. A baby jumper is the perfect solution -- these fun seats securely hold your child with their legs dangling free, while elastic straps allow them to jump and bounce to their heart's content. Not only can a baby jumper amuse your child, it can also provide valuable exercise that gives them a sense of independence. Safety is crucial with a baby jumper, so choose a high-quality model that won't cause any bumps or bruises.

Our buying guide is full of tips that can help you find the best baby jumper for your child. We've included some specific product recommendations at the end, too, like our top pick from Bright Starts, which allows you to adjust the seat height and rotates a full 360 degrees.

Considerations when choosing baby jumpers

Types of baby jumpers

Basic: A basic stationary jumper features a frame that holds its seat, attached by elastic cords to allow for the jumping action. It doesn't have any attached toys, activity areas, or sensory engagement features, so it merely allows your child to bounce their way to fun.

Activity center: An activity center jumper or exer-saucer is similar to a basic stationary jumper in that it has a seat attached to a frame via an elastic cord. It also features a tray that contains an array of toys or activities for your child. The specific toys or activities differ between models, but they're all intended to stimulate your baby's senses while they jump.

Doorway: A doorway jumper doesn't have any type of frame. Instead, the seat attaches to a door frame with clamps. Setting up and taking down the jumper can be time-consuming, but this is typically more affordable than baby jumpers with a built-in frame. If not set up correctly, a doorway jumper can pose a risk to your child.

Features

Height adjustable

As your child grows, it's helpful if a baby jumper allows you to adjust the seat to accommodate their growing legs. Some jumpers only have a few height options, but a model with more height adjustments options is a more comfortable and versatile solution.

Weight limit

You want your child to be safe in a baby jumper, so it's important to understand the weight limit for any model you're considering. Most jumpers have a 20- to 30-pound maximum weight, but you can find a few with a max weight of 40 to 60 pounds.

Baby jumpers also have a minimum weight, so never put a child who's too light or too heavy according to the manufacturer's guidelines in a baby jumper.

Seat

For convenience and easy cleaning, look for a baby jumper with removable spot pads. Some can be thrown in the washer, while others can be spot cleaned by hand when messes occur. A jumper seat with more padding is a more comfortable choice. Make sure to look for a high, supportive seat for younger infants.

If you go with an activity center jumper, your child should be able to reach all the toys from the seat easily. That's why a seat that rotates 360 degrees is best -- your baby can easily turn themselves to face any section of the toy or activity tray they want.

Toys

With an activity center or exer-saucer jumper, be sure there are a variety of fun toys and/or activities to engage your baby's senses. Look for models that feature toys with flashing lights, bright colors, and fun shapes to visually stimulate your baby. Some models also have rattles, crinkly toys, music, and sound effects for auditory stimulation. You can even find some jumpers with toys that play prerecorded words to help expose your child to multiple languages.

Price

You can spend between $20 and $200 for a baby jumper. Doorway baby jumpers usually cost between $20 and $50, while simple stationary jumpers go for $40 to $70. Activity center or exer-saucer jumpers are the most expensive, ranging from $50 to $200.

FAQ

Q. When can my baby start using a baby jumper?

A. Your baby should be able to hold their head upright but shouldn't be walking yet when they start using a baby jumper. For most kids, that's between four and nine months old.

Q. Are stationary jumpers safer than doorway jumpers?

A. Many parents find that stationary jumpers with a frame are safer than doorway models. If you don't connect a doorway model properly, your child can be injured.

Baby jumpers we recommend

Best of the best: Bright Starts' Springin' Safari Bounce-A-Round Activity Center

Our take: A high-quality jumper that can keep your child amused with plenty of toys while you're taking care of chores around the house.

What we like: Features extremely sturdy construction with no wobbling. Includes 12 toys/activities that provide visual and tactile stimulation. Offers several height adjustments to work for most children. Seat rotates 360 degrees. Pad is machine-washable.

What we dislike: Toys can come loose fairly easily. Base spring isn't very tight, so a baby has to push hard to bounce. Paint can sometimes chip off the toys.

Best bang for your buck: Graco's Little Jungle Doorway Bumper Jumper

Our take: A doorway jumper that's always a big hit with children and carries an affordable price tag.

What we like: Offers sturdy construction. Doesn't move much from side to side when the child jumps. Includes some toys to keep your baby entertained. Seat pad can be machine washed or wiped clean.

What we dislike: Some users find the seat can flip if the child leans over too far. Can be difficult to adjust the belts.

Choice 3: Fisher-Price's Luv U Zoo Jumperoo

Our take: Offers plenty of features and solid, durable construction, especially considering the price.

What we like: Base offers great stability. Springs are covered in fabric to protect babies and provide strong bouncing action. Offers musical effects that are a hit with children. Seat spins 360 degrees and includes a machine-safe, dryer-safe pad.

What we dislike: Not all children are interested in the toy selection. Doesn't turn that easily. Works best for kids with longer legs.

