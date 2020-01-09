The best baby gate for stairs

Your little one is a ball of energy, and sometimes they venture places you prefer they wouldn't. Since you always want to keep little ones safe, consider installing a baby gate for your stairs.

Baby gates are intended to protect kids, but it's also important that they're user-friendly for adults on a daily basis. That's why you'll find a broad range of designs. There are gates with doors that swing both inward and outward as well as retractable styles. It's also important to consider their closure mechanisms, which should find a happy medium between security and accessibility.

Ready to install a baby gate for stairs in your home? Keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick, the Munchkin Easy-Close XL Metal Baby Gate, has a dual-locking mechanism that is well-liked among parents who want peace of mind.

Considerations when choosing baby gates for stairs

Mounting type

When it comes to keeping your baby gate in place, you have two options: pressure-mounted or wall-mounted. Pressure-mounted designs typically have spring mechanisms that press against the walls. They're less permanent than their counterparts, though depending on their construction quality, they can be somewhat flimsy if not properly installed.

Wall-mounted gates involve considerable effort for installation, not to mention some drilling and hammering. They're considered a more secure option, though you'll need to get installation right on the first try to avoid permanent damage to walls or banisters.

Locking mechanism

Locking mechanisms vary quite a bit with baby gates, so make sure you choose one that's safe for your child as well as convenient for you. Some mechanisms can be operated easily with one hand, whereas with others, you'll need both hands to open (and sometimes close) the gate.

Swing vs. retractable gates

Gates either swing open like fence gates, or they're retractable and slide open on a track. Swing gates are more common, especially ones with streamlined designs. Retractable gates are popular for smaller areas, as they usually take up less space.

Width

Measure the width of the doorway or wall before comparing baby gates. Depending on the measurements, you may require a gate with adjustable or extended sizing. Most baby gates will fit standard doorways, but it's another story if you have a staircase with a unique doorway or banister.

Material

Baby gates sustain a lot of handling, so they're usually made of powder-coated metal. There are also wooden and plastic styles, as well as retractable ones made with fabric. These designs are somewhat less common, but some parents prefer them.

Features

Curb appeal

Baby gates for stairs are long-term fixtures in your home, which is why manufacturers have begun giving them serious curb appeal. They're now available in a number of colors and finishes, and they sometimes feature unique designs with a decorative edge.

Automatic closure

Some baby gates are equipped with automatic closures, which ensures the door latches closed behind you. It's considered a highly desirable feature that is as convenient as it is safe. It's ideal if your hands are full and need to make sure the gate shuts immediately.

Dual opening

Some baby gates feature dual openings, in which their doors open inward and outward. It makes walking through them quite easy when they're placed between rooms. When it comes to installation at the top of a staircase, however, you should make sure they only swing one way for safety reasons.

Price

Pressure mechanism baby gates for stairs usually cost $50 and below, but quality is modest at best. For better-quality models also available with wall mounting options, expect to spend closer to $100. Baby gates with superior durability and curb appeal can push the $200 mark.

FAQ

Q. Can't I just step over the baby gate instead of opening and closing it each time?

A. Unless you're pretty athletic, the baby gate is probably too tall for you to do that, especially at the top of a staircase. It's also best to open and close the gate, as stepping over it could knock it over, which could result in injury.

Q. Are there any portable baby gates on the market?

A. Yes. These styles often resemble playard walls with soft mesh material inside a plastic or metal frame. These fold up and can be packed in luggage, though depending on how large they are, they may need to be carried in their own case.

Baby gates for stairs we recommend

Best of the best: Munchkin's Easy Close XL Metal Baby Gate

Our take: Dual-locking mechanism in heavy-duty steel gate. Top quality that lasts.

What we like: Door swings inward or outward. Mechanism is easy for adults to operate but will deter children.

What we dislike: Installation can be challenging, but for the level of security it offers, it's well worth it.

Best bang for your buck: Regalo's Easy Step Extra-Wide Walk-Thru Baby Gate

Our take: Affordable gate with easy installation for pressure-mounting system.

What we like: Impressive durability given its price. Safety lock confirms that the mechanism is secure. Ideal for wider spaces.

What we dislike: One-handed operation latch can be tough until you get the hang of it.

Choice 3: Summer Infant's Multi-Use Deco Extra-Tall Walk-Thru Gate

Our take: High marks for being an attractive gate with brushed bronze finish.

What we like: Opens inward and outwards, and comes with extenders to fit wider spaces. Blends into home décor better than others.

What we dislike: Installation is more complicated than expected, so you'll need to set time aside to do it correctly.

