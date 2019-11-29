The best baby food storage container

As more and more parents are opting to make their own baby food, new and better ways to store all those sauces and purees keep popping up. When shopping for these tiny containers, it's important to look for ones that are BPA-free, won't leak everywhere, can be stacked in the freezer, and are easy to clean.

Learn more about what styles to look for and other features in the following buying guide. Our top pick is OXO's Tot Baby Blocks, which are leakproof and easy to take on the go.

What are baby food storage containers?

Baby food storage containers are designed to hold individual baby-sized portions of food. Most parents use them to store blended foods, but they can also hold dry food, like puffs or other crunchy snacks. Spill-proof containers can store liquids. Baby food containers also allow you to prepare and store large quantities of baby food for future meals -- either in the cupboard, fridge, or freezer -- which cuts down on prep time by providing a premeasured amount of food for your child.

Considerations when choosing baby food storage containers

Container style: Baby food storage containers come in two styles: tubs and pouches. Tubs have snap or screw-on lids, and some are configured like ice trays. Pouches are designed for liquid or blended foods only. They are refillable and have a sippy opening on the top.

Materials: Ice tray-style containers are typically made from silicone so that when frozen, their contents can easily pop out. Other tub styles are made from glass, silicone or plastic. Pouches are made from plastic or silicone. Typically, all plastic materials are nontoxic and free from BPA, phthalates, PVC, and lead.

Capacity: Baby food storage containers vary in the capacity of food they can hold: between one and seven ounces. Commonly, pouches hold seven ounces, while a typical tub-style container holds two ounces. With larger containers, we recommend selecting one that features measurement markings for smaller serving sizes.

Features

Easy care: Baby storage containers are designed for modern convenience, which means most can be washed on the top shelf of the dishwasher (including lids). Some are also microwavable. Check the manufacturer's care instructions to double-check that your containers are dishwasher and/or microwave safe.

Stacking systems: Non-ice-tray-style tubs usually come in six or more individual containers that are grouped together either on a tray or by interlocking. In tray-stacking systems, tubs can be stacked on top of each other as well as on the tray. In interlocking systems, the lids and bottoms snap together.

Labels: Some storage containers come with labels. Product-specific labels will fit perfectly and peel off easily, but when you run out they'll need to be purchased separately. Some consumers prefer to use their own labeling system instead, like color coding.

Price

Baby food storage containers range in price from under $10 to as much as $50. Those that are priced over $35 are often made from premium glass and come in larger quantities.

FAQ

Q. What are some of the signs that it's time to replace my baby food storage containers?

A. Replace any container that has a chip. It's unsafe to use glass containers with chips because of jagged edges and also because chips indicate a shatter risk. Chips may also affect the vacuum-seal closure of your container, making it a spill risk. Stains are also a sign that the integrity of the container has been compromised and that it's time to replace.

Q. What is the safest material for my baby when it comes to food containers?

A. Glass is considered the safest material for storing food because plastic can leach chemicals into food, especially if you heat the container in a microwave. However, most glass containers are microwave-safe but may not be heat-safe, meaning they'll be hot to the touch after heated in the microwave.

Baby food storage containers we recommend

Best of the best: OXO's Tot Baby Blocks Freezer Storage Containers

Our take: Premium-quality, leak-proof containers featuring a secure tray.

What we like: Made from durable, BPA-free plastic. Airtight seal. Comes with six two-ounce tubs. Won't break if dropped. Dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

What we dislike: Small capacity is more appropriate for babies than for older infants.

Best bang for your buck: NUK's Homemade Baby Food Flexible Freezer Tray and Lid Set

Our take: Easy-to-use, ice tray-style storage containers for under $10.

What we like: Tray is dishwasher- and freezer-safe. Silicone design makes for easy removal of a single serving of food. BPA-free.

What we dislike: Lid may not stay on in the freezer.

Choice 3: WeeSprout's Silicone Baby Food Freezer Tray

Our take: An ice tray-style storage system that's also stackable.

What we like: Clip-on lid stays put. Silicone is not only BPA-free but also free of phthalate, lead, and PVC. Can also be used in the microwave and oven (up to 425°F).

What we dislike: Tray has a plastic smell when new.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.