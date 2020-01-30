The best baby food

If you're shopping for baby food, then you know that the options appear to be endless. Between comparing flavors and nutritional content, you can spend hours trying to find the best one for your hungry baby.

However, baby food is more than just fruits and vegetables in mushy form. You also want to ensure that what you're serving is nutritious and delicious -- and the more unique flavor combinations you can find to cultivate your little one's palate, the better.

To make your decision easier, take a look at our buying guide on baby food. Our top pick, Plum Organics' Stage 2 Fruit and Veggie Variety Pack, comes in convenient squeeze packs to take the stress out of mealtime on the go.

Considerations when choosing baby foods

Buying by age

Baby food is categorized by stage, which is universal across brands. Stage 1 baby food is for babies four to six months old and sticks to purees and single-grain cereals. Stage 2 baby food is for babies eight to 10 months old and features purees with slightly thicker consistencies. Stage 3 baby food is for those 10 months and older, as it introduces texture through chewable chunks.

Nutritional content

Nutritional content is a top concern when comparing baby food, as little ones need adequate vitamins and nutrients to thrive. Look for baby food with iron, zinc, calcium, and vitamins C and E. These contribute to immune health as well as physical and cognitive development.

Flavors

It's not a stretch to say that baby food has a huge variety of single- and mixed-flavor choices. Single flavors are helpful to introduce babies to new foods, and mixed flavors are popular to help diversify their taste buds with well-paired flavors.

Types of baby food

Cereal: Baby cereal consists of rice and grains and has a somewhat mushy, grainy consistency. Cereals are bland and easy to feed babies, but since they require some mixing and preparation, they're not the most time-friendly option.

Puree: Pureed baby food has the consistency of thick soup and is sold in jars or squeeze packs. Purees introduce babies to new flavors and sometimes have blended flavors for a greater variety. Squeeze packs are popular since they're handy for self-feeding when babies are ready.

Snacks: Most baby snacks are Stage 3 and are generally finger foods and puffs that dissolve quickly. They usually feature sweet flavors like bananas or strawberries, though there are some veggie-inspired varieties.

Features

Natural

"Natural" is a catch-all term when it comes to food. In terms of baby food, it often refers to those that are organic, non-GMO, cruelty-free, or ethically sourced. It also includes baby food with no added sugar, salt, artificial flavors, or food coloring.

Allergy-friendly

If your baby has dietary restrictions or allergies, read the packing and ingredients with an extra-careful eye. There are varieties of baby foods that are gluten-free, dairy-free, or Kosher, just to name a few.

Safe packaging

Healthy and safe packaging is also a concern. Many baby foods are packaged in BPA-free, non-toxic, or recyclable containers.

Price

Baby food meals typically cost between 80 cents and $2 per serving, whereas snacks come in around 30 cents to $1 per serving. Parents who opt for organic or all-natural baby food can spend closer to $2.50 per meal or $2 per snack.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to store baby food at home?

A. Some parents simply stack containers in their pantry with the labels out for easy viewing. There are baby food organizers available, which are great space savers and sometimes fit in refrigerators. There are also organizers that stack or hang squeezable pouches.

Q. My baby loves a specific flavor, but it's discontinued. What do I do?

A. Contact the manufacturer to see if they're rebranding it and rereleasing it under a new name. They can also recommend similar flavors in their product line. Another option is to try the same flavor from another brand to see how it stacks up.

Baby foods we recommend

Best of the best: Plum Organics' Stage 2 Fruit and Veggie Variety Pack

Our take: Easy meals on the go. Each pack is full of flavor with unique food combinations.

What we like: Unsalted, unsweetened, and made from organic produce. Resealable pouches won't leak.

What we dislike: Texture takes some getting used to for some babies.

Best bang for your buck: Gerber's Purees 2nd Foods Veggie and Fruit Variety Pack

Our take: Affordable variety pack with top flavors from leading baby brand.

What we like: Non-GMO recipes and BPA-free packaging. Tubs are easy to open and stay flat during spoon feeding.

What we dislike: Pack includes more fruit than veggies.

Choice 3: Gerber Graduates' Puffs Cereal Snack

Our take: Little finger-friendly puffs that kids love for self-feeding.

What we like: Star-shaped puffs are made from non-GMO ingredients. Tube fits inside most bags and is resealable.

What we dislike: Flavors can be hit or miss, so definitely try more than one.

