The best baby crib wedge

Despite being common and, in most cases, relatively harmless, reflux can still wreak havoc on your baby's sleep schedule. If you're looking for a way to ease her discomfort (and perhaps save your sanity at the same time), a crib wedge could be the solution. Designed to fit under a crib mattress, crib wedges effectively reduce digestive and respiratory discomfort by allowing babies to rest at an incline.

Read on to find out more about choosing the right size, height, and firmness level, as well as which features to keep an eye out for. We've also included a handful of our favorite crib wedges, like our top pick by Cher Bébé, which boasts a generous 14-degree incline, a removable cotton cover, and a folding design.

Considerations when choosing baby crib wedges

Size

Bunching and gaps can be equally dangerous. As a rule of thumb, a crib wedge should fit flush against the crib rails without bending or leaving an empty space. The easiest way to achieve this is to choose a crib wedge that matches the width of your crib mattress.

Height

Crib wedge incline levels typically range from 12 to 14 degrees. Most often, pediatricians recommend crib wedges with an incline of 12 degrees. However, in cases of severe reflux, many parents find that an extra inch or two of lift works wonders. We suggest starting with a lower incline and working your way up if necessary.

Materials

At a glance, crib wedges all look remarkably similar. However, firmness, durability, and overall quality can vary dramatically. Crib wedges made of cheap, low-density foam might start out with an ideal incline level, but will soon become compressed under your baby's increasing weight. When it comes to fill, a firm, high-density foam inner is the safest bet by far, and will provide proper support for as long as your baby needs it.

Features

Removable Cover

If your little one struggles with reflux, odds are you're already all too familiar with endless messes and eternal laundry loads. A cover that can be removed and tossed into the washing machine can help make life a little easier, and is an absolute necessity if you plan to put your crib wedge on top of the mattress.

Moisture resistance

It's always a good idea to look for some level of moisture resistance when shopping for crib wedges. While covers made of moisture-resistant fabrics, like polyester, can offer some protection, crib wedges that feature an additional waterproof layer beneath the cover are most likely to remain dry.

Folding design

Some crib wedges are designed to fold in half for compact storage between use. This can be especially convenient if you'll be traveling with your crib wedge in tow.

Non-skid lining

With enough wriggling by your baby, a crib wedge can shift, potentially untucking crib sheet corners in the process. This, in turn, creates an unsafe sleeping environment with an increased risk of suffocation. A non-skid base will help your crib wedge stay put throughout the night.

Price

Average crib wedge prices range between just under $20 to around $30, with the higher end of this price bracket yielding a good variety of quality crib wedges, complete with handy features. If you're after a higher-than-average incline or you like the idea of a crib wedge with an organic cotton cover, be prepared to pay somewhere between $30 to $60.

FAQ

Q. Should I place my baby's crib wedge under or on top of the mattress?

A. Most experts agree it's safest to keep the wedge under the mattress. With that in mind, many parents also report success with placing a wedge directly under the crib sheet, and some manufacturers even recommend it.

Q. Is there any way to keep my baby from sliding down the crib wedge?

A. This is a common problem with a surprisingly simple solution. To prevent sliding, simply roll a towel lengthwise and form a U on the crib mattress. Cover both the mattress and the towel with a crib sheet, taking care to tuck the sides and corners tightly. When done correctly, the bottom of the U will cradle your baby's bum and prevent sliding.

Baby crib wedges we recommend

Best of the best: Cher Bébé's Premium Foam Crib Wedge

Our take: Superior craftsmanship, desirable features, and an impressive 14-degree incline make this crib wedge a solid choice for babies with severe reflux.

What we like: Extra loft is helpful for babies with severe symptoms. High-quality foam fill won't easily lose shape. Comes with a removable cotton cover and a waterproof inner lining. Non-slip base. Folds in half for travel or storage.

What we dislike: A few users complained of a chemical odor that dissipates after airing.

Best bang for your buck: Hiccapop's Safe Lift Universal Crib Wedge

Our take: Excellent quality at a budget-friendly price. This crib wedge places a strong focus on safety.

What we like: Certi-PUR-US inner is free of harsh chemicals. CPSC approved width fits most standard cribs. Now comes with a machine-washable cover. 12-degree incline works well for most average cases of reflux and congestion.

What we dislike: Some parents still experienced shifting in spite of a non-skid strip on the base.

Choice 3: Lullababy's Universal Crib Wedge

Our take: A memory-foam inner helps this crib wedge maintain its shape night after night. A firm and supportive option for under-the-mattress use.

What we like: Memory foam does an excellent job of retaining shape. 12-degree incline is sufficient for most babies. Comes with a machine washable cover and a waterproof lining. Made without harsh chemicals.

What we dislike: Cover is prone to pilling after a few washes. Contouring effect of memory foam can make it difficult for infants to move, making this option best suited for under-the-mattress use.

