The best baby crib of 2020

A baby crib is the centerpiece of the nursery and one of the more costly items you'll need.

Babies can sleep as much as 14 to 16 hours a day until their first birthday, which means finding one that is both safe and comfortable is a top priority.

To bring you up to speed on the latest news in baby cribs, we've taken a fresh look at the trends and have included a new budget-friendly crib for your consideration as well as two of our longstanding top picks.

Best baby cribs of 2020

Here is our shortlist of favorite baby cribs, which are all convertible and meet rigorous safety standards. Jump to the bottom of this article for more information on each model.

Delta Children's Emery 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

A sturdy, attractive wood crib that can be converted to a toddler bed, daybed, and full-size bed to suit every age. This model has been on our shortlist for years, and it's still solid.

Graco's Benton 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

Another 4-in-1 convertible, this quality crib, which is made of pine and composites, has a price that's tough to beat. We love Graco but this is a new entry for our list.

Babyletto's Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Rail

Made with sustainable New Zealand pine, this stylish model from the eco-conscious brand adds a modern twist to any nursery. This isn't the first time we've highlighted this model.

What you need to know before buying a baby crib

While it may be tempting to choose your crib based on your personal style preferences, safety should always come first. A good place to start is to check whether the crib is certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association. This means that the crib has been tested at an independent laboratory to ensure it meets the highest safety standards set by the American Society for Testing and Materials.

However, if the crib you're considering doesn't have the JPMA seal of approval, that doesn't necessarily mean it's unsafe. The brand still must adhere to federal standards and may offer other comforting certifications, such as Greenguard Gold, which assures parents that the crib has low chemical emissions.

As you shop around, you'll have your choice of two styles: standard or convertible. A standard crib, which is typically more affordable than a convertible, is one with four fixed sides that most little ones outgrow by the time they are 2 years old. However, parents are increasingly turning to convertible models to avoid paying extra for big-kid beds down the road. Though they initially cost more than a standard, convertibles can actually save you money in the long run, as they can be transformed into toddler beds, daybeds, and, in some cases, even full-size beds.

On all cribs, you should be able to adjust the mattress height. This important feature allows you to place the mattress toward the top to easily reach your infant and lower it once they are old enough to stand and potentially climb out.

Depending on the quality of the materials and design, baby cribs typically range in price from $100 to $500 -- though you can easily get into the thousands with some luxury models. Keep in mind that mattresses never come with the crib. (For safety reasons, look for an extra-firm mattress that fits snugly into the crib without leaving any gaps around the edges.)

Lastly, when your new crib arrives, it's time to put it all together. Enlist your partner or a pal to ensure the job goes smoothly and no important steps are missed.

FAQ

Q. Should I be concerned about the spacing between the crib's slats?

A. Slats should be no farther apart than 2 3/8 inches, so your little one's head can't fit between them and get stuck. While it's unlikely you'll find a brand from the U.S. that doesn't follow this rule, there's no harm in bringing along a tape measure to the store to double-check.

Q. My friend has offered me her crib that's several years old. Is it safe?

A. Maybe, maybe not. When you purchase a brand-new crib, you're paying for the peace of mind that comes with knowing your crib meets the latest health and safety standards that a hand-me-down may not. For instance, drop-side cribs, which featured one or two sides that would slide down to give parents easy access to their baby, were banned in 2010 after being linked to dozens of infant deaths.

In-depth recommendations for best baby cribs

Best of the best: Delta Children's Emery 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

What we like: Possibly the only bed you'll ever need to buy, this handsome solid-wood model can be converted to a toddler bed, daybed, and full-size bed. Sturdy. Straightforward assembly. JPMA certified.

What we dislike: You'll still need to buy additional parts when it's time to convert it.

Best bang for your buck: Graco's Benton 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

What we like: Incredibly affordable for a convertible model that can potentially last till your baby becomes a teen. Clear assembly instructions. Classic style. JPMA certified.

What we dislike: Not made of solid wood. Conversion kits cost extra.

Choice 3: Babyletto's Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib with Toddler Rail

What we like: A sleek, modern-looking crib for the hip nursery. Sturdy, solid-wood construction. On the smaller side, so it saves space. Comes with conversion kit. Greenguard Gold certified.

What we dislike: A decorative crib skirt won't work with this design.

Angela Garretson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.