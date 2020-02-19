The best baby changing pad

New parents can look forward to changing about 2,500 diapers in their first year of having a baby. Changing pads are right up there with diapers as must-have baby essentials. They create a designated area for cleaning up your baby while keeping them comfortable and dry.

Baby changing pads are not one size fits all, though. Some models are designed to fit changing tables, whereas others can be taken on the go. Read our buying guide for more on the different types of changing pads and their features as well as a few reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is the Keekaroo Peanut Changer, which is both durable and easy to clean.

Considerations when choosing baby changing pads

Types of baby changing pads

Standard changing pads are designed to fit changing tables. They have a mattress-like thickness and raised edges that offer superior safety and cushioning. Foam pads should be paired with a waterproof cover, while others made from completely waterproof materials can be wiped down directly when accidents occur.

Travel changing pads are flat, foldable, and easy to stash in a diaper bag for on-the-go changing needs. While they don't provide much cushioning, they offer a mat-like surface for your baby to lie on wherever duty calls.

Disposable changing pads are designed for single use. If you're tired of washing or cleaning all your baby's items, consider a pack of disposable pads to toss after each use. These are highly portable and fit compactly in any bag when you're out and about. They are the thinnest pad type and offer no cushioning.

Size

When selecting a standard changing pad, be sure its dimensions fit your changing table. For travel and disposable pads, select pads with generous dimensions to keep your baby from coming into contact with germy surfaces.

Comfort

Providing cushioning and materials that feel comfortable beneath your baby's bare bum can help the changing process be a more pleasant experience. This is easier to accomplish with standard foam pads; travel pads, on the other hand, pose more of a challenge in the comfort department. Some high-end portable pads feature thin memory foam encased in waterproof material to boost comfort.

Water resistance

As every parent knows, changing diapers can be a messy task. Opt for a pad with a water-resistant exterior to prevent fluid from seeping in, deteriorating the pad, and creating an environment for mold and bacteria to thrive. Solid-shell designs are great at repelling moisture.

Features

Contoured sides

In-home changing pads often have raised edges to help prevent your baby from rolling off. Some feature a soft contour and others have a deep slope. Regardless, never leave your baby unattended on a changing table.

Safety straps

It only takes a split second for your baby to roll off a standard changing pad on a raised surface, which is why some offer safety straps. Even if your baby is strapped in, you should never leave them unattended.

Nonslip base

Changing pads with rubberized grips provide traction to keep the pad from slipping on whatever surface it's placed on. This important safety feature is most commonly found on in-home pads.

Price

Portable and disposable changing pads range in price from $10 to $30. Standard changing pads start at $30 and go up to $110.

FAQ

Q. What are portable diaper-changing kits?

A. These kits are designed as a lightweight alternative to lugging around a diaper bag. They feature a fold-out changing pad with pockets that folds compactly into a clutch-style purse to take with you on short outings.

Q. How do I wash a standard foam changing pad?

A. Follow the manufacturer's care instructions. Typically, these can be wiped down with soapy water and followed with a solution of bleach and water to disinfect. Let the pad air dry completely.

Baby changing pads we recommend

Best of the best: Keekaroo's Peanut Changer

Our take: A soft-shell changing pad that's easy to clean and doesn't require a cover.

What we like: Shell material doesn't absorb fluid. Free of BPA and other toxic chemicals. Durable, resists cracks. Can be handed down to siblings.

What we dislike: Material can feel cool to a baby's bare skin.

Best bang for your buck: Summer Infant's Contoured Changing Pad

Our take: An open-ended standard changing pad that's budget-friendly and comfy.

What we like: Firm and supportive. Quilted vinyl is water-resistant and can be wiped down. Includes non-slip rubber base and safety belt.

What we dislike: Some users notice a plasticky chemical smell on new pad.

Choice 3: LA Baby's Waterproof Four-Sided Cocoon-Style Changing Pad

Our take: A small four-sided changing pad to keep your newborn safe.

What we like: Cocoon shape makes fussy or newborn babies feel secure. Antimicrobial, water-resistant cover and nontoxic base material is safe for your baby.

What we dislike: Babies can outgrow the smaller design.

