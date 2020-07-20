The best B12 supplement of 2020

Vitamin B12 is essential to your body, but some people find it hard to maintain healthy levels without the help of a B12 supplement.

Not everyone needs to supplement B12, but you should do so if you know that you're deficient, you're vegan or vegetarian, or you have a condition such as IBD that affects your absorption of nutrients from your food.

We've done our research on the latest trends and discoveries in the world of vitamin B12 to bring you the best new B12 supplements and an old favorite.

Best B12 supplements of 2020

1. Jarrow Formulas' Methyl B12: A previous favorite that's held onto the top spot due to its special methylcobalamin formulation that's easier to absorb than other types.

2. Garden of Life's B12 Organic B12 Spray: An affordable B12 supplement in spray form that's easy to administer, which is great for kids who might refuse to swallow tablets or chew lozenges.

3. Global Healing Center's Sublingual Liquid B12: In its sublingual form, this B12 supplement is easily absorbed and uses a blend of methylcobalamin and adenosylcobalamin B12 that's highly bioavailable.

Jump to the end of the page for additional information on each product.

What you need to know before buying a B12 supplement

Perhaps the first factor to consider is what type of vitamin B12 supplement you want. Simple tablets are a popular option, but you can also find lozenges, gummies, capsules, sprays, and liquids designed to be taken sublingually (under the tongue). Sublingual B12 supplements and nasal sprays are absorbed far more quickly into the bloodstream via capillaries in the mucus membranes than supplements you swallow.

Next, you should look at the dosage of the B12 supplement you're considering. Most offer somewhere between 250 and 5,000 micrograms (mcg) per dose. Bear in mind that the recommended daily allowance (RDA) of B12 is 2.4 mcg. The RDA is really a recommended minimum rather than a daily allowance, but your body is still unlikely to absorb most of a high-dose B12 supplement, so you'll end up excreting much of it. Therefore, we wouldn't recommend paying extra for a supplement with a large dosage.

The price of B12 supplements varies widely depending on factors such as dosage and package size, but generally ranges between $5 and $25.

FAQ

Q. Who should take a B12 supplement?

A. Vitamin B12 is only found in animal products, so if you're vegan, it's vital that you take a B12 supplement. Vegetarians are also more likely to suffer from a B12 deficiency than people who eat meat, but luckily it's very easy to supplement, and vegan and vegetarian diets have their benefits, even if B12 consumption isn't one of them. There's no real benefit of taking a B12 supplement if you aren't either deficient in B12 or likely to become deficient if you don't keep your levels topped up. As such, it's worth asking your general physician for a blood test to look for any vitamin deficiencies and find out whether you need a B12 supplement.

Q. Why do I need B12?

A. Vitamin B12 isn't just beneficial to your body but essential. It helps in a wide range of bodily processes, such as the production of blood cells, nerve cells, DNA, and RNA. A vitamin B12 deficiency causes mild issues to start with, such as weakness and fatigue, but if it's not addressed in a timely manner, it can cause irreparable neurological damage and nerve damage. As such, it's hugely important that you keep your B12 stores at healthy levels.

In-depth reviews for best B12 supplements

Best of the best: Jarrow Formulas' Methyl B12

What we like: We love that you can either chew or dissolve these lozenges. Cherry, lemon, and tropical flavors available. Made using methylcobalamin B12, which is extremely bioavailable.

What we dislike: The 5,000 mcg strength is a little excessive unless you have an extreme deficiency.

Best bang for your buck: Garden of Life's B12 Organic B12 Spray

What we like: An affordable B12 spray with a pleasant raspberry flavor that's easy to administer. Vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, and organic.

What we dislike: Some buyers would prefer something stronger than 500 mcg, but it still far exceeds the RDA.

Choice 3: Global Healing Center's Sublingual Liquid B12

What we like: Stands out for its sublingual formulation, which makes absorbing B12 into your bloodstream more efficient. Contains 2,500 mcg of B12 per dose.

What we dislike: Not everyone enjoys the flavor, but it's tolerable for the most part.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.