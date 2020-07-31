The best avocado oil of 2020

Avocado oil is among the healthiest cooking oils. It's rich in the fatty acid oleic acid, which reduces inflammation and is good for the heart.

It also has beauty uses, as it's an excellent skin moisturizer and is great for boosting the hair's shine and strength.

We've done our research on avocado oil to bring you the best options in 2020. Alongside a couple of old favorites that still hold up, we've selected a newcomer to our top three.

Best avocado oils of 2020

1. AVOHASS' Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil: This top-quality avocado oil's incredible flavor and organic certification helped it retain the top spot on our list.

2. La Tourangelle's Avocado Oil: The versatility and reasonable price of this avocado oil puts it back in our top three.

3. Sky Organics' Avocado Oil: A new favorite of ours that's suited to beauty use only, it comes with a convenient pump top and consists of 100% unrefined avocado oil.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying avocado oil

Avocado oil can either be refined or unrefined. The refining process bleaches and deodorizes the oil, which is great if you're looking for a neutral-flavored oil but means you'll lose its pleasant natural flavor, which many people love. Refined avocado oil has a higher smoke point than unrefined avocado oil, which means it's better for frying and high-heat roasting.

Also consider cold pressed versus expeller pressed avocado oil. The expeller pressing process heats up the avocados via friction, which can make the oil lose some of its natural flavor and its nutrients. This won't make much of a difference for beauty uses, since you won't be tasting the avocado oil.

You may wish to choose an extra virgin avocado oil. It's made using the first press of the fruit only, which gives it a superior flavor to other avocado oils. By definition, extra virgin avocado oil must also be cold pressed and unrefined. Much like extra virgin olive oil, this type of avocado oil is best for dressing and drizzling finished dishes rather than general cooking.

The least expensive avocado oils are around $0.50 per fluid ounce, while high-end options can cost more than $3 per fluid ounce. Bottle prices vary from around $5 to $50, depending on size and quality.

FAQ

Q. Does avocado oil need to be refrigerated after opening?

A. While there's some conflicting information about this, you really shouldn't need to refrigerate avocado oil after opening unless you're likely to take a long time to use up a bottle. When stored in a room-temperature dark place (such as a kitchen cabinet or pantry), your avocado oil should last around 6 to 8 months after opening. You can extend the shelf life somewhat by storing it in the fridge, but most people use up a bottle within a few months. Avocado oil stored in the fridge may take on a semi-solid state. While this is normal, it can make the oil trickier to work with.

Q. What are the best ways to cook with avocado oil?

A. Refined avocado oil has a mild flavor and high smoke point, so you can use it for frying, roasting, and wherever else you'd use a neutral-tasting oil like canola or grapeseed oil. Unrefined avocado oil has a more robust flavor and lower smoke point. It isn't great for high-heat cooking and can overwhelm some recipes, but it's great for drizzling on finished dishes and making dressings, much like extra virgin olive oil.

In-depth reviews for best avocado oils

Best of the best: AVOHASS' Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil

What we like: Stands out for its excellent flavor. Unrefined, extra virgin, and cold pressed. Made from California avocados. Certified USDA organic.

What we dislike: It's on the pricey side.

Best bang for your buck: La Tourangelle's Avocado Oil

What we like: This affordable oil is a blend of refined and unrefined oils to give it a mild but still slightly fruity flavor and a medium-high smoke point. It's also great for beauty uses. Sustainably sourced.

What we dislike: Contains a blend of refined and unrefined oil, which may not suit people looking for either option.

Choice 3: Sky Organics' Avocado Oil

What we like: Cosmetic-grade avocado oil suitable for moisturizing, hair treatments, and more. Pure expeller pressed avocado oil. No added fragrances or other ingredients.

What we dislike: Despite the company name, this product isn't organic.

