The best automatic transmission fluid

Of all the liquids flowing around your vehicle, none is more important than your automatic transmission fluid. It's the vital lubricant that keeps the gears cool and running smoothly. More than just "oil," an ATF is a complex chemical mix, and it's absolutely vital to get the right type for your vehicle.

We've been looking at all the aftermarket alternatives, so we can help you choose the right one for your needs. Our favorite is Royal Purple's Synthetic ATF. While it's suitable for a huge range of cars and trucks, it's especially good at coping with the demands of high-performance engines.

Considerations when choosing automatic transmission fluids

Understanding automatic transmission fluids

ATFs can be divided into two main types: regular (also called traditional) and synthetic. The former is based on natural oils, the latter on synthetic polymers. Most new vehicles, and many older models, run on synthetic ATF. However, a few still benefit from regular (especially classic cars), so they continue to be available.

The unbreakable rule here is to find out what the manufacturer of your vehicle recommends and always use it. Otherwise, there's a real risk you'll seize or break your transmission. Repairing or replacing that can cost thousands.

That doesn't mean you're restricted to one single brand of ATF. There's a lot of cross-compatibility. It just means you need the right type.

For instance, Type A and F are regular ATFs. Mercon and Dextron can be either; it depends on the number. Early formulations were an advance on the regular ATFs available at the time and included friction modifiers to dissipate heat more efficiently. Modern versions of both are synthetic. This is a perfect example of why people get confused, and why it's so important to check details in full.

HFM (High Friction Modified) fluids are another type of synthetic, common in German and Italian performance cars (although other vehicles do use it).

And the different colors? The main reason is to visually differentiate them from engine oil in busy commercial environments, and so prevent the wrong thing being added. Whether it's green, pink or red is just a question of the dye the manufacturer decided to use.

CVT

Although they've been around since the 1950s, it's only recently that CVTs (constantly variable, or stepless transmissions) have become popular again -- mostly in some of the hybrid and electric cars. A CVT can be seen as a kind of automatic transmission, but there are major differences. As a result, you cannot use ATFs, you must use specific CVT fluids.

When to change your fluid

If you're getting transmission whine or rumble, or you're having problems shifting, changing the fluid is the easiest and cheapest first step in identifying the problem. Check the color by dipping in a clean piece of kitchen paper. If it comes up brown or black, change it.

By the way, there's no such thing as a "slight" leak. They can go bad fast. If you've got transmission fluid under your vehicle, get it looked at pronto.

Price

Normally, we give examples of low, medium, and high prices for the selection of products we review. However, automatic transmission fluids all fall within a fairly small range -- somewhere from $6 to $15 per quart (you may save money buying in bulk). The cheapest ATFs are the regulars, but they may not be right for your vehicle, and compatibility is always the main consideration.

FAQ

Q. Does my automatic transmission fluid need to be changed often?

A. No, but it is important to follow the manufacturer's recommendations. Modern transmissions can run as far as 100,000 miles between changes, and a few are sealed for life. Older cars need more frequent changes -- perhaps every 30,000 miles. On average, that's still only every two or three years.

Q. Can I change my automatic transmission fluid myself?

A. If you're comfortable with a wrench, there's no reason why not. It's a fairly straightforward job that takes an hour or so. You'll probably find an online video that will help. However, if you're not confident, get a pro to do it -- getting it wrong could prove very expensive.

Automatic transmission fluids we recommend

Best of the best: Royal Purple's Max ATF

Our take: Can handle any kind of power output, from compacts to construction vehicles.

What we like: Synthetic formula provides wide-ranging vehicle compatibility. Good heat and friction reduction. Claims to improve both performance and fuel economy.

What we dislike: Hardly anything. A spout would make pouring easier.

Best bang for your buck: Mobil 1's Synthetic ATF

Our take: Competitively priced fluid from one of the industry's best-known brands.

What we like: Does what it's supposed to, in a wide range of domestic and imported vehicles. Noted for working well in temperature extremes.

What we dislike: Nothing. But as with all ATF, it's vital to check compatibility.

Choice 3: Castrol's Transmax ATF

Our take: Specifically designed for older, high-mileage vehicles.

What we like: For cars and trucks with more than 75,000 miles on them. Stops rough shifting and minor leaks (though again, if you have a leak, get it checked). Contains extra cleaning agents to reduce harmful deposits. High-friction durability.

What we dislike: Not suitable for all Dextron models, so check carefully.

