The best automatic pot stirrer

Automatic pot stirrers can make your life in the kitchen easier. Sometimes when you're preparing a dish, you need ingredients stirred -- but you also need a free hand. That's where an automatic pot stirrer becomes useful.

If you want to get the best possible pot stirrer to up your kitchen game, then continue reading. We've compiled this handy buying guide and a few reviews of our favorite pot stirrer picks. Or you can check out our pick for Best of the Best, the StirMATE prodSmart Pot Stirrer Gen 2, to see if it's the right pick for you.

Considerations when choosing automatic pot stirrers

Exterior clamp-on vs. interior mobile design

While exterior models use a motor that sits in between the arms that clamp onto the pot, interior mobile stirrers use a motor with three arms that come out from the bottom. Both designs work well, but clamp-on models tend to have more power, which is why they often cost more.

Durability

The durability of an automatic pot stirrer is determined in part by the material used in making the paddles. Some of the sturdiest models use thick plastic, stainless steel, or rubber-coated paddles. Some pot stirrers are designed for soups and other thin liquids, while others are meant for heavy baking dishes, which are much thicker. Using your stirrer for dishes that it was not intended for can shorten the lifespan of your equipment.

Storage

If you have limited storage space for your automatic pot stirrer, then consider a model that has the ability to fold into a smaller size. Some also have removable arms that make for an easier time storing them.

Battery

Automatic pot stirrers use either rechargeable or disposable batteries. While rechargeable batteries are convenient, they can be costly. Disposable batteries, however, could end up costing you more in the long run due to sheer volume.

Runtime

Automatic pot stirrers come at a variety of run times. Smaller models might only last for an hour or even less. Larger models, though, can run for up to four or more hours. Consider the types of dishes you plan to prepare using your automatic pot stirrer to decide how long of a runtime you want to have.

Pot size

Not all automatic pot stirrers will work with all pots. Think about the size of pots you plan to use with your pot stirrer before buying. You want to make sure that whichever automatic pot stirrer you choose, it's compatible with the pots you plan to use most often. Check the pot stirrer's manufacturer specifications for details.

Cleanup

Some models come with dishwasher-safe paddles while others do not. Keep this in mind when choosing, as you don't want to get stuck washing your paddles if you're planning on throwing them in the dishwasher.

Features

Paddle sizes

Most automatic pot stirrers come with paddles of multiple sizes. While each manufacturer has its own paddle sizes, most will fit saucepans with capacities between 1.5 and 4.5 quarts. This is useful because it gives you the versatility to use them for different pot sizes, and for different dishes with varying thickness.

Max temp

Arms and paddles all have maximum temperature limits. Check your specs, as most will range between 200 and 400 degrees.

Stirring speeds

The more stirring speeds available on your automatic pot stirrer, the better. You want to have the ability to stir at multiple speeds in order to address the specific needs of any dish you're cooking. Preparing dishes like risotto, which requires constant stirring, are made far easier with the help of adjustable speeds. Many such dishes require that you slow the stirring speed throughout the cooking process.

Price

Most automatic pot stirrers will cost between $20 and $80. The less expensive models will usually be non-clamping ones. Models that cost between $50 and $80 are most often clamp-on style stirrers with multiple paddle sizes.

FAQ

Q. Are automatic pot stirrers BPA free?

A. That depends on the model you choose. Just like any piece of kitchen equipment, some will be BPA free while others are not. If that's something that's important to you, it is certainly possible to find BPA free automatic pot stirrers.

Q. Can I stir extremely thick liquids with my automatic pot stirrer?

A. While some of the more powerful models can handle thick liquids, most don't have that capacity. If you want to stir items such as candy, you will probably need an industrial-strength stirrer. Stews and thick sauces should pose you no problems, though.

Automatic pot stirrers we recommend

Best of the best: StirMATE prodSmart Pot Stirrer Gen 2

Our take: Powerful and well-designed.

What we like: Automatic adjustment to pot size is a life saver. The motor is also quiet.

What we dislike: Stirring speed is fixed and can't be adjusted.

Best bang for your buck: Telebrands Robo Stir Automatic Pot Stirrer

Our take: Multiple speed settings are a welcome convenience.

What we like: Design allows use on any sized pot.

What we dislike: Batteries not included (4 AAA.)

Choice 3: SAKI Automatic Pot Mixer

Our take: Rechargeable and highly versatile.

What we like: Dual speed and BPA free stirring arms make this stirrer are worthy choice.

What we dislike: Can burn some cream based dishes.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.