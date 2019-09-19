If you have a dog who absolutely loves to play fetch, it's easy to become tired of throwing all those balls around. Depending on your schedule, you might not always have time to do it either. With an automatic dog ball launcher, you can keep your furry friend busy long enough to tire him out. These devices automatically throw balls, so Fido can play fetch to his heart's content. An automatic ball launcher is particularly helpful if you have any arm or shoulder issues -- you only need to load the balls or train your pooch to return them to the chute after he's retrieved them.

Continue reading our buying guide to learn all you need to find the best automatic dog ball launcher for your next game of fetch. We've included some specific launcher recommendations, too, including our top pick, the iFetch Interactive Ball Launcher, which runs on batteries or AC power and can be set for indoor-safe distances.

Considerations when choosing automatic dog ball launchers

Launcher size

The first thing to ask yourself when you're shopping for a ball launcher is: how portable you need it to be? If you plan to use the launcher exclusively in your yard, the size doesn't matter as much because you won't be moving it. If you want to be able to bring the launcher to the dog park or on road trips, you'll want a smaller model -- stick to a launcher that weighs five pounds or less.

Ball size

Automatic dog ball launchers don't necessarily fit balls of all sizes. Some models are designed to accommodate standard tennis balls, which are easy to replace and ideal for larger dogs. Other models use small balls that are a better fit for a smaller dog's mouth. Be sure that you choose a launcher that can hold balls that are the best match for your dog's size. Balls that are too large won't fit in a small dog's mouth; while those that are too small are a choking risk for larger breeds.

Power source

All automatic dog ball launchers require some type of power source, but you can choose between options that run on batteries and those that must be plugged into an outlet. Battery-operated models are obviously much more portable, but you can also find some launchers that allow you to switch between both power sources. That way, if you don't have fresh batteries, you can plug the launcher in to keep Fido's fun going.

Features

Throw distance

The best throwing distance for a ball launcher depends on where you plan to use it and how large your dog is. Typically, you can choose launchers with throwing distances that range from 10 to more than 30 feet. Some only offer a single distance, while others allow you to adjust it within a specific range for more versatility.

Throw angle adjustability

Some automatic dog ball launchers let you change the angle that the ball is thrown at. Adjusting the throw angle can keep things more interesting for your dog because he won't expect the ball to land in the same place every time. An adjustable launch angle can also make it easier to use the launcher indoors.

Multi-ball ability

If your dog isn't always good about bringing the balls back after he chases them down, opt for a launcher that can hold multiple balls. Some models can accommodate three to four balls at a time, so you don't have to manually reload the launcher after every throw.

Motion sensor

You want your dog to have fun with a ball launcher, not obtain an injury. For safety reasons, it's best to opt for a model with a motion sensor, so it won't launch any balls if your dog is standing in front of it.

Remote control

If you don't want to run over to the launcher every time you need to adjust it, opt for a model with a remote. You can change the throwing distance or launch angle without leaving your deck or patio.

Price

Automatic dog ball launchers usually range from $10 to $150. Models that go for $10 to $30 typically aren't durable, but you can buy a quality launcher for a small dog for $40 to $100. For an effective launcher for larger breeds, you'll usually pay $100 to $150.

FAQ

Q. Does my dog need to be trained to use an automatic dog ball launcher?

A. Fido should definitely be familiar with the game of catch before you buy an automatic ball launcher. If you expect your dog to return the balls and reload them in the launcher's chute, you'll definitely need to put in some time to train him. In general, your dog may need some time and instruction to become used to a toy like a launcher, so patience is key.

Q. My dog has noise-related anxiety. Do automatic ball launchers make a lot of noise?

A. An automatic ball launcher does make noise when it's turned on, so your anxious pup may be a little scared at first. If you're not sure how your pooch will react, opt for an inexpensive model to see if the sound is too much for him.

Automatic dog ball launchers we recommend

Best of the best: iFetch's Interactive Ball Launcher

Our take: A small effective ball launcher that's a perfect option for smaller breeds.

What we like: Throwing distance can be adjusted for indoor use. Can run on batteries or be plugged into an outlet. Small size makes it more portable. Cleans up easily. Most dogs learn to use it quickly.

What we dislike: Balls are fairly small and not durable. Doesn't use rechargeable batteries.

Best bang for your buck: All for Paws' Hyperfetch Ultimate Throwing Toy

Our take: A high-quality automatic ball launcher that's meant for small dogs.

What we like: Allows you to choose three distances between 10 and 30 feet. Uses smaller balls that fit a small dog's mouth well. Launches balls every 10 seconds. Can run on batteries or with an AC adapter.

What we dislike: Doesn't work with regular-size tennis balls or use a rechargeable battery.

Choice 3: IDOGMATE's Big Dog Ball Launcher

Our take: An automatic launcher that's great for larger dogs. Though it has some mixed reviews, most buyers are fans.

What we like: Can handle standard size tennis balls. Designed for dogs to return balls to the hopper. Offers throwing distance options. Meant for dogs who weigh 30 pounds or more.

What we dislike: Some users experienced durability issues.

