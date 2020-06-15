The best auto insurance

Are you buying auto insurance for the first time or considering changing companies? If you are, you'll need to do your homework to compare premiums, deductibles, and coverage options -- among other things.

First things first: don't let complex policies and insurance lingo overwhelm you. One you brush up on the basics of auto insurance, you'll feel more confident when comparing policies. Even gaining a rudimentary understanding of important policy elements, such as the differences between liability and comprehensive coverage, will help you make a more informed decision.

If you're ready to boost your knowledge base to make a more informed decision about auto insurance, keep reading. We're breaking down important factors to compare, plus sharing a few recommendations for auto insurance. Our top choice, Allstate Auto Insurance, is best known for its personable agents and a robust range of online resources.

Considerations when choosing auto insurance

Main types of auto insurance

Liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage

Liability coverage is mandatory and covers you if you cause an accident and injure someone else. While it's not mandatory, collision coverage covers the cost to replace or repair your vehicle after an accident. More often than not, it's purchased for newer cars, rather than older ones with a lower resale value. Comprehensive coverage will cover non-collision damage, and if you're financing a vehicle, the lender may require you to purchase it.

Other types of coverage

Uninsured coverage helps cover costs in the event that another motorist causes an accident, but it doesn't include liability insurance. Medical payments coverage (MPC) pays for medical treatment that you or your passenger receive after you've been in an accident. Personal injury insurance (PIP) also helps pay medical expenses for you or passengers, as well as documented losses, such as lost wages.

Fault vs. no-fault insurance

It varies from state to state whether drivers adhere to "no-fault" or "at-fault" policies. In some states, drivers are required to purchase no-fault insurance, which covers their own medical bills, no matter who causes the accident. States with at-fault policies require the driver who causes the accident to pay for the injuries sustained, as well as damages.

Understanding premiums and deductibles

Premiums

Premiums refer to the amount of money you pay on a regular basis to retain coverage. To ensure that there is no interruption in coverage -- which can be problematic in the event of an accident occurring in that time -- it's recommended to sign up for an automatic debit, as well as automatic renewal. Some drivers opt for lower premiums, however, which result in a higher deductible.

Deductibles

Deductibles are the amount of money you're required to pay toward repairs or damage following an accident. The amounts vary considerably between policies, however you're usually able to negotiate them. With that said, you can't make them go away, but you can opt to pay a higher premium in order to have a lower deductible -- and vice versa.

Price

On average, expect to pay anywhere from $800 to $3,000 per year for auto insurance for a single car and driver. While it seems like a relatively large range, it's due to a complex variety of factors. Your state, driving record, your car's make and model, and even your neighborhood all affect the price of auto insurance.

FAQ

Q. I have a few points on my license, but they're dropping off next year. Will my auto insurance premium decrease?

A. In most cases, yes. With that said, it's not always an immediate adjustment. In some situations, you may need to wait six months to a year before your premium drops to a lower amount.

Q. Will I have a dedicated agent for my auto insurance?

A. It's common for new customers to work with a single agent during the enrollment process. After that, it depends on the insurance company. Some will entrust your policy and service to a dedicated agent. With others, you'll end up working with any available agent -- whose knowledge of you as a customer can be fairly limited.

Auto insurance we recommend

Best of the best: Allstate Auto Insurance

Our take: While more expensive than other companies, coverage is well-rounded and agents are well informed.

What we like: Access information through online platforms, apps, and Alexa. Detail-oriented customer service.

What we dislike: Coverage doesn't include gap insurance.

Best bang for your buck: Esurance Auto Insurance

Our take: Budget-conscious option with responsive customer service around the clock.

What we like: Competitive quotes within five minutes. Popular live chat feature is convenient and user-friendly.

What we dislike: Website has some bugs, and premium increases may feel unexpected.

Choice 3: Metromile Auto Insurance

Our take: Insurance policy geared toward those who drive 6,000 miles or less annually.

What we like: Monitoring via the car's OBD-II port. Easy to connect with agents on the phone.

What we dislike: Older cars lacking ports can't be insured.

