The best auto-follow drone

The huge growth in drone popularity is partly due to the tremendous photo and video opportunities they offer. Even beginners can capture stunning images. The only challenge? Piloting and filming at the same time isn't easy. An auto-follow drone is the answer, and they offer remarkable capabilities. However, with so many different drones available, choosing is difficult.

We've put together this straightforward buying guide, and we've made a few recommendations. Our favorite is DJI's Mavic Air Quadcopter Auto-Follow Drone. With its remarkable controllability, outstanding image capture, and terrific features, it's no wonder it's a market leader.

Considerations when choosing auto-follow drones

What can auto-follow drones actually do?

The flight capabilities of auto-follow drones vary by model, but even inexpensive models offer excellent versatility. Among the features available are single-button take-off and landing and "headless" mode (as easy to fly backward as it is forward). They can follow a predefined GPS path you set on your phone. They return to base if they're low on battery or the signal is weak. They can follow a visual target (your face, for example), or track your phone signal, keeping you in frame at all times and flying at a consistent height. Advanced models even have obstacle avoidance, so they won't crash into an unexpected tree.

Imaging and other features

Unless you buy a drone for racing, video and photography are an important part of your decision. Not everyone needs high resolution and fast frame rates. Many of these drones are used for building maintenance, site surveys, and route planning, where standard HD is perfectly adequate. On the other hand, if you want to record yourself in action sports, you want 1080 pixels (p) or better and 30 fps (frames per second) recording ability. Wide-angle lenses capture the surroundings and give a more cinematic feel. Rotating camera mounts allow greater tracking flexibility, so you can get creative and pilot the drone in "fly-by" style while the camera still follows you.

On a few lower-quality drones, the standard camera can be swapped out with the potential to mount an action cam instead. This might give better-quality imaging, but the weight of the camera could be an issue. The huge number of potent combinations means it's something that can only be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

Features

Screen

Most auto-follow drones use your smartphone as the screen, giving you pretty accurate FPV (first-person view) piloting. There isn't usually a problem with phone compatibility, but it's worth checking just in case. Additional third-party apps may also be available.

Size

Size, weight, and portability when not flying might be a consideration, especially if you're traveling some distance before you fly. Several models come with their own case. Flight speed is unlikely to be an issue, even when following wildlife, though most don't exceed 50 mph.

Extra battery

If you want to extend flight time, it's worth investing in a second or third battery. USB chargers can be adapted to work in the power socket of your vehicle, though charging this way is usually slow.

Price

The least expensive auto-follow drone we looked at was under $60 but only has 720p imaging. Between $150 and $250 there's lots of choice, with 1080p cameras and all the features many people need. However, high-end models can be anything from $650 to $1,000, and professional photography drones can top $5,000.

FAQ

Q. Are there restrictions on drone flying?

A. Yes. In the U.S., the basics are that you must keep your drone in sight at all times, not fly above 400 feet, and not at night. Further restrictions may apply, so check with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration).

Q. How long can an auto-follow drone record for?

A. There are many variables. Camera resolution and frame rate have an impact, as does flight time. There are exceptions, but in most cases, you're looking at 10 to 20 minutes maximum.

Auto-follow drones we recommend

Best of the best: DJI's Mavic Air Quadcopter Auto-Follow Drone

Our take: Outstanding all-around performance for the enthusiastic amateur or pro photographer.

What we like: Every conceivable flight feature, and up to 20 minutes of recording life. Terrifically stable platform gives superb images. Recording options include 4K video and 12MP stills. It even has its own hard-shell backpack.

What we dislike: Nothing. Expensive, but worth it.

Best bang for your buck: Holy Stone's HS100 Auto-Follow Drone

Our take: Fully-featured yet very affordable model for all but the most demanding flyers.

What we like: Flight time of up to 15 minutes. GPS, follow (keeps you in frame), and returns to home on low battery or weak signal. HD camera with 120° field. Good control distance.

What we dislike: Very little. Given the high numbers sold, occasional faults are inevitable.

Choice 3: Potensic's T25 Auto-Follow Drone

Our take: Very user-friendly model for beginners and those with modest demands.

What we like: Simple take-off and landing plus altitude hold make for easy flying. GPS positioning with auto-return. Follow mode. 9-axis gyro for reduced wind deflection and increased stability.

What we dislike: Short flight time. Limited transmission distance. 1080p needs SD card.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.