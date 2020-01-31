The best Aurora paper shredder

Identity theft is a very real threat. Many printed documents contain sensitive information that could be used to create a false identity. An Aurora paper shredder is a great way to protect yourself.

The model that you get must be able to handle your paper-shredding needs, which includes both volume and type of material that you will be shredding. For extra peace of mind, many Aurora models meet high-security standards and have overheat functions.

To learn more about this and what other Aurora paper shredders have to offer, keep reading our buying guide. The Aurora Professional-Grade High-Security Micro-Cut Shredder is our favorite, as it features everything you need for home office use and operates quickly.

Considerations when choosing Aurora paper shredders

There are really only two deal-breaker aspects to consider with an Aurora paper shredder: security level and shredding ability. The other important elements are a matter of convenience more than necessity.

Security level

There are seven levels of shredding. Level P-1 produces half-inch wide strips that are easy to reassemble and do not provide much security. Level P-7, on the other hand, is sufficient for the Department of Defense and NSA. Level P-3 is the absolute minimum you'd want for home security as it complies with HIPAA and FACTA. Level P-4, however, is typically the most preferred as it cross-cuts the paper into pieces that are all but impossible to reassemble.

Shredding ability

What do you need shredded? If it's just paper, any machine will do. However, if you have credit cards, CDs, or DVDs that you need shredded, you'll need a special model from Aurora to do this. Additionally, small metal items such as staples will damage paper shredders that are not designed to handle them. Make sure the model that you are considering is capable of performing all of your shredding needs.

Features

Capacity

How many papers can you shred at once? A machine that only accepts 8 pages at a time will take twice as long as one that can handle 16 at a time. Choose a model with a capacity that makes sense for your needs.

Continuous run time

All paper shredders eventually heat up and will need a little bit of downtime to cool off. The longer your machine's continuous runtime is, the more shredding you can get done per session.

Jam clearing

Even if you are meticulous about care and operation, your Aurora paper shredder may get jammed from time to time. Many Aurora paper shredders have jam-clearing features, such as auto-reverse, to make your shredding tasks less frustrating.

Bin size

If you have a lot of shredding to do, the waste bin will fill up quickly. The larger it is, the less often you will need to pause your work to empty the bin. The largest bins available can hold 8 gallons of shredded paper.

Price

A light duty budget paper shredder from Aurora can be purchased for as low as $30. If you have more than a few pages to shred, you'll likely want to consider a more durable model in the $75 to $150 range. If you run a business, however, you'll need to look at the heavy-duty models, which can run up to $230.

FAQ

Q. Why do I need a paper shredder?

A. Protection. Shredding your documents helps prevent others from having unwanted access to your private information. This can include anything and everything from ATM receipts to old bills and airline tickets.

Q. What happens if I exceed the continuous run time of my Aurora paper shredder?

A. Most Aurora paper shredders will automatically shut off after a designated amount of time to avoid overheating. Their continuous run time is usually between five and 30 minutes.

Aurora paper shredders we recommend

Best of the best: Aurora Professional-Grade High-Security Micro-Cut Shredder

Our take: A powerful shredder that is capable of handling CDs, credit cards, and small paper clips.

What we like: This Aurora shredder has a 14-sheet capacity and features an anti-jam function with auto-reverse to help clear paper jams. The unit can run continuously for up to 30 minutes and it has an LED indicator light to indicate the status of the machine.

What we dislike: Although this model is priced higher than the others in our shortlist, it has additional features and power that make the cost acceptable.

Best bang for your buck: Aurora Desktop-Style Cross-Cut Paper Shredder

Our take: A smaller paper shredder designed for lighter-duty tasks.

What we like: At only 9 x 7 x 10 inches, this affordable device is small enough to fit on your desk, if needed. It features steel cutters and is tough enough to handle credit cards. The reverse function can help clear jams.

What we dislike: This is a smaller unit and it can only handle paper up to 4.5 inches wide, so average-size paper will need to be folded before inserting.

Choice 3: Aurora High-Security Professional Micro-Cut Paper Shredder

Our take: An affordable machine that allows continuous shredding for up to five minutes.

What we like: This unit has enough cutting power to handle CDs, credit cards, and small paper clips. It features overheat protection and shreds at Level P-4, which is suitable for confidential, corporate, and commercial data shredding.

What we dislike: This shredder is only suitable for lighter-duty work, as shredding more than four sheets of paper at a time may cause overheating issues.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.