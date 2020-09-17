The best ATV winch

The number-one reason for having an ATV winch is to rescue yourself if you get stuck. So, you need to be able to depend on it -- even though it spends most of its life covered in mud and dirt.

Not sure where to start? We've been looking into all the current models to help you choose the best, and we've made a few recommendations at the end. Our favorite is the Warn 4,500-pound ATV Winch. It's a powerful unit from a manufacturer with an outstanding reputation for reliability, so you know you can trust it to get you out of trouble.

Considerations when choosing ATV winches

Pulling power

Your winch needs to be powerful enough to pull your ATV through mud, over rocks, and other challenging terrain. So the force required should be greater than what's needed simply to shift the weight of your vehicle. The margin that's usually used is 1.5 times the gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR), which will be marked in your documentation. So for example, if your ATV has a GVWR of 2,000 pounds, you want a winch rated for at least 3,000 pounds.

Rope or cable?

Steel cable is going to be stronger than rope, right? Not necessarily. Not only are today's synthetic ropes capable of handling equal or greater loads, they will do less damage in the unlikely event that they do break. That said, steel cable has greater resistance to abrasion, so it may last longer. It's usually cheaper, too. Of course synthetic rope won't rust, so if your ATV spends a lot of time running through water, you'll want to consider that aspect. It's important to spend some time thinking about usage. While replacement rope or cable is not particularly expensive, your winch may not be designed to handle the alternative material.

Features

Controls can be handlebar mounted, fitted in the ATV's console, remote, or any combination. However, bear in mind that "remote" does not mean wireless; there will still be a cable, so you might want to check length. Electrics for the motor are generally well protected, but an IP rating means they have been independently tested as waterproof -- you're not just taking the maker's word for it. Circuit breakers are fitted to some winches to stop the motor from burning out if there's a danger of it overheating.

Price

We're always wary of cheap ATV winches and would tend to go for established, reputable brands rather than saving a few bucks. Good entry-level models can still be relatively inexpensive, starting at around $100. For top-quality winches, you'll pay somewhere between $200 for a 2,500-pound model with steel cable, and up to $450 for a 4,500-pound model carrying synthetic rope.

FAQ

Q. Are ATV winches easy to install?

A. If you understand the electrical system of your ATV, then yes. Connections are straightforward. Depending on the winch you buy, you may need a mounting bracket, but attaching it is only a question of tightening up a few nuts and bolts.

Q. What is a fairlead?

A. It's the guide for the cable or rope. If you've got synthetic rope, a static aluminum or steel one (called a hawse) is OK, but if you're using steel cable you need a roller fairlead, otherwise, the cable will eventually wear a groove and prevent proper winding/unwinding.

ATV winches we recommend

Best of the best: Warn's 4,500-pound ATV Winch

Our take: High-power motor and renowned durability, also available in 2,500-pound and 3,500-pound ratings.

What we like: Tough all-metal construction. Rated waterproof to IP68 standard. Dash mounted or remote control. Mechanical load-holding brake for maximum safety. Choice of synthetic rope or steel cable.

What we dislike: Mounting bracket extra. Length of connecting wires can cause problems.

Best bang for your buck: Champion's 3,000-pound ATV Winch Kit

Our take: Fully featured model from a trusted brand is ideal for smaller vehicles.

What we like: Reliable one-horsepower motor fitted with 49 feet of steel cable and heavy-duty latched hook. Four-way roller fairlead. Mounting bracket included. Tremendous value for money.

What we dislike: Inconsistent build quality. Some question the 3,000-pound rating.

Choice 3: Superwinch's 3,500-pound ATV Winch

Our take: Midrange model has more than enough power for many, and is competitively priced.

What we like: Substantial steel drive gears and bronze bearings should ensure long operating life. Solenoid is sealed to keep out water. Handlebar and remote operation. Four-roller fairlead.

What we dislike: Some reports of solenoid or winding problems. Owners are critical of support.

